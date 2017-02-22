naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA Mars climate change Robots Elon Musk

New Tiny Frog Species Discovered in India

By John Raphael
Feb 22, 2017 10:00 AM EST
Frogs
Seven new species of night frogs in found India's Western Ghats mountain range.
(Photo : Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

A team led by researchers from the University of Delhi has discovered seven new species of night frogs in India's Western Ghats mountain range.

The new species, described in a paper published in the journal PeerJ, raises the total number of known night frog species to 35. Night frogs, or frogs belonging to Nyctibatrachus genus, are considered to be one of the smallest animals in the world, making their discovery very crucial.

"It was extremely difficult to locate the calling individuals because they were always hiding under thick ground vegetation and leaf litter," said Sonali Garg, a Ph.D. student at the University of Delhi and co-author of the study, in a report from National Geographic. "If we went too close, they would stop calling, making it even more difficult."

For the study, the researchers embarked on a five-year survey in the forests of Kerala and Tamil Nadu. The researchers collected specimens of the night frogs and analyzed it in a laboratory. The frogs' DNA, physical characteristics and calls confirmed that they belong to new species.

Among the seven new species, four were about the same size of an M&M and can perfectly fit in the thumb. The smallest of the newly discovered species measure between 0.5 and 0.6 inches. They are the Nyctibatrachus manalari, N. pulivijayani, N. robinmoorei and N. sabarimalai.

The largest of the newly described species is the N. radcliffei, which measured 1.5 inches. The N. racliffei is followed by N. webilla and N. athirappillyensis at 0.7 inches and 0.8 inches, respectively.

Despite being classified as a United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) World Heritage Site and having one of the richest biodiversity hotspots in the world, large plantations and human settlements are being built in the Western Ghats.

Due to this, most of the habitats of the night frogs are prone to disturbance caused by human activities. Most of the seven newly discovered night frog species were found outside the protected areas and near human settlements, with five of them already facing anthropogenic threats requiring immediate conservation prioritization.

Aside from human activities, climate change could also affect the frog's overall survival. The researchers noted that the warming climate is forcing the frogs to move their ranges up in elevation. The researchers still don't know how the changes in elevation could influence the frog's life. However, they are concern how a small change could wipe out their entire population from an area.

TagsNight Frogs, Nyctibatrachus, India, Western Ghats, Frogs, new tiny frog species

© 2016 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Shocking! This Mammal Became Venomous About 100 Million Years Before Snakes Did

New Species of Marine Annelid Worm Discovered in Antarctica

New Species of Amoeba Named After 'Lord of the Rings' Character -- Find Out Who!

New Crab Genus, Species Named After 'Harry Potter' Character -- Find Out Who!

New Moth Species With Yellowish-White Scales, Small Genitals Named After Donald Trump

Join the Conversation

Elephant

Huge Chunk of Forest Elephants Die From Poaching in Their Supposed Haven
Tully Monster
Mysterious 'Tully Monster' Continues to Baffle Scientists
Panda Cub Bao Bao Makes Her Debut At Washington's National Zoo
Giant Panda Bao Bao Is Bound for China
Magellanic penguins
Happy Feet! A Million Penguins Flock to Argentina to Eat [VIDEO]
US Waives Laws To Accelerate Completion Of Border Fence
Bizarre 50,000-Year-Old Life Forms Found Trapped in Cave Crystals in Mexico
Tiniest Giants: Discovering Dinosaur Eggs Exhibit
Wild Find: Pregnant Fossil Provides Evidence That Not All Dinosaurs Lay Eggs As Previously Thought
Woolly mammoth
The Rise of the Ancient Beast: Harvard Team to De-extinct Woolly Mammoths in 2 Years
Redback spider
Small but Terrible! Watch How This Tiny Spider Killed a Snake 10 Times Its Size
Cropan Boa
WATCH: Rare 5.5-Foot Boa Shows Up in Brazil After 64 Years
space

Will NASA Send Astronauts to the Moon in Its Next Lunar Mission?

NASA Expected to Reveal a 'Major' Discovery Beyond the Solar System in a Press Conference

Cassini Explores Salty Ocean on Icy Saturn Moon Enceladus

Images of Silver Patterns on Mars Are the Best Spot to Find Signs of Life, Suggest Flood Sites

Asteroid Bigger Than the Empire State Building Spotted, Labeled as Potentially Hazardous by Scientists
science

Legalized Same-Sex Marriage Linked to Lower Rates of Suicide Attempts Among Teens

India's Lone Volcano Active Again, Spews Lava, Black Smoke

Mission Impossible: Thieves Stole $2.5 Million Worth of Rare Books by Copernicus, Galileo, Da Vinci and More

New Tiny Frog Species Discovered in India

Global Warming Is Causing Oceans to Lose Oxygen, Find Out How
tech

Is Your Job Safe From the AI Apocalypse? Teachers, Journalists, Lawyers to Be Replaced by Robots Soon

Researchers Develop New Nanomaterial to Make Thinner Glass Lenses -- Eyesight Revolutionized?

Europe to Be Coal-Free Soon? Wind Power Overtook Fossil Fuel as Energy Source in 2016

US Unveils New 'Strategy' in AI 'Arms Race' vs China

Human Gene Engineering: Scientific Panel Confirms Support of New Technology but No Superbabies Yet
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

New Zealand
News

Zealandia or Atlantis: Earth's Lost Continent Has Been Found!
2013 Vertical Run In Beijing
News

This Secret Cold War-Era Underground World in China Is Home to One Million Citizens
anti-aging
News

Adult Stem Cells From Fat Could Be the Future of Anti-Aging Treatments
Man Cannot Revive Dinosaurs Using Fossilised Protein Yet, Scientists Explain
News

Here's Why Humans Cannnot Resurrect Dinosaurs From Fossils Yet

Most Popular

  1. 1 The Future Is In Wind: More Than 100,000 People Now Employed In Wind Projects, More Than Nuclear, Coal, Hydroelectric Renewable Future: About 100,000 Now Employed in Wind Energy Projects, More Than Nuclear, Coal, Hydroelectric
  2. 2 SpaceX Rocket To Become The First Non-Governmental Vehicle To Reach Int'l Space Station SpaceX Falcon 9 Rocket Lifts Off From Historic NASA Pad, First Stage Landing Done
  3. 3 US Waives Laws To Accelerate Completion Of Border Fence Bizarre 50,000-Year-Old Life Forms Found Trapped in Cave Crystals in Mexico
  4. 4 Pluto Pluto’s Comeback? Scientists Propose New Definition for Planets That'll Make Pluto One Again
  5. 5 2013 Vertical Run In Beijing This Secret Cold War-Era Underground World in China Is Home to One Million Citizens
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics