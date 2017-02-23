naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA Mars climate change Donald Trump Elon Musk

NASA's Europa Mission Moves Forward to the Design Phase

By Jess F.
Feb 23, 2017 12:00 PM EST
Jupiter's Moon Europa
NASA is committed to further explore Jupiter's moon Europa. A mission will be sent to the moon to explore its habitability and if an underground ocean is indeed present.
(Photo : NASA/Newsmakers via Getty Images)

NASA is committed to further explore Jupiter's moon Europa. A mission will be sent to the moon to explore its habitability and if an underground ocean is indeed present.

The agency has taken another step forward in order to execute the mission. NASA completed its Europa multiple-flyby mission review last Feb. 15. This means the mission was given the green light to move forward to its design phase called Phase B starting Feb. 27.

Phase A was the discussion and selection of instruments to be developed for the mission, while the second phase will focus on designing for the multiple-flyby. Phase B is expected to last until Sept. 2018.

By the end of phase B, a preliminary design of the mission's system and subsystems are expected. Some other components like solar cells and other instruments have been undergoing testing since the first phase was started. Vendors for the components will also b chosen during the duration of phase B along with the prototypes of specific hardware for the mission.

In addition to the design phase, some parts will be built and tested during the period, according to a report. Both phases are being conducted for the Europa mission and its proposed launched in the 2020s that will arrive in Jupiter after a few year's journey.

During the Europa mission, the new spacecraft will perform flybys to Europa as often as every two weeks, which will give the mission ample opportunity to observe and investigate Jupiter's moon.

In order to explore a distant moon in a harsh planetary environment, an advanced spacecraft is required. For the mission, the proposed spacecraft is called Europa Clipper.

"Given the fact that there is liquid water on Europa, and the fact that it's been there for billions of years makes it one the likeliest places for life in our solar system," Dipak Srinivasan, from the John Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory said in a statement.

A maximum of 45 flybys is part of the mission's plan. The close approach to the icy moon will try to determine the composition and structure as well as the interior of the satellite. Reports say that every NASA mission undergoes specific phases in order to determine whether or not the said mission can proceed to the next step. Phase C and D will include final design, spacecraft fabrication, assembly, testing, and the launch itself.

TagsEuropa, jupiter, Jupiter Moon Europa, Europa clipper, NASA, NASA Europa mission

© 2016 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

NASA to Send a Life-Detecting Spacecraft to Jupiter's Moon Europa

Metallic Glass Ideal for Space Exploration Robots and NASA's Journey to Mars

Saturn's Other Moon Dione May Have Subsurface Ocean

SpaceX to Explore the Solar System Using the Interplanetary Transport System

NASA's Europa 'Surprise' -- Evidence of Water Plumes Discovered

Join the Conversation

Snow monkeys

Japanese Zoo Kills 57 Monkeys by Lethal Injection After Discovery of Invasive Alien Genes
Dolphin Gives Birth At Six Flags Animal Discovery Park
WATCH: The Secret Life of Dolphins Revealed in Exclusive Footage From Cutting-Edge Cameras
New England Towns Struggle With Opioid And Heroin Epidemic
Opioid Substitute: Snail Venom as an Alternative Painkiller
Cat
Stop Worrying! 'Mind-Controlling' Parasites in Cats Will Not Make You Crazy, Study Reveals
Bristleworm
400 Million-Year-Old Marine Worm with Terrifying Snapping Jaws Found in Canadian Museum
Frogs
New Tiny Frog Species Discovered in India
Elephant
Huge Chunk of Forest Elephants Die From Poaching in Their Supposed Haven
Tully Monster
Mysterious 'Tully Monster' Continues to Baffle Scientists
Panda Cub Bao Bao Makes Her Debut At Washington's National Zoo
Giant Panda Bao Bao Is Bound for China
space

NASA's Europa Mission Moves Forward to the Design Phase

3 Out of 7 Newly Discovered Earth-like Planets are Potentially Habitable, NASA Reveals

Breakthrough! NASA Discovers New Solar System That Could Be Home to Alien Life

Space Tourism: UK Is Set to Launch First Commercial Flight to Space by 2020

NASA Dawn Discovered Organic Molecules on Asteroid Ceres
science

Brain Scans Could Be Used to Predict Potential Drug Use Among Teens - Find Out How

400 Million-Year-Old Marine Worm with Terrifying Snapping Jaws Found in Canadian Museum

ALERT: Popular Heartburn Drugs Could 'Silently' Cause Chronic Kidney Damage

Legalized Same-Sex Marriage Linked to Lower Rates of Suicide Attempts Among Teens

India's Lone Volcano Active Again, Spews Lava, Black Smoke
tech

Answer to China's Pollution: Beijing Cuts Coal Use by 30 Percent in 2017

Chinese Biotech Company Wants to Mine Data to Fight Deadly Diseases -- How Does it Work?

New Study Revolutionizes Brain Implant Concept for Sight Restoration

Is Your Job Safe From the AI Apocalypse? Teachers, Journalists, Lawyers to Be Replaced by Robots Soon

Researchers Develop New Nanomaterial to Make Thinner Glass Lenses -- Eyesight Revolutionized?
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Books
News

Mission Impossible: Thieves Stole $2.5 Million Worth of Rare Books by Copernicus, Galileo, Da Vinci and More
2013 Vertical Run In Beijing
News

This Secret Cold War-Era Underground World in China Is Home to One Million Citizens
Barren Island volcano
News

India's Lone Volcano Active Again, Spews Lava, Black Smoke
DNA test
News

Did Salmonella Outbreak Kill the Aztec Community?

Most Popular

  1. 1 Snow monkeys Japanese Zoo Kills 57 Monkeys by Lethal Injection After Discovery of Invasive Alien Genes
  2. 2 Barren Island volcano India's Lone Volcano Active Again, Spews Lava, Black Smoke
  3. 3 Elon Musk Is Serious - Boring Company Project Starts Giant Underground Tunnel in Los Angeles Elon Musk Is Serious: Boring Company Starts Digging Giant Underground Tunnel in Los Angeles
  4. 4 The Future Is In Wind: More Than 100,000 People Now Employed In Wind Projects, More Than Nuclear, Coal, Hydroelectric Renewable Future: About 100,000 Now Employed in Wind Energy Projects, More Than Nuclear, Coal, Hydroelectric
  5. 5 Terrestrial Planets Breakthrough! NASA Discovers New Solar System That Could Be Home to Alien Life
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics