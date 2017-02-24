naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA Mars Donald Trump climate change Elon Musk

Yellowstone Supervolcano Is Hiding Something Strange Underneath Its Surface -- What Is It?

By Monica Antonio
Feb 24, 2017 01:18 AM EST
One of the World's Largest Supervolcanoes are Showing Signs of Imminent Eruption
Scientists has discovered something strange deep beneath the Yellowstone's supervocano and the greater area of Western U.S. As it turns out, the area is stiing on top of a massive molten layer of carbonate rocks.
(Photo : Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Scientists have discovered something strange deep beneath the Yellowstone's supervolcano and the greater area of Western U.S. As it turns out, the area is siting on top of a massive molten layer of carbonate rocks.

“Under the western US is a huge underground partially-molten reservoir of liquid carbonate,” Sash Hier-Majumder, lead co-author of the study, revealed in a press release from the Royal Holloway University of London.

According to the study published in the journal Earth and Planetary Science Letters, the liquidized carbonate rocks sprawl over 1.8 million square kilometers. Hier-Majumder said the reservoir contains an extremely high amount of carbon that releasing only 1 percent of its total amount is equal to burning 2.3 trillion of oil barrels.

Read Also: One of the World's Largest Supervolcanoes Is Showing Signs of Imminent Eruption

Hier-Majumder said the reservoir is a result of tectonic plates of the Pacific Ocean getting forced underneath western U.S. The movement resulted to partial melting of minerals from the plates which carbon dioxide and hydrogen dioxide.

In order to get an idea of the reservoir's physical characteristics, the team used group sensors (because they could not drill into the site) and interpreted their collected data via mathematical equations. The team said that the carbon dioxide from the newly discovered reservoir will slowly be released to the surface through volcanic eruptions. IFL Science notes that the reservoir has a small effect with regard to climate change despite its massive size.

“We might not think of the deep structure of the Earth as linked to climate change above us, but this discovery not only has implications for subterranean mapping but also for our future atmosphere,” Hier-Majumder added.

Read Also: Man Dies Inside Acidic Hot Spring at Yellowstone National Park

TagsYellowstone national park, Yellowstone, Yellowstone supervolcano, Supervolcano, volcano, carbon reservoir, carbon dioxide, climate change

© 2016 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

India's Lone Volcano Active Again, Spews Lava, Black Smoke

Geologists Cut Into the Heart of Icelandic Volcano for Energy

The One Percent has Started Buying Underground Bunkers for the Apocalypse -- Why?

Ceres' Lone Ice Volcano May Have Had Older Silbings That Vanished Over Millions of Years

Rumbling On Earth's 'Most Dangerous' Supervolcano In Italy Worries The Authorities -- Will It Erupt?

Join the Conversation

Snow monkeys

Japanese Zoo Kills 57 Monkeys by Lethal Injection After Discovery of Invasive Alien Genes
Dolphin Gives Birth At Six Flags Animal Discovery Park
WATCH: The Secret Life of Dolphins Revealed in Exclusive Footage From Cutting-Edge Cameras
New England Towns Struggle With Opioid And Heroin Epidemic
Opioid Substitute: Snail Venom as an Alternative Painkiller
Cat
Stop Worrying! 'Mind-Controlling' Parasites in Cats Will Not Make You Crazy, Study Reveals
Bristleworm
400 Million-Year-Old Marine Worm with Terrifying Snapping Jaws Found in Canadian Museum
Frogs
New Tiny Frog Species Discovered in India
Elephant
Huge Chunk of Forest Elephants Die From Poaching in Their Supposed Haven
Tully Monster
Mysterious 'Tully Monster' Continues to Baffle Scientists
Panda Cub Bao Bao Makes Her Debut At Washington's National Zoo
Giant Panda Bao Bao Is Bound for China
space

NASA's Europa Mission Moves Forward to the Design Phase

3 Out of 7 Newly Discovered Earth-like Planets are Potentially Habitable, NASA Reveals

Breakthrough! NASA Discovers New Solar System That Could Be Home to Alien Life

Space Tourism: UK Is Set to Launch First Commercial Flight to Space by 2020

NASA Dawn Discovered Organic Molecules on Asteroid Ceres
science

Brain Scans Could Be Used to Predict Potential Drug Use Among Teens - Find Out How

400 Million-Year-Old Marine Worm with Terrifying Snapping Jaws Found in Canadian Museum

ALERT: Popular Heartburn Drugs Could 'Silently' Cause Chronic Kidney Damage

Legalized Same-Sex Marriage Linked to Lower Rates of Suicide Attempts Among Teens

India's Lone Volcano Active Again, Spews Lava, Black Smoke
tech

Answer to China's Pollution: Beijing Cuts Coal Use by 30 Percent in 2017

Chinese Biotech Company Wants to Mine Data to Fight Deadly Diseases -- How Does it Work?

Is Your Job Safe From the AI Apocalypse? Teachers, Journalists, Lawyers to Be Replaced by Robots Soon

Researchers Develop New Nanomaterial to Make Thinner Glass Lenses -- Eyesight Revolutionized?

Europe to Be Coal-Free Soon? Wind Power Overtook Fossil Fuel as Energy Source in 2016
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Books
News

Mission Impossible: Thieves Stole $2.5 Million Worth of Rare Books by Copernicus, Galileo, Da Vinci and More
2013 Vertical Run In Beijing
News

This Secret Cold War-Era Underground World in China Is Home to One Million Citizens
Barren Island volcano
News

India's Lone Volcano Active Again, Spews Lava, Black Smoke
DNA test
News

Did Salmonella Outbreak Kill the Aztec Community?

Most Popular

  1. 1 Snow monkeys Japanese Zoo Kills 57 Monkeys by Lethal Injection After Discovery of Invasive Alien Genes
  2. 2 Barren Island volcano India's Lone Volcano Active Again, Spews Lava, Black Smoke
  3. 3 Elon Musk Is Serious - Boring Company Project Starts Giant Underground Tunnel in Los Angeles Elon Musk Is Serious: Boring Company Starts Digging Giant Underground Tunnel in Los Angeles
  4. 4 The Future Is In Wind: More Than 100,000 People Now Employed In Wind Projects, More Than Nuclear, Coal, Hydroelectric Renewable Future: About 100,000 Now Employed in Wind Energy Projects, More Than Nuclear, Coal, Hydroelectric
  5. 5 Terrestrial Planets Breakthrough! NASA Discovers New Solar System That Could Be Home to Alien Life
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics