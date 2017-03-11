naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA Spacex Elon Musk climate change california

Scientists Reveal Three Types of Porn Watchers, Find Out Where You Belong

By John Raphael
Mar 11, 2017 06:00 AM EST
Watching porn
Porn watchers can be grouped into three kinds: the recreational, the compulsive and the distressed.
(Photo : Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

A team of scientists from Canada revealed that not all porn viewers are the same and they can be classified into three distinct types.

Their findings, published in the Journal of Sexual Medicine, showed that porn watchers can be grouped into three kinds: the recreational, the compulsive and the distressed.

For the study, the researchers surveyed 830 participants from the university lists, web classifieds and social networks. The participants were asked to complete a questionnaire that measures their tendency to avoid sex, sexual dysfunction and overall sexual satisfaction. The questionnaires also include a three-part porn-use scale that asked how compulsive their porn use, how hard they try to access porn and their level of emotional distress.

Recreational Porn User

Among the three types of porn users, only the recreational group is deemed to be healthy. This group account for 75 percent of all the participants. Participants in this group got low scores on all the porn use dimensions and were averaging 24 minutes of porn viewing per week.

"Pornography use seems to be problematic for sexual well-being in two groups of users: a group of high-frequency compulsive users and a group of low frequency users who report significant emotional distress mostly expressed through shame and self-disgust," said lead author Marie-Pier Vaillancourt-Morel, of the University of Montreal, in an interview with Psypost.

Distressed Porn User

The second type of porn users, which accounts for 12.7 percent of the participants, is distressed group.

Despite averaging only 17 minutes of porn viewing per week, this group has lots of emotional distress. They also got low compulsivity and intensity scores.

Compulsive Porn User

The compulsive group accounts for the remaining 11.8 percent of the participants. In this group, participants got high scores on intensity and compulsivity and moderate scores on distress. Participants in this group spend an average of 110 minutes a week watching porn.

Most of the participants in the study were women, 71.8 percent. About 81.8 percent self-identified as heterosexuals, while 5.8 percent and 11.6 percent identified themselves as homosexuals and bisexuals, respectively. Among the participants, 35 percent were married, 36 percent were single and 29 percent were dating.

Tagspornography, psychology, sex, types of porn watchers, porn watcher, porn, porn user, porn viewing

© 2017 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Having an Active Sex Life Linked to Better Job Satisfaction, Office Engagement

Employees in Small Swedish Town May Soon Enjoy Paid Sex Break

Gym Rats Beware: Intense Workout Could Result to Weaker Sex Drive

'Brain Viagra' Could Soon Help Older Males in Regaining Their Sex Drives

HIV Update: Consistent Use of Vaginal Rings Could Reduce Risk of HIV Transmission by 75 Percent

Join the Conversation

People Appreciate Exotic Birds At Bird Cafe In Tokyo

Owl Café in Japan a Target of Animal Activists -- Here's Why
Tusk Trust Project
Farewell, Satao II: One Of Africa's Last Great Tusker Elephant Killed by Poachers
Snake
LOOK: Reptile Enthusiast Breeds Extremely Rare Snake With Emoji Prints
An African Safari
Terrified Elephants! Farmers Use This Tiny Animal to Prevent Crop Raid
Sheepdogs Are Auctioned At Skipton
Cute! Stray Dog Adopted by Monastery, Made an Honorary Friar
walmart
Shark on a Cart: Florida Police Baffled by Dead 5-Foot Long Shark Found at Florida Walmart
89th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Panda-monium! Experts Explain Why Jackie Chan Showed Up at Oscars With Two Stuffed Pandas
True's Beaked Whale
WATCH: Mysterious Beaked Whale Filmed in the Wild for the First Time
Southern White Rhinoceros Born In Captivity
Rare White Rhino Shot Dead by Poachers in French Zoo, Horn Sawn Off
space

Harvard Scientists Suggest Mysterious Fast Radio Bursts Could Be Extraterrestrial Life

China Announces Plans to Develop Lunar Spacecraft for Manned Mission to the Moon

NASA Funds Technology to Enable Astronauts to Print 3D Pizzas in Space

Astronomers Spot Ancient Stardust From the First Ever Stars in the Universe

Cassini Sends Clearest Images of Saturn's Ravioli-Shaped Moon Pan
science

Popular Hair Loss Drug Linked to Long-term Sexual Problems

Scientists Reveal Three Types of Porn Watchers, Find Out Where You Belong

ALERT: 2 People Dead Due to Multi-State Listeria Outbreak Linked to Raw Milk Cheese

Great Barrier Reef in Line for Another Mass Coral Bleaching Event

Cassini Sends Clearest Images of Saturn's Ravioli-Shaped Moon Pan
tech

Cracking Dubai's 'Flying Taxi' -- How Will It Work?

NASA Funds Technology to Enable Astronauts to Print 3D Pizzas in Space

IBM Successfully Uses Magnetism to Encode Data on a Single Atom

Science Confirmed! Violent Videogames Won't Make You Less Empathetic, More Aggressive

Norway to Use 100 Percent Electric Vehicles by 2025 -- How Will They Do It?
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Stonehenge
News

Ancient Tomb From the Dark Ages Reveals First Evidence of Rock Art in Middle East
Ecocubo
News

Ecocubo: This Modular Tiny House From Cork and Wood Is Every Traveler's Dream
International Green Week Agricultural Trade Fair
News

Fruit With Human Skin: Here's How Scientists Grow Lifelike Human Ears From Apples
LightSaver Portable Solar Charger
News

PowerFilm: This Ultra-Thin Portable Solar Charger With Battery Bank Is Foldable for Easy Storage

Most Popular

  1. 1 Jeff Bezos, Founder Of Blue Origin Aerospace, Speaks At News Conference On Space Exploration With United Launch Alliance CEO Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin to Land Rockets on Drone Ships Just Like SpaceX
  2. 2 Doomsday Clock Moved Closer The Doomsday Clock Says We’re Ticking Closer and Closer to the End of Times
  3. 3 Tusk Trust Project Farewell, Satao II: One Of Africa's Last Great Tusker Elephant Killed by Poachers
  4. 4 Yogurt Eating Yogurt Might Reverse Symptoms of Depression, Anxiety
  5. 5 Strong Thunderstorms Hit Las Vegas NASA Releases First Images of NOAA GOES-16 Never Before Seen Footage of Lightning in Texas
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics