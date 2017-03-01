naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA Elon Musk Mars climate change Exoplanet

Did You Know That Bees Get 'Surprised' When They Bump Into Each Other?

By Rhenn Anthony Taguiam
Mar 01, 2017 09:14 AM EST
Did You Know: Bees Get 'Surprised' When They Bump Into Each Other - How Does This Work
A team of scientists from Nottingham University has discovered that the previously thought signal from bees was actually vibration and sounds from the insects bumping into each other.
(Photo : Matt Cardy/Getty Images)

For decades, scientists have been studying bees for their interesting hive mentality as well as their key role in pollination and the environment.

However, scientists who have been studying the behavior of bees during food gathering and pollination have stumbled upon a lot of roadblocks.

One of them is the frequent but inconsistent "booping" that happens wherever some bees go. Experts speculate that honeybees produce vibrations when they do their duties. Some thought these are signals or "orders" to help bees act like an organized force. For instance, a short "boop" when they meet each other is a sign to stop to reorganizing themselves.

These boops and vibrations are inaudible to the human ear but can be detected by accelerometers in honeycombs.

Read Also: Solving the Bee Crisis One Robot at a Time: How Do Robot Bees Work?  

According to New Scientist, researchers back in the 1950s thought the exchange of food that followed such a "boop" meant a desire to exchange food.

Interestingly, the "boop" is also heard when a bee blocks another from doing the waggle dance, or the sign that tells other bees where to go or avoid.

Humans can listen to these signals in a SoundCloud account of New Scientist.

Martin Bencsik and his colleagues from Nottingham Trent University in the U.K. have studied multiple vibrations from hives over a year and concluded that these frequent signals are not inhibitions or requests. These are reactions.

The study, published in the journal PLOS ONE, used cameras inside hives to let researchers see what happens when bees bump into each other, and not when they dance or want food.

This led to the conclusion that the "boops" were actually "whoops!" and not more symbolic than scientists thought.

Read Also: Pesticide Ban: Evidence Links Chemicals to Bird, Bee Deaths, Extinction Threats  

TagsMartin Bencsik, Nottingham Trent University, United Kingdom

© 2016 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Here's Why Humans Cannnot Resurrect Dinosaurs From Fossils Yet

Tiny Backpack Drone Creates Hybrid Insects for Surveillance, Delivery, Pollination

Chimeras and How They Work: What It Meant When Researchers Built the First Human-Pig Hybrid

2017 in Microbes and Machines: How is Big Data Redefining Biotechnology?

AI Project One Step Closer to Replicating the Nervous System, Now Reads Facial Cues

Join the Conversation

Sharks

Coastal Shark Population in Southeast US on the Rise
Cage Diving With Great White Sharks In South Africa
Rescue Dog Gets Eaten by Shark While Playing on Australian Beach
Did You Know: Bees Get 'Surprised' When They Bump Into Each Other - How Does This Work
Did You Know That Bees Get 'Surprised' When They Bump Into Each Other?
Mammoth
Animal De-Extinction Could Potentially Wipe Out Extant Species
“Cosmic” Jellyfish on “Utu” Seamount, American Samoa
LOOK: This Mesmerizing Deep-Sea Jellyfish Looks Just Like a UFO
Girl Hugging a Dog
How Your Dog Is Just as Smart as Your Toddler: Study
Bobbit Worm
Jaws of Death: Ancient Monster Worm Identified by Scientists
Virgin Komodo Dragon
Not Khaleesi's Dragons: Komodo Dragon Blood Could Help Fight Antibiotic Resistance
Hope for the last wild animals of Mosul Zoo
War Captives: Last Surviving Animals in Mosul Zoo-Turned-ISIS Base Finally Receive Treatment
space

Watch Out for Stunning 'Ring of Fire' Eclipse on Sunday Morning

NASA Plans to Send Improved Computer to Venus -- How Will it Survive?

3 Out of 7 Newly Discovered Earth-like Planets are Potentially Habitable, NASA Reveals

Breakthrough! NASA Discovers New Solar System That Could Be Home to Alien Life

Space Tourism: UK Is Set to Launch First Commercial Flight to Space by 2020
science

LOOK: Scientists Reconstruct Face of 'Brutally Murdered' Man 1,400 Years Ago

Gym Rats Beware: Intense Workout Could Result to Weaker Sex Drive

Extremely Rare Eyeless Catfish Finally Gets a Name After 40 Years of Waiting

DNA Proves Powerful Maternal Dynasty Ruled Ancient Pueblo Bonito, Study Says

400 Million-Year-Old Marine Worm with Terrifying Snapping Jaws Found in Canadian Museum
tech

Scientists Create Cyborg Rose That Could Store Energy

Solving the Bee Crisis One Robot at a Time: How Do Robot Bees Work?

Answer to China's Pollution: Beijing Cuts Coal Use by 30 Percent in 2017

Chinese Biotech Company Wants to Mine Data to Fight Deadly Diseases -- How Does it Work?

Is Your Job Safe From the AI Apocalypse? Teachers, Journalists, Lawyers to Be Replaced by Robots Soon
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Pagans, druids, and revellers celebrate Winter Solstice at Stonehenge
News

Scientists Unearth Mysterious Stone Age Labyrinth in Denmark
Stock Photography. A 3d Ultrasound Showing A Baby
News

Mother Decides to Give Birth to Terminally-ill Baby to Donate Organs
Religious Cult In Siberia
News

Obesity Hits Siberian Tribes for the First Time; Blame it on Instant Noodles
Siberian Crater
News

This Eerie 'Doorway to the Underworld' Crater in Siberia Grows More Massive Each Year

Most Popular

  1. 1 Making metallic hydrogen at Harvard Only Known Sample of Metallic Hydrogen Suddenly Went Missing
  2. 2 Clouds Climate Change Creates Giant Rivers in the Sky
  3. 3 Siberian Crater This Eerie 'Doorway to the Underworld' Crater in Siberia Grows More Massive Each Year
  4. 4 Oarfish Mysterious Giant Oarfish Resurfaces in the Philippines -- Is This a Warning of a Megaquake?
  5. 5 Chaco Canyon - Panoramic view of Pueblo Bonito DNA Proves Powerful Maternal Dynasty Ruled Ancient Pueblo Bonito, Study Says
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics