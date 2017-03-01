naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA Elon Musk Mars climate change Exoplanet

The Great Barrier Reef Is in for Another Massive Coral Bleaching

By Alixandra Caole Vila
Mar 01, 2017 09:59 AM EST
Greenpeace Activists Paint Message For UNESCO
GLADSTONE, AUSTRALIA - MARCH 7: In this handout photo provided by Greenpeace, Activists paint the message 'Reef in Danger' on the side of coal ship Chou San on March 7, 2012 in Gladstone, Australia.
(Photo : Greenpeace via Getty Images)

Coral bleaching on the Great Barrier Reef, the world's largest living ecosystem, is not over yet.

The Great Barrier Reef Marine Park Authority have detected abnormally high sea surface temperatures on the UNESCO world heritage site, indicating that another massive bleaching event will soon hit the already dead reef.

Following reports about bleaching, The Great Barrier Reef Marine Park Authority conducted surveys on six reefs and found out that all has suffered thermal stress.

"Initial survey results showed high levels of bleaching among the most sensitive coral species, with 60 percent or more affected at some sites," Rusell Reichelt, Chairman of The Great Barrier Reef Marine Park Authority told Newsport.

Read Also: The End is Near: Poisonous Algae Further Stressing Out Great Barrier Reef

For the third year in a row, the reef has suffered coral bleaching in 2016, killing more than 93 percent of the ecosystem. Experts have identified man-made climate change as the primary cause of the devastating incident.

Since then, the sea surface temperature has not cooled down. In fact, it is now higher than it was at this time last year. This year the heat stress is closer to Cairns and Townsville.

Meanwhile, Sydney Morning Herald said the ARC Centre of Excellence for Coral Reef Studies will conduct aerial surveys to monitor the condition of the reef at present as compared to last year.

Terry Hughes, the Townsville-based center's director told the newspaper, "The 2017 bleaching is still building as we approach the summer peak temperature. It's alarming that the reef is bleaching so soon again, giving no time for recovery from the huge losses of corals in the northern third of the Reef in 2016."

Hughes added that the El Nino poses a great danger this 2017 for the Great Barrier Reef as the period between the bleaching gets too short for the reef to even recover. Aside from bleaching events, The Great Barrier Reef is also suffering from algae proliferation which is killing the corals at a faster rate.

Read Also: Scientists to Create Techniques to Save the Great Barrier Reef From Dying 

Tagsclimate change, Ocean Warming, Great Barrier Reef, coral bleaching, Bleaching, corals, UNESCO World Heritage Site, Great Barrier Reef Dying

© 2016 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Scientists Create Cyborg Rose That Could Store Energy

The Great Barrier Reef Is in for Another Massive Coral Bleaching

Rescue Dog Gets Eaten by Shark While Playing on Australian Beach

Coastal Shark Population in Southeast US on the Rise

LED Shows Promise as Potential Treatment for Chronic Pain

Join the Conversation

Sharks

Coastal Shark Population in Southeast US on the Rise
Cage Diving With Great White Sharks In South Africa
Rescue Dog Gets Eaten by Shark While Playing on Australian Beach
Did You Know: Bees Get 'Surprised' When They Bump Into Each Other - How Does This Work
Did You Know That Bees Get 'Surprised' When They Bump Into Each Other?
Mammoth
Animal De-Extinction Could Potentially Wipe Out Extant Species
“Cosmic” Jellyfish on “Utu” Seamount, American Samoa
LOOK: This Mesmerizing Deep-Sea Jellyfish Looks Just Like a UFO
Girl Hugging a Dog
How Your Dog Is Just as Smart as Your Toddler: Study
Bobbit Worm
Jaws of Death: Ancient Monster Worm Identified by Scientists
Virgin Komodo Dragon
Not Khaleesi's Dragons: Komodo Dragon Blood Could Help Fight Antibiotic Resistance
Hope for the last wild animals of Mosul Zoo
War Captives: Last Surviving Animals in Mosul Zoo-Turned-ISIS Base Finally Receive Treatment
space

Watch Out for Stunning 'Ring of Fire' Eclipse on Sunday Morning

NASA Plans to Send Improved Computer to Venus -- How Will it Survive?

3 Out of 7 Newly Discovered Earth-like Planets are Potentially Habitable, NASA Reveals

Breakthrough! NASA Discovers New Solar System That Could Be Home to Alien Life

Space Tourism: UK Is Set to Launch First Commercial Flight to Space by 2020
science

LOOK: Scientists Reconstruct Face of 'Brutally Murdered' Man 1,400 Years Ago

Gym Rats Beware: Intense Workout Could Result to Weaker Sex Drive

Extremely Rare Eyeless Catfish Finally Gets a Name After 40 Years of Waiting

DNA Proves Powerful Maternal Dynasty Ruled Ancient Pueblo Bonito, Study Says

400 Million-Year-Old Marine Worm with Terrifying Snapping Jaws Found in Canadian Museum
tech

Scientists Create Cyborg Rose That Could Store Energy

Solving the Bee Crisis One Robot at a Time: How Do Robot Bees Work?

Answer to China's Pollution: Beijing Cuts Coal Use by 30 Percent in 2017

Chinese Biotech Company Wants to Mine Data to Fight Deadly Diseases -- How Does it Work?

Is Your Job Safe From the AI Apocalypse? Teachers, Journalists, Lawyers to Be Replaced by Robots Soon
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Pagans, druids, and revellers celebrate Winter Solstice at Stonehenge
News

Scientists Unearth Mysterious Stone Age Labyrinth in Denmark
Stock Photography. A 3d Ultrasound Showing A Baby
News

Mother Decides to Give Birth to Terminally-ill Baby to Donate Organs
Religious Cult In Siberia
News

Obesity Hits Siberian Tribes for the First Time; Blame it on Instant Noodles
Siberian Crater
News

This Eerie 'Doorway to the Underworld' Crater in Siberia Grows More Massive Each Year

Most Popular

  1. 1 Making metallic hydrogen at Harvard Only Known Sample of Metallic Hydrogen Suddenly Went Missing
  2. 2 Clouds Climate Change Creates Giant Rivers in the Sky
  3. 3 Siberian Crater This Eerie 'Doorway to the Underworld' Crater in Siberia Grows More Massive Each Year
  4. 4 Oarfish Mysterious Giant Oarfish Resurfaces in the Philippines -- Is This a Warning of a Megaquake?
  5. 5 Chaco Canyon - Panoramic view of Pueblo Bonito DNA Proves Powerful Maternal Dynasty Ruled Ancient Pueblo Bonito, Study Says
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics