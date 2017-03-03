naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA Elon Musk climate change Spacex TRAPPIST-1

Human Activity Ushers in the Planet's Next Epoch Starting From a Spike in New Minerals

By Naia Carlos
Mar 03, 2017 12:04 PM EST
Gold
Gold, a naturally occurring mineral, is one of the most precious mining products in the world. In search of such minerals though, miners - and other human activities - have unknowingly triggered the creation of a slew of man-influenced minerals.
(Photo : Cate Gillon/Getty Images)

Man is changing the planet and the slew of new minerals cropping all around the world is adding more fuel to the argument that there's a new geological epoch in place: the Anthroporcene Epoch.

In a new paper that was published in American Mineralogist, scientists stressed the impact of humans on the geological landscape as evidenced by the 208 mineral species that exist only because of human activity. According to a report from New Scientist, this is nearly four percent of the 5,200 minerals formally recognized by the International Mineralogical Association.

More significantly, most of the 208 mineral species came only in the last few hundred years. The pace of the current spike in human-influenced minerals has already eclipsed the pace of the mineral diversity increase that happened during the Great Oxidation two billion years ago. Most minerals on the planet came about during this period.

"This is a spike of mineral novelty that is so rapid -- most of it in the last 200 years, compared to the 4.5 billion year history of Earth," Robert Hazen, co-author of the research from the Carnegie Institution for Science, told The Guardian.

The paper identified the industrial revolution in the 18th century to be the key in spurring this spike in new minerals, particularly through mining and manufacturing. Three different types of human activities in particularly are of note: the manufacturing of synthetic mineral-like compounds, the distribution of near-surface minerals, and the redistribution of natural minerals all over the world.

Hazen explained that new materials may be forming under the ground, particularly in solid waste dumps where there are old batteries and electronics buried. He noted that TVs, for example, uses different phosphors and magnets that, when hydrated and oxidized, would result to new materials. 

Its these human influences that has spurred on a good number of the scientific community to push for the official designation of the Anthropocene Epoch.

Hazen, for one, believes that the new crystals -- the creation of which would not have been possible without humans -- is an important factor in determining this new geological time period.

He said, "They are going to be for ever on Earth, a distinctive marker layer that makes our time different from any other time in the preceding four and a half billion years."

TagsAnthropocene Epoch, International Mineralogical Association, geology, Robert Hazen, Great Oxidation Event, Carnegie Institute of Science, new minerals, 208 new minerals, human activity, Industrial Revolution

© 2016 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Only Known Sample of Metallic Hydrogen Suddenly Went Missing

Yellowstone Supervolcano Is Hiding Something Strange Underneath Its Surface -- What Is It?

Canada On Its Way to be Global Leader in Nuclear Fusion

This New Periodic Table Shows the Cosmic Origin of Everything

Scientists Observe Light from Antimatter; Unique Optical Spectrum Explained

Join the Conversation

Hand Reared Siberian Tigers Trained To Live in Wild

500 Animals Die in Cumbria in a Span of 4 Years, UK Zoo May Face Repercussions
Giant Panda
Scientists Answer the Age-Old Question: Why Are Pandas Black and White?
Road salt changes frog population sex ratios
Kermit Sutra: Park Closes Road to Make Way for Mating Amphibians
Dog and owner
WATCH: Man Gets Dragged by Speeding Car While Saving His Stolen Puppy
Shark teeth
Mystery Looms as Rare Crocodile Shark Spotted in UK for the First Time
Lab Mouse
Oops! Tiny Mouse Causes Big Trouble in British Airways Plane
Exhibit Displays Newest Dinosaur Fossils
Laser Technology Reveals How Dinosaurs Really Looked Like
Dinosaur
What About Pregnant Reptiles? Fossilized Dinosaur Makes Researchers Question Dinosaur Reproduction
Hope for the last wild animals of Mosul Zoo
War Captives: Last Surviving Animals in Mosul Zoo-Turned-ISIS Base Finally Receive Treatment
space

LOOK: ESA Spots Brightest Known Pulsar in the Universe

NASA to Send Robot to Look for 'Life' on Jovian Moon Europa

Watch Out for Stunning 'Ring of Fire' Eclipse on Sunday Morning

NASA Plans to Send Improved Computer to Venus -- How Will it Survive?

3 Out of 7 Newly Discovered Earth-like Planets are Potentially Habitable, NASA Reveals
science

LED Shows Promise as Potential Treatment for Chronic Pain

ALERT: Zika Virus Could Be Transmitted by More Mosquito Species Than Previously Thought

Animal De-Extinction Could Potentially Wipe Out Extant Species

Employees in Small Swedish Town May Soon Enjoy Paid Sex Break

LOOK: Scientists Reconstruct Face of 'Brutally Murdered' Man 1,400 Years Ago
tech

Solving the Bee Crisis One Robot at a Time: How Do Robot Bees Work?

Answer to China's Pollution: Beijing Cuts Coal Use by 30 Percent in 2017

Chinese Biotech Company Wants to Mine Data to Fight Deadly Diseases -- How Does it Work?

Is Your Job Safe From the AI Apocalypse? Teachers, Journalists, Lawyers to Be Replaced by Robots Soon

Researchers Develop New Nanomaterial to Make Thinner Glass Lenses -- Eyesight Revolutionized?
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Shipwreck
News

Legendary Orichalcum Metal From Atlantis Discovered in 2,600-Year-Old Shipwreck
LHC in CERN
News

The Real Ghostbusters: CERN Disproves the Existence of Ghosts
Mice
News

Skinning for Living: Student Makes Money by Selling Dead Animals Turned Into Pencil Cases, Bookmarks
Religious Cult In Siberia
News

Obesity Hits Siberian Tribes for the First Time; Blame it on Instant Noodles

Most Popular

  1. 1 Making metallic hydrogen at Harvard Only Known Sample of Metallic Hydrogen Suddenly Went Missing
  2. 2 Clouds Climate Change Creates Giant Rivers in the Sky
  3. 3 Siberian Crater This Eerie 'Doorway to the Underworld' Crater in Siberia Grows More Massive Each Year
  4. 4 Oarfish Mysterious Giant Oarfish Resurfaces in the Philippines -- Is This a Warning of a Megaquake?
  5. 5 Chaco Canyon - Panoramic view of Pueblo Bonito DNA Proves Powerful Maternal Dynasty Ruled Ancient Pueblo Bonito, Study Says
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics