naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA Mars United States climate change Donald Trump

Opioid Substitute: Snail Venom as an Alternative Painkiller

By Alixandra Caole Vila
Feb 23, 2017 10:25 AM EST
New England Towns Struggle With Opioid And Heroin Epidemic
A box of the opioid antidote Naloxone, also known as Narcan, sits on display during a family addiction support group on March 23, 2016 in Groton, CT. The drug is used to revive people suffering from heroin overdose.
(Photo : John Moore/Getty Images)

The United States is currently facing an opioid crisis. New York Times reported that the painkiller, which was falsely advertised as safe since the mid-19900s, has killed more than 33,000 people in 2015.

Researchers have been conducting experiments to look for an alternative and win the battle against the deadly drug. Recently, scientists at the University of Utah have come across a finding which indicated that the venom of Conus regius, a tiny marine snail species could be an alternative to the highly addictive opioid.

Naturally, this snail species uses its venom to paralyze its prey by preventing its brain from sending signals to its muscles.

Based on the previous tests that they did on rodents, a compound in the venom, which they identified as Rg1A have the ability to block the pain pathway.

However, they wanted to know if it would do the same in human pain pathway receptor. IB Times noted that to find out, they synthetically engineered 20 analogs of the natural compound RgIA. Of the 20, they found out that RgIA4 appeared to bind tightly with the human version of this pain receptor. 

To see if it is effective in relieving pain, they administered it to rodents who have gone through chemotherapy drug which causes extreme skin sensitivity. Results showed that after the injection, the rodents did not feel the pain.

The researchers also found out that the compound's effect lasts for 72 hours after the injection.

 "Once chronic pain has developed, it is difficult to treat," said J. Michael McIntosh, professor of psychiatry at the University of Utah Health Sciences in a statement. "This compound offers a potential new pathway to prevent chronic pain from developing in the first place and also offers a new therapy to patients with established pain who have run out of options."

Though it lasts longer, it also appears that RgIA4 binds with completely different receptors other than the one distinct with opioids. This implies that it would not be addictive.

Results of the study are published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

Meanwhile it is worth noting that while the compound has shown some promising results, it is still in the early days of testing and more trials are needed before it could be approved for use in humans.

Tagssnail, snail venom, Opioid, opioid addiction, pain killer, snail venom opioid cure

© 2016 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Opioid Substitute: Snail Venom as an Alternative Painkiller

Unlimited Nuclear Fuel Could Be Found in the Ocean

Did Salmonella Outbreak Kill the Aztec Community?

Breakthrough! NASA Discovers New Solar System That Could Be Home to Alien Life

WATCH: The Secret Life of Dolphins Revealed in Exclusive Footage From Cutting-Edge Cameras

Join the Conversation

Frogs

New Tiny Frog Species Discovered in India
Elephant
Huge Chunk of Forest Elephants Die From Poaching in Their Supposed Haven
Tully Monster
Mysterious 'Tully Monster' Continues to Baffle Scientists
Panda Cub Bao Bao Makes Her Debut At Washington's National Zoo
Giant Panda Bao Bao Is Bound for China
Magellanic penguins
Happy Feet! A Million Penguins Flock to Argentina to Eat [VIDEO]
US Waives Laws To Accelerate Completion Of Border Fence
Bizarre 50,000-Year-Old Life Forms Found Trapped in Cave Crystals in Mexico
Tiniest Giants: Discovering Dinosaur Eggs Exhibit
Wild Find: Pregnant Fossil Provides Evidence That Not All Dinosaurs Lay Eggs As Previously Thought
Woolly mammoth
The Rise of the Ancient Beast: Harvard Team to De-extinct Woolly Mammoths in 2 Years
Redback spider
Small but Terrible! Watch How This Tiny Spider Killed a Snake 10 Times Its Size
space

Breakthrough! NASA Discovers New Solar System That Could Be Home to Alien Life

Will NASA Send Astronauts to the Moon in Its Next Lunar Mission?

NASA Expected to Reveal a 'Major' Discovery Beyond the Solar System in a Press Conference

Pluto’s Comeback? Scientists Propose New Definition for Planets That'll Make Pluto One Again

UAE Set Its Sights on Mars: Plans to Colonize the Red Planet in 100 Years
science

New Studies Shake Foundation of Einstein's Physics, Re-explore Quantum Entanglement

Global Warming Is Causing Oceans to Lose Oxygen, Find Out How

This Star Gets Really Nervous Every Time Its Companion Planet Comes Near

More Than Half of Americans Are Stressed Out Due to Politics

ALERT: Canadian Glaciers are Melting 900 Percent Faster in the Past Decade
tech

Chinese Biotech Company Wants to Mine Data to Fight Deadly Diseases -- How Does it Work?

New Study Revolutionizes Brain Implant Concept for Sight Restoration

Renewable Future: About 100,000 Now Employed in Wind Energy Projects, More Than Nuclear, Coal, Hydroelectric

Elon Musk Is Serious: Boring Company Starts Digging Giant Underground Tunnel in Los Angeles

US Unveils New 'Strategy' in AI 'Arms Race' vs China
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

New Zealand
News

Zealandia or Atlantis: Earth's Lost Continent Has Been Found!
2013 Vertical Run In Beijing
News

This Secret Cold War-Era Underground World in China Is Home to One Million Citizens
anti-aging
News

Adult Stem Cells From Fat Could Be the Future of Anti-Aging Treatments
Barren Island volcano
News

India's Lone Volcano Active Again, Spews Lava, Black Smoke

Most Popular

  1. 1 SpaceX Rocket To Become The First Non-Governmental Vehicle To Reach Int'l Space Station SpaceX Falcon 9 Rocket Lifts Off From Historic NASA Pad, First Stage Landing Done
  2. 2 The Future Is In Wind: More Than 100,000 People Now Employed In Wind Projects, More Than Nuclear, Coal, Hydroelectric Renewable Future: About 100,000 Now Employed in Wind Energy Projects, More Than Nuclear, Coal, Hydroelectric
  3. 3 US Waives Laws To Accelerate Completion Of Border Fence Bizarre 50,000-Year-Old Life Forms Found Trapped in Cave Crystals in Mexico
  4. 4 New Zealand Zealandia or Atlantis: Earth's Lost Continent Has Been Found!
  5. 5 2013 Vertical Run In Beijing This Secret Cold War-Era Underground World in China Is Home to One Million Citizens
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics