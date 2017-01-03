naturewn.com

Trending Topics Robots artificial intelligence NASA AI china

Hurray! China Announces Complete Ban on Ivory Trade By 2017

By Alixandra Caole Vila
Jan 03, 2017 11:31 AM EST
Ivory trade
As reported by the National Geographic, global ivory trade has been banned since 1989, but during recent years large-scale poaching has resumed.
(Photo : Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

China just announced a major turning point in the fight against illegal poaching -- banning ivory trading and processing by the end of March 2017.

The announcement was made by the Chinese Government on the last day of 2017, almost a year after the country, through China's President Xi Jinping pledged to enact "nearly complete bans" on the import and export of ivory.

As reported by the National Geographic, global ivory trade has been banned since 1989, but during recent years large-scale poaching has resumed, and elephant numbers have fallen as low as 415,000. In mainland China alone, between 800 and 900 cases of ivory smuggling are uncovered each year.

The Chinese Government said that not only will the ban save the elephants and the environment, but it would also save their government by eliminating corrupt officials, as they are usually the ones who engage in illegal ivory trade.

China's State Council said African ivory, a status symbol, is priced at around $1,100 (£891) per kilo.

The big win for elephant conservation was celebrated by environmentalist and activists all over the world. Carter Roberts, president and CEO of WWF said, "The large-scale trade of ivory now faces its twilight years, and the future is brighter for wild elephants. With the US also ending its domestic ivory trade earlier this year, two of the largest ivory markets have taken action that will reverberate around the world."

Meanwhile, the Duke of Cambridge, Prince William who is also rallying to ban illegal ivory trade in UK, also applauded the ban. In a statement, he said, "'China's decision to ban its domestic ivory trade by the end of the year could be a turning point in the race to save elephants from extinction."

The state-owned Xinhua news agency says the ban will affect 34 processing enterprises and 143 designated trading venues. China will start to revoke some business licenses by March 2017.

 

 

 

 

Tagschina, ivory trade, ivoy, wildlife, elephants, Elephant Poaching, ivory, illegal poachers, animal rights, endangered animals

© 2016 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Earth Passed Through 'Fireworks' From a Shattered Comet, NASA Says

Hurray! China Announces Complete Ban on Ivory Trade By 2017

Once In A Lifetime View: New Year Brings Extremely Rare Comet Visible From Earth

Comet, Meteor Shower, The Moon and Mars -- Here's What to Expect in the January Sky

Dinosaur Eggs Take Longer Time to Hatch -- And This Might Have Played a Role in Their Extinction

Join the Conversation

Crows

3 Critically Endangered Hawaiian Crows Found Dead Weeks After Reintroduced into the Wild
pangolin
China Seized Over 3.5 Tons of Pangolin Scales, Around 7,500 of the Mammals Killed
Fruit bat
Bats Decoded: Fruit Bat Chatter is More Advanced Than You Think
Cat
Holy Cat! First Case of Bird Flu Transmitted From Cat to Human Reported
An African Safari
Cheetahs are About to Go Extinct, Scientists Confirm
Alligator
He's Back! Freakish 15-Foot Alligator Resurfaces in Florida Golf Course
Killer Whale
Dead Orca Found in Canada Most Likely Died Due to Blunt Trauma to the Head
space

Earth Passed Through 'Fireworks' From a Shattered Comet, NASA Says

Once In A Lifetime View: New Year Brings Extremely Rare Comet Visible From Earth

Comet, Meteor Shower, The Moon and Mars -- Here's What to Expect in the January Sky

Ice Homes the Future of Housing in Mars, NASA Reveals
science

Researchers Develop New Non-Invasive Technique to Diagnose, Treat Eye Diseases

WARNING: Too Much Alcohol Could Increase the Risk of Fatal Heart Conditions

Dark Matter Down Under? Scientists are Looking for Mysterious Matter in Australian Gold Mine

Potterheads Rejoice: 'Harry Potter' Books Reduce Prejudice, Study Finds
tech

Amazing! New Tesla Autopilot Tech Predicts Car Accident Before It Happens

Google Translate Invents Own AI Language 'Translation' -- How Does It Work?

Company Develops 'Therapy AIs' For Trauma Management, Psychotherapy

National Defense Authorization Act: Obama's New Defense Bill May Start Space Arms Race
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

FILE PHOTO - Cassini Spacecraft Prepares To Enter Saturn's Orbit
News

Look: Never Before Seen Image of Saturn's Hexagon Streaming Jets of Storms
Twins
News

AMAZING! Arizona Twins Born in Different Years
Big Fire in Titanic First Before Iceberg Hit, NEW Evidence Suggests!
News

Big Fire in Titanic First Before Iceberg Hit, NEW Evidence Suggests
Clock
News

Leap Second: Last Day of 2016 Will Have Its Extra Second

Most Popular

  1. 1 NASA’s Kepler Mission Discovers A World Orbiting Two Stars Program Preps to Send Alien Messages Despite Warnings; Could Trigger Invasion, Experts Say
  2. 2 Expedition 50 Supermoon LOOK: NASA's Favorite Photos of 2016
  3. 3 First Color Pictures Of Mars Rover Released Purple Rocks Spotted on Mars -- What Does It Mean?
  4. 4 FILE PHOTO - Cassini Spacecraft Prepares To Enter Saturn's Orbit Look: Never Before Seen Image of Saturn's Hexagon Streaming Jets of Storms
  5. 5 Wires 1,000 Times Thinner Than Human Hair! Scientists Create Thinnest Electrical Wire
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
Real Time Analytics