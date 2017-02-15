naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA Elon Musk Earth United States climate change

ALERT: Canadian Glaciers are Melting 900 Percent Faster in the Past Decade

By John Raphael
Feb 15, 2017 09:13 AM EST
Glaciers
Warming climate is causing the glaciers and ice caps in Queen Elizabeth Islands, Canada to melt nine times faster annually.
(Photo : Harry Gerwin/Getty Images)

A new study from the University of California, Irvine, revealed that the warming climate is causing the glaciers and ice caps in Queen Elizabeth Islands, Canada to melt nine times faster annually.

The study, published in the journal Environmental Research Letters, showed that ice melt in Canada's Arctic glacier has increased by 900 percent from 2005 to 2015. On average, the surface melt of ice caps and glaciers is about three gigatons per year. However, the annual ice melt average of Canadian glaciers has increased to 30 gigatons annually in the past decade.

"In the past decade, as air temperatures have warmed, surface melt has increased dramatically," said Romain Millan, an Earth system science doctoral student at UC Irvine and lead author of the study, in a press release.

For the study, the researchers tallied the "balance" of total ice gain and ice loss each year using satellite data and a regionally climate model.

The researchers noted that the ice loss was caused equally by two factors. The first factor, which contributed to about 52 percent of the ice loss, is the calving icebergs from glacier fronts into the ocean. On the other hand, the melting on glacier surface exposed to account for 48 percent of the ice loss.

However, the rising atmospheric temperatures since 2005 have shifted the balance between the two contributing factors. Now, the ice loss from the exposed surface accounts for 90 percent of melting. The increased rate of melting in the Canadian Arctic glaciers can become a major contributor to a sea level change. At present, Canada holds 25 percent of the Arctic ice.

This research, funded by NASA, provides the first long-term analysis of ice flow to the ocean from 1991 to 2015. Millan was joined by UCI professor of Earth system science Eric Rignot and UCI assistant research scientist Jeremie Mouginot.

Tagsglacier, ice loss, Canada, Queen Elizabeth Island, Arctic Ice, arctic ice sheet, Arctic ice melt, canadian glacier, canada glacier melt, climate change, sea level rise, effecta of climate change

© 2016 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Global Warming Impact: Climate Change Elicited Different Response Across Ice Age Vertebrate Species

West Antarctic Glaciers Started Its Retreat in the 1940s

ALERT: Millions of Bolivian Residents at Risk Due to Receding Glaciers from Climate Change

Glaciers Retreat on the Western Antarctic Peninsula Due to Ocean Warming

23 Principles of AI: Stephen Hawking, Elon Musk, AI Experts Pitch in 'Rules' for AI Development

Join the Conversation

Donald Trump Campaigns In Wisconsin

Rage Ensues as USDA Quietly Scrubs Animal Abuse Records
Pilot Whales
Over 200 Whales in New Zealand Freed From Mysterious Mass Stranding
Environmental Groups Challenge Navy's Use Of Sonar In West Coast Training Exercises
WATCH: Trio of Gray Whales Engage in Complex Courtship Ritual
New Laws For Pet Welfare To Come Into Force
True Best Friends: Dogs, Humans Mirror Each Other's Personality
Bees
Drones to Replace Bees as Key Pollinator of Crops
Gecko Lizard
New Gecko Species Literally Jumps Out of Its Own Skin to Escape Predators -- How?
Controversy Rages After Shooting Death Of Endangered Gorilla At Cincinnati Zoo
Gorilla Snack? Cheetos That Looks Like Harambe Sells on Ebay
space

Elon Musk: Make Earth a 'Multi-Planet Civilization' via Trump's Advisory Council

India's ISRO Will Attempt to Reach Venus, Mars

3 Landing Sites Shortlisted for Mars 2020 Mission to Retrieve Rocks From the Red Planet

Sixty Newly Discovered Planets Include a Rocky 'Super Earth'
science

Portland Teen Discovers New Cost-Efficient Way to Make Salt Water Drinkable

Bye, Hair Loss! This Cooling Cap Protects Hair During Chemotherapy

ALERT: Canadian Glaciers are Melting 900 Percent Faster in the Past Decade

Shocking! This Mammal Became Venomous About 100 Million Years Before Snakes Did
tech

23 Principles of AI: Stephen Hawking, Elon Musk, AI Experts Pitch in 'Rules' for AI Development

The One Percent has Started Buying Underground Bunkers for the Apocalypse -- Why?

Multi-Energy: Scientists Discover Material That Can Harness Electricity From Different Sources Simultaneously

Tiny Backpack Drone Creates Hybrid Insects for Surveillance, Delivery, Pollination
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Amazon forest
News

Twins? Strange Monuments Resembling Stonehenge Found
Smart Gun Technology: MIT Graduate Begins Developing Smart Gun Tech For Gun Safety Woes
News

This MIT Freshman is Developing a Smart Gun to Save Lives -- How?
New England Towns Struggle With Opioid And Heroin Epidemic
News

Opioid Crisis: Is the Massive Pricehike on Injectable Naloxene Putting Lives in Danger?
Supermoon Appears Big And Bright In Night Sky
News

Three's a Charm! Eclipse, Comet and Full Moon All Set to Make an Appearance on Friday Night

Most Popular

  1. 1 Bees Drones to Replace Bees as Key Pollinator of Crops
  2. 2 Supernova Astronomers Observe a Supernova Hours After Explosion
  3. 3 Smart Gun Technology: MIT Graduate Begins Developing Smart Gun Tech For Gun Safety Woes This MIT Freshman is Developing a Smart Gun to Save Lives -- How?
  4. 4 Eating Less Reduced Calorie Consumption Linked to Slower Aging Process
  5. 5 New Laws For Pet Welfare To Come Into Force True Best Friends: Dogs, Humans Mirror Each Other's Personality
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics