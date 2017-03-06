naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA Elon Musk United Kingdom california animal rights

Rare Wildlife Find Surprising Home in WW2 Bomb Craters

By Naia Carlos
Mar 06, 2017 08:26 AM EST
Bomb Craters
Bomb craters, like these ones on the woodland floor at the preserved 'Sanctuary Wood' in Ypres, Belgium, can bring memories of death and destruction. Sometimes, life finds a way in these ancient holes.
(Photo : Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

Life can endure in the unlikeliest of places. For example, a study published in the journal Biological Conservation revealed that World War II bomb craters - the site of destruction - have become a much-needed habitat for various rare water species who have nowhere else to go.

According to a report from New Scientist, human activities such as agricultural land drainage and urbanization have caused the disappearance of many natural inland ponds in Europe. In Hungary, saline ponds or soda pans are quickly decreasing, which is unfortunate for a number of rare endemic species that live in this type of water.

Nature, however, has found a way to save these animals.

Aerial bombings during the second world war has helped create over a hundred ponds near the village of Apaj in central Hungary. This type of habitat is known as a sodic meadow and when water comes, it develops into a salt-water environment.

Csaba Vad, who is from the aquatic ecosystem research centre WasserCluster Lunz in Austria, led the research and stressed the significance of these habitats.

"These 'wartime scars' might be unnatural, but still can be regarded as valuable bioreserves - just like sunken warships or submarines scattered in the ocean that turned into coral reefs giving refugee to many species," Vad explained. "These are very understudied habitats. Even though there are many bomb craters in the old war zones of Europe like England or Belgium."

Vad's study included 54 bomb crater ponds and the team succeeded in identifying 274 species. Most of the animals discovered were salt water creatures, and there were some that are rare and near-vulnerable. The scientists found water beetles and turtles, but also seldom-seen finds such as a rare algae and an endemic shrimp only seen twice in Hungary in the past 25 years.

While there may be greater biodiversity in larger and more complex natural soda lakes, Vad pointed out that the dwindling numbers of natural habitats still make these secondary habitats worth protecting.

TagsWorld War II, bomb craters, bombs, Hungary, Csaba Vad, WasserCluster Lunz, Austria, wildlife

© 2016 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

LOOK: This Mesmerizing Deep-Sea Jellyfish Looks Just Like a UFO

This Eerie 'Doorway to the Underworld' Crater in Siberia Grows More Massive Each Year

Bizarre 50,000-Year-Old Life Forms Found Trapped in Cave Crystals in Mexico

Death by Indoor Lightning: Yes, It's Possible

Wild African Elephants Are Insomniac: Study Reveals They Only Need Naps Regardless of Activity

Join the Conversation

Hippopotamus

Hippopotamus Gustavito Stabbed to Death by Unknown Assailants Inside El Salvador Zoo
Nematode
Strange Microworm With No Penis Found in Spain
Hand Reared Siberian Tigers Trained To Live in Wild
500 Animals Die in Cumbria in a Span of 4 Years, UK Zoo May Face Repercussions
Giant Panda
Scientists Answer the Age-Old Question: Why Are Pandas Black and White?
Road salt changes frog population sex ratios
Kermit Sutra: Park Closes Road to Make Way for Mating Amphibians
Dog and owner
WATCH: Man Gets Dragged by Speeding Car While Saving His Stolen Puppy
Shark teeth
Mystery Looms as Rare Crocodile Shark Spotted in UK for the First Time
Exhibit Displays Newest Dinosaur Fossils
Laser Technology Reveals How Dinosaurs Really Looked Like
Hope for the last wild animals of Mosul Zoo
War Captives: Last Surviving Animals in Mosul Zoo-Turned-ISIS Base Finally Receive Treatment
space

LOOK: ESA Spots Brightest Known Pulsar in the Universe

NASA to Send Robot to Look for 'Life' on Jovian Moon Europa

Watch Out for Stunning 'Ring of Fire' Eclipse on Sunday Morning

NASA Plans to Send Improved Computer to Venus -- How Will it Survive?

3 Out of 7 Newly Discovered Earth-like Planets are Potentially Habitable, NASA Reveals
science

Scientists Create New Form of Matter: 'Supersolids' Are Solid and Liquid at the Same Time

Why Are We Here? Elon Musk Explores the Threat of Fully Sentient AI to Humans

Who Are They? Unearthed Ancient Skull Reveals Previously Unknown Human Species

LED Shows Promise as Potential Treatment for Chronic Pain

ALERT: Zika Virus Could Be Transmitted by More Mosquito Species Than Previously Thought
tech

Hawaii to Use 100% Renewable Energy, Electric Cars by 2045 -- How Will They Do It?

What About Pregnant Reptiles? Fossilized Dinosaur Makes Researchers Question Dinosaur Reproduction

Solving the Bee Crisis One Robot at a Time: How Do Robot Bees Work?

LOOK: Scientists Reconstruct Face of 'Brutally Murdered' Man 1,400 Years Ago

Answer to China's Pollution: Beijing Cuts Coal Use by 30 Percent in 2017
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Shipwreck
News

Legendary Orichalcum Metal From Atlantis Discovered in 2,600-Year-Old Shipwreck
LHC in CERN
News

The Real Ghostbusters: CERN Disproves the Existence of Ghosts
Funeral
News

Woman Cremated Alive After Hospital Allegedly Made a Mistake of Declaring Her Dead
Religious Cult In Siberia
News

Obesity Hits Siberian Tribes for the First Time; Blame it on Instant Noodles

Most Popular

  1. 1 Shipwreck Legendary Orichalcum Metal From Atlantis Discovered in 2,600-Year-Old Shipwreck
  2. 2 Human Body's Wonder Scientific Travelling Exhibition Held In Nanjing Breakthrough: Scientists Just Created the World’s First Artificial Embryo
  3. 3 Cage Diving With Great White Sharks In South Africa Rescue Dog Gets Eaten by Shark While Playing on Australian Beach
  4. 4 Exhibit Displays Newest Dinosaur Fossils Laser Technology Reveals How Dinosaurs Really Looked Like
  5. 5 DNA Woah! Computer Data, Including Movie, Successfuly Stored on DNA
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics