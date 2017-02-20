naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA United States climate change Robots Elon Musk

Elon Musk Pushes Back SpaceX First Mission to Mars to 2020 -- Why?

By Jess F.
Feb 20, 2017 10:48 AM EST
CEO of SpaceX And Tesla Motors Makes Announcement On SpaceX's Latest Venture
SpaceX moved the Red Dragon mission to Mars to 2020 instead of the original 2018 schedule. The company said this is to give way to other SpaceX projects.
(Photo : Brendan Smialowski/Getty Images)

SpaceX, the commercial space company owned by billionaire and businessman Elon Musk, is supposed to be the first to launch its mission to Mars in 2018. However, recent updates revealed that the company is pushing its mission to the red planet to 2020.

Last year, Musk was very vocal in being the first to reach the red planet with its Dragon spacecraft. His was supposed to be the first privately funded mission to reach Mars. However, SpaceX won't be flying to Mars in 2018, as it apparently needs a few more years before the mission will be launched.

SpaceX President Gwyne Shotwell already confirmed that the new target year was moved to 2020, according to Fortune. As per the company, the delay was initiated to give way to its other projects.

"We were focused on 2018, but we felt like we needed to put more resources and focus more heavily on our crew program and our Falcon Heavy program," Shotwell said at a press conference held at Cape Canaveral, Florida. "So we're looking more for the 2020 timeframe for that."

The Red Dragon mission will be the testing phase of the equipment to be used on the surface of Mars. Many spacecraft managed to land on the red planet, but many also failed like the European Space Agency's (ESA) Schiaparelli lander for the ExoMars mission. The lander crashed in October last year.

The thin atmosphere on Mars lessens the cushioning that helps slow down spacecraft. Experts say that the crashes could also be attributed to the heavy payloads. What makes the SpaceX Red Dragon mission different is its new descent technology that will lower itself using its hull with new rocket motors in a method called the "supersonic retro-propulsion".

SpaceX aims to successfully land the biggest spacecraft on the surface of Mars. It looks like SpaceX is being a bit more cautious by delaying the launch that will give them more time to work on the technology.

 

TagsSpacex, Mars, Red Dragon Mission, SpaceX Red Dragon, rocket, Elon Musk, Red Planet

© 2016 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

SpaceX Delays Scheduled Falcon 9 Launch

SpaceX to Launch from NASA's Historic Launch Pad on Feb. 18

SpaceX and Renewable Energy Tycoon Elon Musk Reacts to President Donald Trump's Immigrant Ban

SpaceX to Launch the Last Reusable Rocket; Falcon 9 Model to Retire

First Human Martians Might Live in Inflatable Donuts

Join the Conversation

Magellanic penguins

Happy Feet! A Million Penguins Flock to Argentina to Eat [VIDEO]
US Waives Laws To Accelerate Completion Of Border Fence
Bizarre 50,000-Year-Old Life Forms Found Trapped in Cave Crystals in Mexico
Tiniest Giants: Discovering Dinosaur Eggs Exhibit
Wild Find: Pregnant Fossil Provides Evidence That Not All Dinosaurs Lay Eggs As Previously Thought
Woolly mammoth
The Rise of the Ancient Beast: Harvard Team to De-extinct Woolly Mammoths in 2 Years
Redback spider
Small but Terrible! Watch How This Tiny Spider Killed a Snake 10 Times Its Size
Cropan Boa
WATCH: Rare 5.5-Foot Boa Shows Up in Brazil After 64 Years
More Dead Sperm Whales Washing Up On German Shores
400 Dead Whales: Largest Whale Stranding in Decades Occur in New Zealand
monkeys
Monkeys Join Short List of Animals Who Can Recognize Themselves in the Mirror
Donald Trump Campaigns In Wisconsin
Rage Ensues as USDA Quietly Scrubs Animal Abuse Records
space

Cassini Explores Salty Ocean on Icy Saturn Moon Enceladus

NASA's Juno to Remain in Current Orbit, No Engine Burn to Lessen Orbit to 14 Days

Elon Musk Pushes Back SpaceX First Mission to Mars to 2020 -- Why?

Particles From Outer Space Could Make Your Smartphone, Computer Go Haywire

SpaceX Falcon 9 Rocket Lifts Off From Historic NASA Pad, First Stage Landing Done
science

Global Warming Is Causing Oceans to Lose Oxygen, Find Out How

This Star Gets Really Nervous Every Time Its Companion Planet Comes Near

More Than Half of Americans Are Stressed Out Due to Politics

ALERT: Canadian Glaciers are Melting 900 Percent Faster in the Past Decade

Shocking! This Mammal Became Venomous About 100 Million Years Before Snakes Did
tech

New Study Explores Reprogrammed Skin Cells That Can Kill Brain Tumors

Self-Driving Flying Taxis to Be Launched in Dubai This July

This MIT Freshman is Developing a Smart Gun to Save Lives -- How?

This Creepy Ostrich-Like Robot Could Be the Future of Deliveries

Companies, Universities Join 'Crusade' to Replace Fossil Fuels with Nuclear Fusion by 2030 in Canada
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

New Zealand
News

Zealandia or Atlantis: Earth's Lost Continent Has Been Found!
Palmyra
News

Heartbreaking Footage Shows Syrian Heritage Destroyed by ISIS
anti-aging
News

Adult Stem Cells From Fat Could Be the Future of Anti-Aging Treatments
Man Cannot Revive Dinosaurs Using Fossilised Protein Yet, Scientists Explain
News

Here's Why Humans Cannnot Resurrect Dinosaurs From Fossils Yet

Most Popular

  1. 1 Antarctica $500 Billion Plan to Refreeze the Arctic Revealed by Scientists
  2. 2 Taxi sign Self-Driving Flying Taxis to Be Launched in Dubai This July
  3. 3 23 Principles of AI: Stephen Hawking, Elon Musk, AI Experts Pitch In 'Rules' For AI Development 23 Principles of AI: Stephen Hawking, Elon Musk, Experts Pitch in 'Rules' for AI Development
  4. 4 Meteor Shower Over The United Kingdom Asteroid Bigger Than the Empire State Building Spotted, Labeled as Potentially Hazardous by Scientists
  5. 5 Earth-Like Planet Discovered 20 Light Years Away Sixty Newly Discovered Planets Include a Rocky 'Super Earth'
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics