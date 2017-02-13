naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA United States Elon Musk Earth renewable energy

Aggression or Cooperation? Google Tests AI Behavior by Pitting Them Against Each Other

By Naia Carlos
Feb 13, 2017 01:32 PM EST
Robot
When confronted with a scenario that pits one AI agent against another, are they likely to be aggressive or cooperative?
(Photo : China Photos/Getty Images)

It's one of the most famous plots in fiction. Humans create robots -- or artificial intelligence -- who inevitably destroys the human race. In real life, can AI actually cross that line? When confronted with a scenario that pits one AI agent against another, are they likely to be aggressive or cooperative?

Google's AI division in London called DeepMind set out to solve this riddle, according to a report from Engadget. The study, entitled "Multi-agent Reinforcement Learning in Sequential Social Dilemmas," tested the AI by designing two new games: "Gathering" and "Wolfpack." Both afforded the researchers a look on how AI agents are likely to react when presented with different objectives and rules.

'Gathering' and Aggression

In the first game, "Gathering," two agents are shown as colored squares, both given the task of picking up "apples." They're also equipped with lasers to temporarily zap the other agent away from the playing field.

In the beginning of the game, with plenty of apples to spare, the pair of agents left each other alone and coexisted peacefully. As the number of fruits decreased, they became more aggressive, shooting their lasers at each other.

DeepMind discovered that as the agents' cognitive capacity or "intelligence" increased, the more aggressive they became. These agents also tended to fire their lasers more even if there were still plenty of fruits, eliminating the competition earlier on.

'Wolfpack' and Cooperation

The second game is called "Wolfpack," which had two agents tasked with finding a third one. In this game, the researchers found that increased cognitive capacity led to better teamwork between the two agents on the lookout.

The results of both games showed a significant effect of increased intelligence on AI. However, their tendency to be more aggressive or cooperative depended heavily on the game's objective and what's required to be successful on their task. In "Gathering," aggression is rewarded, while "Wolfpack" agents benefitted from cooperation.

Lead author of the study, Jon Leibo, told Bloomberg that the agents used in both games were not programmed with short-term memory, meaning they're unable to figure out the intent of the other agents in the game.

"Going forward it would be interesting to equip agents with the ability to reason about other agent's beliefs and goals," he added.

There's no real-world application for the study findings yet, but it could help in future environments when artificial intelligence might be utilized in complex systems such as city traffic, stock markets and the like.

Tagsartificial intelligence, AI, Robots, Google, deepmind, Jon Leibo, Google DeepMind, video games

© 2016 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

NASA to Send a Life-Detecting Spacecraft to Jupiter's Moon Europa

WATCH: Trio of Gray Whales Engage in Complex Courtship Ritual

This Creepy Ostrich-Like Robot Could Be the Future of Deliveries

Over 200 Whales in New Zealand Freed From Mysterious Mass Stranding

Aggression or Cooperation? Google Tests AI Behavior by Pitting Them Against Each Other

Join the Conversation

Pilot Whales

Over 200 Whales in New Zealand Freed From Mysterious Mass Stranding
Environmental Groups Challenge Navy's Use Of Sonar In West Coast Training Exercises
WATCH: Trio of Gray Whales Engage in Complex Courtship Ritual
New Laws For Pet Welfare To Come Into Force
True Best Friends: Dogs, Humans Mirror Each Other's Personality
Bees
Drones to Replace Bees as Key Pollinator of Crops
Gecko Lizard
New Gecko Species Literally Jumps Out of Its Own Skin to Escape Predators -- How?
Controversy Rages After Shooting Death Of Endangered Gorilla At Cincinnati Zoo
Gorilla Snack? Cheetos That Looks Like Harambe Sells on Ebay
Australia Day Feature - Cockroach Racing
WATCH: Live Full-Grown Cockroach Found in Woman's Brain
space

Earth's Protector: Saturn Keeps Asteroids From Crashing Into The Planet

Tornado Hits NASA Facility Where Space Launch System Rocket Parts are Manufactured

This Supermassive Black Hole Spent Over a Decade Devouring a Star

Physicists Discover Superfluid Black Holes -- What Do They Do?
science

New Species of Marine Annelid Worm Discovered in Antarctica

New Species of Amoeba Named After 'Lord of the Rings' Character -- Find Out Who!

Multi-Energy: Scientists Discover Material That Can Harness Electricity From Different Sources Simultaneously

If Torture Doesn't Work, Why Do We Use It? Psychology Reveals the Reason
tech

Tiny Backpack Drone Creates Hybrid Insects for Surveillance, Delivery, Pollination

Southeast Asia Gears for Cyberwarfare, India Turns to Artificial Intelligence

Solar Officially Becomes Global Leader in Renewable Energy: How Did This Happen?

Elon Musk, Stephen Hawking Believe There Should Be AI Guidelines to Avoid Catastrophic Future
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Reykjanes Peninsula
News

Geologists Cut Into the Heart of Icelandic Volcano for Energy
Galaxy
News

Hubble Captures a Star Ripping Apart a Massive Comet
Dead Sea Scrolls
News

Scientists Have Unearthed the 12th Dead Sea Scroll Cave
Supermoon Appears Big And Bright In Night Sky
News

Three's a Charm! Eclipse, Comet and Full Moon All Set to Make an Appearance on Friday Night

Most Popular

  1. 1 Australia Day Feature - Cockroach Racing WATCH: Live Full-Grown Cockroach Found in Woman's Brain
  2. 2 The One Percent Has Started to Buy Underground Bunkers For the Apocalypse - Why? The One Percent has Started Buying Underground Bunkers for the Apocalypse -- Why?
  3. 3 Bees Drones to Replace Bees as Key Pollinator of Crops
  4. 4 Proof Of Asymmetry: CERN Physicists One Step Closer To See How The Universe Was Not Destroyed by Matter-Antimatter Collisions CERN Physicists Close to Discovering Why the Universe Wasn't Destroyed by Matter-Antimatter Collisions
  5. 5 Scientists Make Realistic Brandy In Days, Skipping Years Of Fermentation - Process Explained Scientists Make Realistic Brandy in Days, Skipping Years of Fermentation -- How?
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics