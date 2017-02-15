naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA Elon Musk Earth United States climate change

23 Principles of AI: Stephen Hawking, Elon Musk, AI Experts Pitch in 'Rules' for AI Development

By Rhenn Anthony Taguiam
Feb 15, 2017 11:42 AM EST
23 Principles of AI: Stephen Hawking, Elon Musk, AI Experts Pitch In 'Rules' For AI Development
Artificial intelligence is slowly changing the world with the various developments it is ushering in fantastic ways. However, fans of the Terminator franchise understand that there are dangers present with advanced AI technologies.
(Photo : Photo by Patrick Lux/Getty Images)

Artificial intelligence is slowly changing the world with the various developments it is ushering in fantastic ways. However, fans of the "Terminator" franchise understands that there are dangers present with advanced AI technologies.

This is why industry giants and experts such as Elon Musk and Stephen Hawking have advocated for humane and "safe" robotics. The two figures, along with hundreds of researchers and experts in the fields, have proposed 23 "guiding principles" that will be able to ensure that the development of AI for the benfit of mankind.

This compilation is called the Asilomar AI Principles. These was developed during the Beneficial AI 2017 conference which, according to the Future of Life Institute, was the brainchild of various experts. This means industry experts from fields such as physics, economics, robotics and even philosophy pitched in.

According to Inverse, the experts that pitched in on the principles included at least 892 AI or robotics researchers and 1,445 other experts, including Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Stephen Hawking.

The Asilomar AI Principles includes, primarily, the creation of beneficial intelligence and not undirected intelligence. This means research should go not only to the improvement of AI, but the set of values aligned to it.

It aims for a healthy exchange between scientists and policy makers, and that a culture of trust and transparency should exist in the community.

Safety, failure and judicial transparency should be able to exist between the parties. Designers and builders of advanced systems should also be held accountable for any misconduct by their machines.

Privacy and shared benefits should also be present, alongside human control and that an AI "arms" race should be avoided. A result is a set of guidelines that is far more expansive than Isaac Asimov's Three Rules of Robotics. The various fields it covered is evidence that robotics affects numerous parts of humanity's life.

The Future of Life website explained that what was left were 23 guiding principles that range from strategies, to data rights to future issues that include potential super-intelligence. The collection "is by no means comprehensive and it's open to differing interpretations." This means there are chances that the 23 principles may be edited some time in the future. For now, it is best to assume they are there to guide AI  along the "right path."

TagsStephen Hawking, Elon Musk, Asilomar AI principles, Robots, artificial intelligence

© 2016 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

New Experimental Zika Vaccine 100% Effective in Animal Trials -- How Does it Work?

Abe to Help Trump? Japan Proposes 700,000 US Tech Jobs to Solve Employment vs Automation Debacle

This MIT Freshman is Developing a Smart Gun to Save Lives -- How?

Companies, Universities Join 'Crusade' to Replace Fossil Fuels with Nuclear Fusion by 2030 in Canada

CERN Physicists Close to Discovering Why the Universe Wasn't Destroyed by Matter-Antimatter Collisions

Join the Conversation

Donald Trump Campaigns In Wisconsin

Rage Ensues as USDA Quietly Scrubs Animal Abuse Records
Pilot Whales
Over 200 Whales in New Zealand Freed From Mysterious Mass Stranding
Environmental Groups Challenge Navy's Use Of Sonar In West Coast Training Exercises
WATCH: Trio of Gray Whales Engage in Complex Courtship Ritual
New Laws For Pet Welfare To Come Into Force
True Best Friends: Dogs, Humans Mirror Each Other's Personality
Bees
Drones to Replace Bees as Key Pollinator of Crops
Gecko Lizard
New Gecko Species Literally Jumps Out of Its Own Skin to Escape Predators -- How?
Controversy Rages After Shooting Death Of Endangered Gorilla At Cincinnati Zoo
Gorilla Snack? Cheetos That Looks Like Harambe Sells on Ebay
space

Elon Musk: Make Earth a 'Multi-Planet Civilization' via Trump's Advisory Council

India's ISRO Will Attempt to Reach Venus, Mars

3 Landing Sites Shortlisted for Mars 2020 Mission to Retrieve Rocks From the Red Planet

Sixty Newly Discovered Planets Include a Rocky 'Super Earth'
science

Portland Teen Discovers New Cost-Efficient Way to Make Salt Water Drinkable

Bye, Hair Loss! This Cooling Cap Protects Hair During Chemotherapy

ALERT: Canadian Glaciers are Melting 900 Percent Faster in the Past Decade

Shocking! This Mammal Became Venomous About 100 Million Years Before Snakes Did
tech

23 Principles of AI: Stephen Hawking, Elon Musk, AI Experts Pitch in 'Rules' for AI Development

The One Percent has Started Buying Underground Bunkers for the Apocalypse -- Why?

Multi-Energy: Scientists Discover Material That Can Harness Electricity From Different Sources Simultaneously

Tiny Backpack Drone Creates Hybrid Insects for Surveillance, Delivery, Pollination
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Amazon forest
News

Twins? Strange Monuments Resembling Stonehenge Found
Smart Gun Technology: MIT Graduate Begins Developing Smart Gun Tech For Gun Safety Woes
News

This MIT Freshman is Developing a Smart Gun to Save Lives -- How?
New England Towns Struggle With Opioid And Heroin Epidemic
News

Opioid Crisis: Is the Massive Pricehike on Injectable Naloxene Putting Lives in Danger?
Supermoon Appears Big And Bright In Night Sky
News

Three's a Charm! Eclipse, Comet and Full Moon All Set to Make an Appearance on Friday Night

Most Popular

  1. 1 Bees Drones to Replace Bees as Key Pollinator of Crops
  2. 2 Supernova Astronomers Observe a Supernova Hours After Explosion
  3. 3 Smart Gun Technology: MIT Graduate Begins Developing Smart Gun Tech For Gun Safety Woes This MIT Freshman is Developing a Smart Gun to Save Lives -- How?
  4. 4 Eating Less Reduced Calorie Consumption Linked to Slower Aging Process
  5. 5 New Laws For Pet Welfare To Come Into Force True Best Friends: Dogs, Humans Mirror Each Other's Personality
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics