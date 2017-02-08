naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA Elon Musk technology brain Robots

Tornado Hits NASA Facility Where Space Launch System Rocket Parts are Manufactured

By Jess F.
Feb 08, 2017 11:47 AM EST
Tornado Touches Down In New Orleans East
A NASA facility where the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket are being manufactured was hit by devastating tornadoes.
(Photo : Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

Even the facilities of the government's premiere space agency were not spared from weather disturbances such as tornadoes. A number of tornadoes passed by last Feb. 7 leaving wreckage behind.

NASA announced that there were about 10 minor injuries. "We're still assessing the damage at the facility," Tracy McMahan of NASA said in an interview with Gizmodo. "Several buildings have roof damage. The facility's closed, and a lot of cars have been damaged and the roads. But we have an emergency plan that we implemented perfectly."

Despite the disturbance, NASA said that no flight hardware damages were found at the Michoud Assembly Facility. However, the agency is still assessing the situation after the tornado. The facility is responsible for the manufacture of NASA rockets.

Some parts of NASA's most powerful rocket, the Space Launch System, are found at the said facility center affected by the tornado. The SLS is currently being developed to help send the first crew to Mars during NASA's Journey to Mars mission in 2030. The SLS is slated for its first flight this coming 2018, so any major damage to the rocket and its parts might cause a delay to the mission.

Aside from SLS, the Orion capsule that will house astronauts during their space travel is also being assembled in the facility. Despite the effects of the tornadoes to the community and properties like cars, NASA assures the public that the vital machinery and rocket parts are all safe.

"The SLS rocket [parts], Pegasus, and Orion do not appear damaged," McMahan added. "We'll know something a little bit more later today."

However, NASA also confirmed that there were minor injuries incurred during the incident.

"At this time, only minor injuries have been reported and NASA employees and other tenants are being accounted for," a NASA spokesperson said in a statement.

Some eyewitnesses described the disturbance as "bad". Officials and the Michoud emergency team are working on the damage assessment.

TagsSLS, NASA, NASA news, Space Launch System, NASA SLS, tornado, NASA Mars journey, NASA tornado

© 2016 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

What's Up for February Stargazing? Venus, Comet 45P and Asteroid Vesta Take the Spotlight

NASA Shows How Space Changes Human Genes in Twin Astronauts Scott and Mark Kelly

NASA Cassini Beams Back New Stunning Images of Saturn's Rings

Meet the Private Company Who Wants to Launch a New Space Station by 2020

SpaceX Delays Scheduled Falcon 9 Launch

Join the Conversation

Geckos

Sexy or Freaky? This Gecko Gets Naked to Escape Predators
Australia Day Feature - Cockroach Racing
WATCH: Live Full-Grown Cockroach Found in Woman's Brain
Whales
Solar Storms Could Be Driving Hundreds of Whales to Death
White Rats Used For Gene Therapy Research At The State Key Laboratory of Biotherapy
New Gene Therapy Gives Deaf Mice Incredibly Detailed Hearing
Company Equips Insects With Gadgets For Special Services, Deliveries
This Tiny Backpack Drone Creates Hybrid Insects for Surveillance Delivery, Pollination
Dinosaur
Jurassic Surprise: Dinosaur Soft Tissue Discovered Inside 195-Million-Year-Old Fossil
Python
Snake Earring Anyone? Snake Gets Stuck on Woman's Earlobe
Labrador
Keep Marijuana Away From Dogs, Vets Say
Chimpanzees
Shocking Video: Chimpanzees Conspire, Kill, Cannibalize Former Leader
space

Tornado Hits NASA Facility Where Space Launch System Rocket Parts are Manufactured

Three's a Charm! Eclipse, Comet and Full Moon All Set to Make an Appearance on Friday Night

This Supermassive Black Hole Spent Over a Decade Devouring a Star

Ocean World Nearby: Near-Earth Exoplanet Proxima B Could Have a Lot of Water
science

Misophonia: Why Some People Get Easily Angered by Eating or Breathing Sounds

Warning: More Than 2 Dozens of Toxic Chemicals Found in Fast Food Packages

Beware of the Killer Fruit: Lychees Linked to the Death of 122 Children in India

This New Hand-held Device Can Detect Flu Virus by Analyzing Patient's Breath
tech

Southeast Asia Gears for Cyberwarfare, India Turns to Artificial Intelligence

Solar Officially Becomes Global Leader in Renewable Energy: How Did This Happen?

Apparently, Cooking Oil is 200 Times Stronger Than Steel

Scientists Design First Blueprints for an Ultra-Powerful Quantum Computer to Solve Currently Unsolvable Problems
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Fukushima
News

ALERT! Radiaton Level at Fukushima Reactor Increasing
If Torture Does Not Work, Why Do We Use It? Psychology Reveals The Reason
News

If Torture Doesn't Work, Why Do We Use It? Psychology Reveals the Reason
Botanical Gardens Present Meat-Eating Plants
News

Taste for Meat: Scientists Trace Genetic Route of Carnivorous Plants
Fat
News

130-Pound Tumor Removed From Man Who'd Been Told It's Just Fat

Most Popular

  1. 1 Whales Solar Storms Could Be Driving Hundreds of Whales to Death
  2. 2 Monkey They're Alive! Dryas Monkey Thought to be Extinct Caught on Cam for the First Time
  3. 3 Solar Officially Becomes Global Leader in Renewable Energy: How Did This Happen? Solar Officially Becomes Global Leader in Renewable Energy: How Did This Happen?
  4. 4 Botanical Gardens Present Meat-Eating Plants Taste for Meat: Scientists Trace Genetic Route of Carnivorous Plants
  5. 5 LED Street Light Scientists Explore Potential Impact of LED Street Lighting on Wildlife
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics