naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA Elon Musk Mars climate change Exoplanet

This Eerie 'Doorway to the Underworld' Crater in Siberia Grows More Massive Each Year

By Naia Carlos
Feb 27, 2017 09:48 AM EST
Siberian Crater
The perpetual growth of the Batagaika crater exposes layers of permafrost underneath that could tell scientists so much about life in ancient Earth, but also release a massive amount of greenhouse gases into the atmosphere.
(Photo : Daily News/YouTube Screenshot)

Locals call it the "doorway to the underworld" for a reason. The massive Batagaika crater is known as a "megaslump," the biggest in the world at 0.6 miles (one kilometer) long and 282 feet (86 meters) deep. However, as a new paper published in the journal Quaternary Research revealed, these numbers won't last because the crater is showing no signs of stopping its rapid growth.

According to a report from BBC, the crater began in the 1960s when deforestation exposed the ground to the sunlight, which warmed the soil and the thousand-year-old permafrost beneath it. This eventually led to melting of the ice, then the ground caving to make the crater even bigger. Warm temperatures and flooding continue to sink the land at a rapid rate.

Findings by Frank Günther of the Alfred Wegener Institute in a separate study revealed that the head wall of the crater grew by an average of 33 feet (10 meters) per year in the past decade. There's also evidence that the side wall could extend to a nearby eroding valley, which will likely trigger even more growth.

As layers and layers of soil and ice give way, more of the Earth's history is uncovered to scientists. In the Quaternary Research study, University of Sussex's Julian Murton and his team discovered that the currently exposed sediment layers could reveal data on 200,000 years of climatic history.

Remains of ancient trees and soil from thousands of years ago could help scientists understand permafrost, as well as more of the history of the planet, according to a report from Siberian Times last year. Other organisms uncovered include a 4,400-year-old carcass of a Holocene era foal, a mummified carcass of a bison calf and remains of ancient bison, horses, elks, mammoths and reindeer.

However, the perpetual growth of the crater isn't all good news for scientists. Ice deposits beneath the Earth contain a lot of organic matter, which means plenty of carbon. When the permafrost melts, microbes can consume the carbon and produce waste: methane and carbon dioxide.

Methane and carbon dioxide are greenhouse gases that contribute greatly to the warming of the Earth.

"Global estimations of carbon stored in permafrost is [the] same amount as what's in the atmosphere," Günther told BBC.

Unfortunately, the crater is showing no signs of stopping its growth anytime soon, so its effect on global warming seems inevitable -- if not already in action.

TagsPermafrost, global warming, Batagaika crater, Frank Gunther, Julian Murton, Earth, siberia, siberian crater, gateway to underworld, doorway to the underworld, megaslump

© 2016 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Only Known Sample of Metallic Hydrogen Suddenly Went Missing

NASA Found 'Hardy' Objects in Cassini's New Closeup Images of Saturn's F Ring

Obesity Hits Siberian Tribes for the First Time; Blame it on Instant Noodles

Climate Change Creates Giant Rivers in the Sky

Employees in Small Swedish Town May Soon Enjoy Paid Sex Break

Join the Conversation

Virgin Komodo Dragon

Not Khaleesi's Dragons: Komodo Dragon Blood Could Help Fight Antibiotic Resistance
Hope for the last wild animals of Mosul Zoo
War Captives: Last Surviving Animals in Mosul Zoo-Turned-ISIS Base Finally Receive Treatment
Oarfish
Mysterious Giant Oarfish Resurfaces in the Philippines -- Is This a Warning of a Megaquake?
Micromyzon orinoco
Extremely Rare Eyeless Catfish Finally Gets a Name After 40 Years of Waiting
Snow monkeys
Japanese Zoo Kills 57 Monkeys by Lethal Injection After Discovery of Invasive Alien Genes
Dolphin Gives Birth At Six Flags Animal Discovery Park
WATCH: The Secret Life of Dolphins Revealed in Exclusive Footage From Cutting-Edge Cameras
Cat
Stop Worrying! 'Mind-Controlling' Parasites in Cats Will Not Make You Crazy, Study Reveals
Bristleworm
400 Million-Year-Old Marine Worm with Terrifying Snapping Jaws Found in Canadian Museum
Elephant
Huge Chunk of Forest Elephants Die From Poaching in Their Supposed Haven
Panda Cub Bao Bao Makes Her Debut At Washington's National Zoo
Giant Panda Bao Bao Is Bound for China
space

Watch Out for Stunning 'Ring of Fire' Eclipse on Sunday Morning

NASA Plans to Send Improved Computer to Venus -- How Will it Survive?

3 Out of 7 Newly Discovered Earth-like Planets are Potentially Habitable, NASA Reveals

Will NASA Send Astronauts to the Moon in Its Next Lunar Mission?

NASA Expected to Reveal a 'Major' Discovery Beyond the Solar System in a Press Conference
science

DNA Proves Powerful Maternal Dynasty Ruled Ancient Pueblo Bonito, Study Says

New Tiny Frog Species Discovered in India

It's All in the Genes: Obesity Can Be Inherited From Parents

UAE Set Its Sights on Mars: Plans to Colonize the Red Planet in 100 Years

Particles From Outer Space Could Make Your Smartphone, Computer Go Haywire
tech

New Study Revolutionizes Brain Implant Concept for Sight Restoration

Renewable Future: About 100,000 Now Employed in Wind Energy Projects, More Than Nuclear, Coal, Hydroelectric

Elon Musk Is Serious: Boring Company Starts Digging Giant Underground Tunnel in Los Angeles

Elon Musk Pushes Back SpaceX First Mission to Mars to 2020 -- Why?

New Studies Shake Foundation of Einstein's Physics, Re-explore Quantum Entanglement
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Siberian Crater
News

This Eerie 'Doorway to the Underworld' Crater in Siberia Grows More Massive Each Year
Couple Kissing
News

Employees in Small Swedish Town May Soon Enjoy Paid Sex Break
Religious Cult In Siberia
News

Obesity Hits Siberian Tribes for the First Time; Blame it on Instant Noodles
Human Skull
News

Scientists Reconstruct Face of 'Brutally Murdered' Man 1,400 Years Ago

Most Popular

  1. 1 Snow monkeys Japanese Zoo Kills 57 Monkeys by Lethal Injection After Discovery of Invasive Alien Genes
  2. 2 Barren Island volcano India's Lone Volcano Active Again, Spews Lava, Black Smoke
  3. 3 Elon Musk Is Serious - Boring Company Project Starts Giant Underground Tunnel in Los Angeles Elon Musk Is Serious: Boring Company Starts Digging Giant Underground Tunnel in Los Angeles
  4. 4 The Future Is In Wind: More Than 100,000 People Now Employed In Wind Projects, More Than Nuclear, Coal, Hydroelectric Renewable Future: About 100,000 Now Employed in Wind Energy Projects, More Than Nuclear, Coal, Hydroelectric
  5. 5 Terrestrial Planets Breakthrough! NASA Discovers New Solar System That Could Be Home to Alien Life
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics