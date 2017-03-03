WATCH: Man Gets Dragged by Speeding Car While Saving His Stolen Puppy

naturewn.com

By Alixandra Caole Vila
Mar 03, 2017 10:50 AM EST
Dog and owner
The man was walking with his puppy Thursday afternoon near the 14000 block of Seneca Road when the driver of the car stopped and stole his puppy.
(Photo : Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

A video showing a speeding car dragging a man in Victorville, California had gone viral over the past few days. The man was trying to get a hold of his puppy which was stolen by the driver of the dark-colored Honda.

A witness named Mawusi Fiagbenu, who at that time was behind the Honda, captured on video the shocking incident. Speaking to the Victor Valley Daily Press she said, "I was at the stop light when the light had turned green and I was about to go and put my foot on the gas when this car made a right turn and zoomed in front of me and I saw a man hanging out the window."

Fiagbenu added that the car was approximately moving at between 80 to 90 miles per hour while the man was hanging with his arms stuck on the speeding car's window. Few minutes after the intense episode, the man was finally able to free himself after the driver decided to roll down the car's window.

"I called 911 and the paramedics and assisted the man until they arrived," Fiagbenu said. The man sustained injuries and scraped wounds on his knees, including a dislocated arm.

Mara Rodriguez, a spokeswoman for the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department in Victorville told LA Times that based on the information they have gathered from a couple of witnesses, the man was walking with his puppy Thursday afternoon near the 14000 block of Seneca Road when the driver of the car stopped and stole his puppy.

As of Thursday, no progress has been made since the man refused to be identified and called victim and the only information they have on the suspect is the color of its car. New York Post said the missing puppy, a two-month-old Pitbull, has not been found either.

