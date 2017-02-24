naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA Mars climate change Elon Musk NASA news

Trappist-1 Just the Beginning -- What's Next for NASA After Discovery of the 'Holy Grail' Solar System?

By Jess F.
Feb 24, 2017 07:40 PM EST
NASA & TRAPPIST-1: A Treasure Trove of Planets Found
The discovery of Trappist-1 is not the final outcome, but the signal to push through with a bigger and more controversial mission -- to prove or disprove the habitability of the planets in Trappist-1.
(Photo : NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory/YouTube Screenshot)

NASA revealed that there is another Solar System lurking not far from the Earth. The star system called Trappist-1 has seven Earth-sized planets and three of which could be habitable.

After the striking discovery, what could be the next for NASA? Experts say that the spotted star system dubbed as the "holy grail" is not the end but only the beginning for greater things to come.

Trappist-1 was discovered through the collaborative work of many different telescopes around the world. The new star system is located only 40 million light-years away from the planet.

"The discovery gives us a hint that finding the next Earth is not a question of if, but of when," NASA's Science Directorate head Thomas Zurbuchen, said in a press conference.

Read Also: 3 Out of 7 Newly Discovered Earth-like Planets are Potentially Habitable, NASA Reveals

Trappist-1 gave astronomers a new lead on where to search for signs of life. This means that there is much work to be done. In the coming weeks, astronomers and scientists worldwide are expected to point the most powerful telescopes towards Trappist-1. Not only is the region the best place to search for signs of life, it is also possible that one or more out of the seven exoplanets have the right chemistry and atmosphere for it to become habitable to humans.

"We just need more powerful telescopes. Those telescopes are on their way. In the next few years, we're definitely going to have more sensitive infrared telescopes. Infrared was what was used to detect this Sun and the planets around it," Robin Seemangal, space journalist said in an interview with RT. "This is just the beginning."

The discovery of Trappist-1 is not the final outcome, but the signal to push through with a bigger and more controversial mission -- to prove or disprove the habitability of the planets in Trappist-1.

Although NASA already released illustrations or graphic representation of what could the human race potentially find on Trappist-1 solar system, these are not what the real environment there looks like. Some say that the video released by NASA was used to intensify the hype about the new star system and the potentially habitable planet.


TagsTRAPPIST-1, Solar system, new solar system, holy grail solar system, NASA, NASA news, Habitable Planet, Exoplanet

© 2016 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

NASA's Europa Mission Moves Forward to the Design Phase

3 Out of 7 Newly Discovered Earth-like Planets are Potentially Habitable, NASA Reveals

NASA Dawn Discovered Organic Molecules on Asteroid Ceres

Will NASA Send Astronauts to the Moon in Its Next Lunar Mission?

ESA Releases Images of Stunning Mosaic of Mars' North Pole

Join the Conversation

Snow monkeys

Japanese Zoo Kills 57 Monkeys by Lethal Injection After Discovery of Invasive Alien Genes
Dolphin Gives Birth At Six Flags Animal Discovery Park
WATCH: The Secret Life of Dolphins Revealed in Exclusive Footage From Cutting-Edge Cameras
New England Towns Struggle With Opioid And Heroin Epidemic
Opioid Substitute: Snail Venom as an Alternative Painkiller
Cat
Stop Worrying! 'Mind-Controlling' Parasites in Cats Will Not Make You Crazy, Study Reveals
Bristleworm
400 Million-Year-Old Marine Worm with Terrifying Snapping Jaws Found in Canadian Museum
Frogs
New Tiny Frog Species Discovered in India
Elephant
Huge Chunk of Forest Elephants Die From Poaching in Their Supposed Haven
Tully Monster
Mysterious 'Tully Monster' Continues to Baffle Scientists
Panda Cub Bao Bao Makes Her Debut At Washington's National Zoo
Giant Panda Bao Bao Is Bound for China
space

Trappist-1 Just the Beginning -- What's Next for NASA After Discovery of the 'Holy Grail' Solar System?

Breakthrough! NASA Discovers New Solar System That Could Be Home to Alien Life

Will NASA Send Astronauts to the Moon in Its Next Lunar Mission?

NASA Expected to Reveal a 'Major' Discovery Beyond the Solar System in a Press Conference

Pluto’s Comeback? Scientists Propose New Definition for Planets That'll Make Pluto One Again
science

Extremely Rare Eyeless Catfish Finally Gets a Name After 40 Years of Waiting

DNA Proves Powerful Maternal Dynasty Ruled Ancient Pueblo Bonito, Study Says

Over 300 Scientists, Climate Change Skeptics Urged Trump to Withdraw from UN's Climate Change Treaty

It's All in the Genes: Obesity Can Be Inherited From Parents

UAE Set Its Sights on Mars: Plans to Colonize the Red Planet in 100 Years
tech

Study Explains How Autonomous Cars Are Safer Without Real Driver Assistance

New Study Revolutionizes Brain Implant Concept for Sight Restoration

Renewable Future: About 100,000 Now Employed in Wind Energy Projects, More Than Nuclear, Coal, Hydroelectric

Elon Musk Is Serious: Boring Company Starts Digging Giant Underground Tunnel in Los Angeles

New Studies Shake Foundation of Einstein's Physics, Re-explore Quantum Entanglement
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Books
News

Mission Impossible: Thieves Stole $2.5 Million Worth of Rare Books by Copernicus, Galileo, Da Vinci and More
2013 Vertical Run In Beijing
News

This Secret Cold War-Era Underground World in China Is Home to One Million Citizens
Barren Island volcano
News

India's Lone Volcano Active Again, Spews Lava, Black Smoke
DNA test
News

Did Salmonella Outbreak Kill the Aztec Community?

Most Popular

  1. 1 Snow monkeys Japanese Zoo Kills 57 Monkeys by Lethal Injection After Discovery of Invasive Alien Genes
  2. 2 Barren Island volcano India's Lone Volcano Active Again, Spews Lava, Black Smoke
  3. 3 Elon Musk Is Serious - Boring Company Project Starts Giant Underground Tunnel in Los Angeles Elon Musk Is Serious: Boring Company Starts Digging Giant Underground Tunnel in Los Angeles
  4. 4 The Future Is In Wind: More Than 100,000 People Now Employed In Wind Projects, More Than Nuclear, Coal, Hydroelectric Renewable Future: About 100,000 Now Employed in Wind Energy Projects, More Than Nuclear, Coal, Hydroelectric
  5. 5 Terrestrial Planets Breakthrough! NASA Discovers New Solar System That Could Be Home to Alien Life
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics