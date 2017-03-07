naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA Elon Musk artificial intelligence Mars Robots

Sea Turtle Named ‘Piggy Bank’ Discovered With 915 Coins in Its Belly

By Naia Carlos
Mar 07, 2017 05:03 AM EST
Sea turtle
Tossing coins in turtle ponds is believed to bring good fortune in Thailand, but at least one sea turtle has suffered for this superstition.
(Photo : Uriel Sinai/Getty Images)

There's a superstition in Thailand that says throwing coins in a turtle pond would prevent bad luck -- except for the turtles in the pond, that is.

One of the 26 turtles relocated from a pond in the Sri Racha district to the Sea Turtle Conservation Centre of the Royal Thai Navy in the Sattahip district is Om Sin, according to a report from Bangkok Post. Her name translates directly to "piggy bank." Why?

The 25-year-old female turtle was sent to Chulalongkorn University last month for barely swimming and suffering from chronic stomach ache. Upon taking a CT scan, the veterinarians immediately saw the problem: a huge mound of coins in Piggy Bank's stomach.

"It is hard to imagine how it swallowed such a large number of coins. I've never seen such a case before," Pasakorn Brikshavana of Chulalongkorn University's faculty of veterinary science said.

Surgery on the sea turtle took seven hours, the operating time taking longer because of the huge volume of coins that ended up needing a bigger cut than originally expected. Half of the time, the surgeons were just scooping out foreign and local coins from Piggy Bank's stomach.

All the change, accummulated over years in the pond, weighed about 5 kilograms. This weight cracked Piggy Bank's ventral shell and eventually led to a life-threatening infection, a report from The Guardian revealed.

Vets say the surgery went well and the turtle is expected to recover. Piggy Bank will stay in the university's animal hospital and remain on a liquid diet for at least the next two weeks.

Hopefully, the turtle's plight -- who the public raised money for in the past month -- will lead to less coins being thrown in turtle ponds in the name of luck.

Nantarika Chansue, head of Chulalongkorn University's veterinary medical aquatic animal research centre, was dismayed upon learning of the animal's condition. She said, "I felt angry that humans, whether or not they meant to do it or if they did it without thinking, had caused harm to this turtle."

Tagssea turtle, Thailand, Chulalongkorn University, piggy bank turtle, sea turtle in thailand, turtle eats coins, turtle recovers from eating coins

© 2016 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Rare Wildlife Find Surprising Home in WW2 Bomb Craters

Nomads No More! Leatherback Turtles Stay Put Instead of Migrating

Something Smells: Birds' Keen Sense of Smell Causes Plastic Ingestion

Stoned to Death: Visitors Kill Helpless Crocodile Inside Tunisia Zoo

Is Earth's Mantle 100 Degrees Hotter Than Previously Thought? Researchers Dig Deeper to Find Out

Join the Conversation

Sea turtle

Sea Turtle Named ‘Piggy Bank’ Discovered With 915 Coins in Its Belly
Crocodile
Stoned to Death: Visitors Kill Helpless Crocodile Inside Tunisia Zoo
elephants
Wild African Elephants Are Insomniac: Study Reveals They Only Need Naps Regardless of Activity
Bomb Craters
Rare Wildlife Find Surprising Home in WW2 Bomb Craters
Four-Winged Dinosaur Found In China
LOOK: 'Best Ever' Laser Reconstruction of Four-Winged Dinosaur Released
Off Court At The 2015 Australian Open
That's a Good Ball Boy! Shelter Pups Fetch Tennis Balls for Pros at the Brazil Open
Fish Sing Like Birds, Too - Scientists Record Fish Singing In Chorus In Deep Sea, How Does It Work
Fish Sing Like Birds, Too! Scientists Record Soloist Fish Singing in Chorus
Turkey
WATCH: Flock of Turkeys Circling Corpse of Dead Cat Spooks the Internet
Hippopotamus
Hippopotamus Gustavito Stabbed to Death by Unknown Assailants Inside El Salvador Zoo
space

Study Observes 234 Peculiar Pulsing Signals From Space -- Could It Be Extraterrestrial Intelligence?

LOOK: ESA Spots Brightest Known Pulsar in the Universe

NASA to Send Robot to Look for 'Life' on Jovian Moon Europa

Watch Out for Stunning 'Ring of Fire' Eclipse on Sunday Morning

NASA Plans to Send Improved Computer to Venus -- How Will it Survive?
science

Breakthrough: Scientists Just Created the World’s First Artificial Embryo

Human Activity Ushers in the Planet's Next Epoch Starting From a Spike in New Minerals

Chocolates Could Soon Be Made Out of Jackfruit Seeds

Legendary Orichalcum Metal From Atlantis Discovered in 2,600-Year-Old Shipwreck

Scientists May Have Uncovered the Oldest Evidence of Life in Tiny 3.7 Billion-Year-Old Rocks
tech

Woah! Computer Data, Including Movie, Successfuly Stored on DNA

What About Pregnant Reptiles? Fossilized Dinosaur Makes Researchers Question Dinosaur Reproduction

Laser Technology Reveals How Dinosaurs Really Looked Like

LED Shows Promise as Potential Treatment for Chronic Pain

Solving the Bee Crisis One Robot at a Time: How Do Robot Bees Work?
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Ecocubo
News

Ecocubo: This Modular Tiny House From Cork and Wood Is Every Traveler's Dream
Strong Thunderstorms Hit Las Vegas
News

Death by Indoor Lightning: Yes, It's Possible
Funeral
News

Woman Cremated Alive After Hospital Allegedly Made a Mistake of Declaring Her Dead
LightSaver Portable Solar Charger
News

PowerFilm: This Ultra-Thin Portable Solar Charger With Battery Bank Is Foldable for Easy Storage

Most Popular

  1. 1 skull Who Are They? Unearthed Ancient Skull Reveals Previously Unknown Human Species
  2. 2 Shipwreck Legendary Orichalcum Metal From Atlantis Discovered in 2,600-Year-Old Shipwreck
  3. 3 Human Body's Wonder Scientific Travelling Exhibition Held In Nanjing Breakthrough: Scientists Just Created the World’s First Artificial Embryo
  4. 4 Sea turtle Sea Turtle Named ‘Piggy Bank’ Discovered With 915 Coins in Its Belly
  5. 5 Bomb Craters Rare Wildlife Find Surprising Home in WW2 Bomb Craters
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics