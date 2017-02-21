naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA Mars United States climate change Elon Musk

This Secret Cold War-Era Underground World in China Is Home to One Million Citizens

By Naia Carlos
Feb 21, 2017 09:53 AM EST
2013 Vertical Run In Beijing
Deep below Beijing is an underground world of bomb shelters where one million citizens currently reside.
(Photo : Feng Li/Getty Images)

Deep below Beijing is an underground world of bomb shelters where one million citizens currently reside.

Beijing's collection of 10,000 concrete bunkers was originally a project of Mao Zedong in the 1960s, an integral part of his Cold War defense strategy, according to a report from New York Times. It's reportedly strong enough to withstand nuclear bombs. However, this proved unnecessary when the 1980s saw the shelters turned over to the authorities, who converted them to shops, offices and living spaces.

Nuclear Bunkers a Solution for High Rents  

Migrant workers, students and other residents who opt to live belowground often do so to escape the rising costs of the Beijing market. After all, the units in the nuclear bunkers cost roughly a third of what a residence would cost aboveground, around 500 to 900 renminbi ($77 to $138) a month.

Unfortunately, the living conditions in the bunkers reflect the low prices -- and the number of people squeezed down there, estimated at around a million, don't help.

Harsh Underground Living Conditions 

Italian photographer Antonio Faccilongo visited the underground world in December 2015, sharing with National Geographic his photographs and insights of the unusual living conditions of over a million people who call the atomic shelters home. As a foreigner, he was denied access and slipped in unseen during the security guards' lunch break.

Faccilongo discovered the harsh conditions of life underground despite being equipped with electricity, plumbing and a sewage system. There's no proper ventilation, and shared spaces like kitchens and bathrooms tend to be unsanitary and crowded. While local laws require a minimum of four square meters per tenant, this is not strictly implemented in the bunkers.

Most of the residents were hesitant to be photographed.

"I met around 150 people, and only 50 gave me permissions [to photograph them]," Faccilongo said. "Some of them are afraid because they told their families [back home] that they have good jobs and are living in good apartments."

Officials have attempted to prohibit using these nuclear shelters as living spaces, but there is the problem of where to put one million displaced citizens.

Tagsbeijing, Antonio Faccilongo, Mao Zedong, Cold War, atomic bunker, bomb shelter, china, bomb shelters in China, nuclear shelters

© 2016 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Heartbreaking Footage Shows Syrian Heritage Destroyed by ISIS

Lost Continent Found? Scientists Reveal Existence of Ancient Continent Deep Under the Indian Ocean

South Korea Reveals Plans for Near-Supersonic Hyper Train

NASA Dawn Discovered Organic Molecules on Asteroid Ceres

This Secret Cold War-Era Underground World in China Is Home to One Million Citizens

Join the Conversation

Elephant

Huge Chunk of Forest Elephants Die From Poaching in Their Supposed Haven
Tully Monster
Mysterious 'Tully Monster' Continues to Baffle Scientists
Panda Cub Bao Bao Makes Her Debut At Washington's National Zoo
Giant Panda Bao Bao Is Bound for China
Magellanic penguins
Happy Feet! A Million Penguins Flock to Argentina to Eat [VIDEO]
US Waives Laws To Accelerate Completion Of Border Fence
Bizarre 50,000-Year-Old Life Forms Found Trapped in Cave Crystals in Mexico
Tiniest Giants: Discovering Dinosaur Eggs Exhibit
Wild Find: Pregnant Fossil Provides Evidence That Not All Dinosaurs Lay Eggs As Previously Thought
Woolly mammoth
The Rise of the Ancient Beast: Harvard Team to De-extinct Woolly Mammoths in 2 Years
Redback spider
Small but Terrible! Watch How This Tiny Spider Killed a Snake 10 Times Its Size
Cropan Boa
WATCH: Rare 5.5-Foot Boa Shows Up in Brazil After 64 Years
space

NASA Expected to Reveal a 'Major' Discovery Beyond the Solar System in a Press Conference

Cassini Explores Salty Ocean on Icy Saturn Moon Enceladus

Images of Silver Patterns on Mars Are the Best Spot to Find Signs of Life, Suggest Flood Sites

Asteroid Bigger Than the Empire State Building Spotted, Labeled as Potentially Hazardous by Scientists

This Star Gets Really Nervous Every Time Its Companion Planet Comes Near
science

Global Warming Is Causing Oceans to Lose Oxygen, Find Out How

More Than Half of Americans Are Stressed Out Due to Politics

ALERT: Canadian Glaciers are Melting 900 Percent Faster in the Past Decade

Shocking! This Mammal Became Venomous About 100 Million Years Before Snakes Did

Astronomers Observe a Supernova Hours After Explosion
tech

US Unveils New 'Strategy' in AI 'Arms Race' vs China

Human Gene Engineering: Scientific Panel Confirms Support of New Technology but No Superbabies Yet

This MIT Freshman is Developing a Smart Gun to Save Lives -- How?

This Creepy Ostrich-Like Robot Could Be the Future of Deliveries

Companies, Universities Join 'Crusade' to Replace Fossil Fuels with Nuclear Fusion by 2030 in Canada
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

New Zealand
News

Zealandia or Atlantis: Earth's Lost Continent Has Been Found!
2013 Vertical Run In Beijing
News

This Secret Cold War-Era Underground World in China Is Home to One Million Citizens
anti-aging
News

Adult Stem Cells From Fat Could Be the Future of Anti-Aging Treatments
Man Cannot Revive Dinosaurs Using Fossilised Protein Yet, Scientists Explain
News

Here's Why Humans Cannnot Resurrect Dinosaurs From Fossils Yet

Most Popular

  1. 1 New Zealand Zealandia or Atlantis: Earth's Lost Continent Has Been Found!
  2. 2 Antarctica $500 Billion Plan to Refreeze the Arctic Revealed by Scientists
  3. 3 Tiniest Giants: Discovering Dinosaur Eggs Exhibit Wild Find: Pregnant Fossil Provides Evidence That Not All Dinosaurs Lay Eggs as Previously Thought
  4. 4 Redback spider Small but Terrible! Watch How This Tiny Spider Killed a Snake 10 Times Its Size
  5. 5 Meteor Shower Over The United Kingdom Asteroid Bigger Than the Empire State Building Spotted, Labeled as Potentially Hazardous by Scientists
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics