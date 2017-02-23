naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA Mars United States climate change Donald Trump

Chinese Biotech Company Wants to Mine Data to Fight Deadly Diseases -- How Does it Work?

By Rhenn Anthony Taguiam
Feb 23, 2017 10:47 AM EST
What If Your Cells Hunted Brain Tumor? Reprogrammed Cells' Potential Explored in New Study
China is becoming more aggressive in its intent to fight diseases. This move is part of the government's effort to dominate the global biotechnology industry, and even Chinese corporations are stepping up to the challenge.
(Photo : Dan Kitwood/Getty Images/Cancer Research UK)

China is becoming more aggressive in its intent to fight diseases. This move is part of the government's effort to dominate the global biotechnology industry, and even Chinese corporations are stepping up to the challenge.

Berry Genomics partnered with Qiming Venture Partners in a merger where the latter will be absorbed as a developer. This will hopefully lead to the creation of "precision medicine," which includes the customization of treatments through various tests and statistics. According to Bloomberg, precision medicine allows patients to undergo specific tests for their convience.

Read Also: Gene Editing to Cure Cancer: How Does It Work Against Leukemia? 

Meanwhile, other corporations such as iCarbonX and WuXi Next Code are starting to create ways to allow patients to further understand their bodies by using conventional methods. For instance, there are developments on ongoing liquid biopsy tests, which can detect cancer in the blood.

iCarbonX is one of the biggest biotech companies in China. The company has openly expressed its intent to use artificial intelligence to gather data for medicinal study, Nature reports. By using AI, the company hopes to analyze healthcare and physiological data as well as various medical conditions of citizens more efficiently.

Apart from diseases, iCarbonix believes that sequencing data can also be used on lifestyle factors to determine disease risk and identify suitable therapies.

China's move to use big data gathering is a result of the its problems with genomics. Current studies only offer a "possibility" of getting a disease, but data gathering will hopefully foster deeper understanding of the genetic variables and interpret them more accurately.

Nature notes that China's recent step in precision medicine is part of its 13th five-year plan for dominance. Last year, the country has expressed its intent to become a "DNA superpower."

Read Also: Marijuana vs Cancer: Weed Can Kill Brain Cancer, New Study Explains

Tagschina, Hong Kong, Qiming Venture Partners, Berry Genomics, iCarbonX, WuXi, NextCode, biotechnology, precision medicine, data mining, china precision medicine research, china mining health data, iCarbonX data mining

© 2016 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Is Your Job Safe From the AI Apocalypse? Teachers, Journalists, Lawyers to Be Replaced by Robots Soon

Researchers Develop New Nanomaterial to Make Thinner Glass Lenses -- Eyesight Revolutionized?

Europe to Be Coal-Free Soon? Wind Power Overtook Fossil Fuel as Energy Source in 2016

New Studies Shake Foundation of Einstein's Physics, Re-explore Quantum Entanglement

US Unveils New 'Strategy' in AI 'Arms Race' vs China

Join the Conversation

Frogs

New Tiny Frog Species Discovered in India
Elephant
Huge Chunk of Forest Elephants Die From Poaching in Their Supposed Haven
Tully Monster
Mysterious 'Tully Monster' Continues to Baffle Scientists
Panda Cub Bao Bao Makes Her Debut At Washington's National Zoo
Giant Panda Bao Bao Is Bound for China
Magellanic penguins
Happy Feet! A Million Penguins Flock to Argentina to Eat [VIDEO]
US Waives Laws To Accelerate Completion Of Border Fence
Bizarre 50,000-Year-Old Life Forms Found Trapped in Cave Crystals in Mexico
Tiniest Giants: Discovering Dinosaur Eggs Exhibit
Wild Find: Pregnant Fossil Provides Evidence That Not All Dinosaurs Lay Eggs As Previously Thought
Woolly mammoth
The Rise of the Ancient Beast: Harvard Team to De-extinct Woolly Mammoths in 2 Years
Redback spider
Small but Terrible! Watch How This Tiny Spider Killed a Snake 10 Times Its Size
space

Breakthrough! NASA Discovers New Solar System That Could Be Home to Alien Life

Will NASA Send Astronauts to the Moon in Its Next Lunar Mission?

NASA Expected to Reveal a 'Major' Discovery Beyond the Solar System in a Press Conference

Pluto’s Comeback? Scientists Propose New Definition for Planets That'll Make Pluto One Again

UAE Set Its Sights on Mars: Plans to Colonize the Red Planet in 100 Years
science

New Studies Shake Foundation of Einstein's Physics, Re-explore Quantum Entanglement

Global Warming Is Causing Oceans to Lose Oxygen, Find Out How

This Star Gets Really Nervous Every Time Its Companion Planet Comes Near

More Than Half of Americans Are Stressed Out Due to Politics

ALERT: Canadian Glaciers are Melting 900 Percent Faster in the Past Decade
tech

Chinese Biotech Company Wants to Mine Data to Fight Deadly Diseases -- How Does it Work?

New Study Revolutionizes Brain Implant Concept for Sight Restoration

Renewable Future: About 100,000 Now Employed in Wind Energy Projects, More Than Nuclear, Coal, Hydroelectric

Elon Musk Is Serious: Boring Company Starts Digging Giant Underground Tunnel in Los Angeles

US Unveils New 'Strategy' in AI 'Arms Race' vs China
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

New Zealand
News

Zealandia or Atlantis: Earth's Lost Continent Has Been Found!
2013 Vertical Run In Beijing
News

This Secret Cold War-Era Underground World in China Is Home to One Million Citizens
anti-aging
News

Adult Stem Cells From Fat Could Be the Future of Anti-Aging Treatments
Barren Island volcano
News

India's Lone Volcano Active Again, Spews Lava, Black Smoke

Most Popular

  1. 1 SpaceX Rocket To Become The First Non-Governmental Vehicle To Reach Int'l Space Station SpaceX Falcon 9 Rocket Lifts Off From Historic NASA Pad, First Stage Landing Done
  2. 2 The Future Is In Wind: More Than 100,000 People Now Employed In Wind Projects, More Than Nuclear, Coal, Hydroelectric Renewable Future: About 100,000 Now Employed in Wind Energy Projects, More Than Nuclear, Coal, Hydroelectric
  3. 3 US Waives Laws To Accelerate Completion Of Border Fence Bizarre 50,000-Year-Old Life Forms Found Trapped in Cave Crystals in Mexico
  4. 4 New Zealand Zealandia or Atlantis: Earth's Lost Continent Has Been Found!
  5. 5 2013 Vertical Run In Beijing This Secret Cold War-Era Underground World in China Is Home to One Million Citizens
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics