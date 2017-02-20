New Studies Shake Foundation of Einstein's Physics, Re-explore Quantum Entanglement

BERLIN - JULY 03: A wax model of Albert Einstein is displayed in the Berlin Branch of Madame Tussauds on July 3, in Berlin, Germany. The famous Madame Tussauds wax figure cabinett is due to open its location in Berlin on July 9th. (Photo : Steffen Kugler/Getty Images)

Albert Einstein is considered as one of the greatest scientists of all time. His impeccable genius in solving some of the greatest mysteries of the universe earned him a spot in any science dreamer's heart. However, anyone who is into science also knows that Einstein's physics do not correspond to modern theories in quantum mechanics. Scientists are starting to reinforce these theories with more successful studies.

One of the most mysterious phenomena in the scientific world is quantum entanglement. According to Science Alert, this is described as the interaction of two particles that, despite the distance, is interlinked. This means what happens to one particle can happen to the other even if they are galaxies apart, provided they are "entangled."

For Einstein, quantum entanglement is one of the mysteries he could not solve. For him, there cannot be an action at a distance without an interaction. However, modern physicists beg to differ. A new study proves itself to be the strongest evidence that the universe is really undergoing quantum entanglement.

David Kaiser from MIT said, in a report from Phys Org, that modern studies are slowly starting to prove that quantum entanglement is happening. In fact, it is the very basis of quantum computing, where qubits take both the role of 0s and 1s in a computing system.

The interesting part about entanglement is that, if one particle is observed, the other is technically "observed" as well even without seeing it. This brings the question: how can something unobserved already have properties?

Elizabeth Gibney from Nature said that in the 1960s, physicist John Bell tried to solve this dilemma by measuring the chances of entanglement because of sheer phenomenon or by some hidden variable. His observations led to the latter, which sprung the field of quantum physics to its fame today.

However, Bell's study did have two loopholes: our instruments may be too slow or information may be lost during experiments. Interestingly, in 2015, a new experiment disproved the two loopholes using these special experiments.

Unfortunately, only one loophole has to be solved: the freedom-of-choice loophole. This is explained as, by the time anyone performs Bell's experiments, scientists are still under the presumption that they can alter parts of the particles and the experiments without their knowing.

This means a "mysterious" quality is present that cannot be defined. This influences the experiment and creates the illusion of entanglement. It's like being in a restaurant thinking you can order anything, but it turns out, something is missing and the menu is lessened.