naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA Elon Musk technology brain Robots

More Evidence Points to Air Pollution Causing Alzheimer's and Dementia

By Rhenn Anthony Taguiam
Feb 08, 2017 11:08 AM EST
More Evidence Points to Air Pollution Causing Alzheimer's and Dementia
More reports are starting to emerge about the possible relationship between the pollution in the air and neurological diseases. This poses yet another dangerous threat to the mental health of people in high-risk cities that have a lot of air pollution.
(Photo : VCG/VCG via Getty Images)

More reports are starting to emerge about the possible relationship between air pollution and neurological diseases. This poses yet another dangerous threat to the mental health of people in high-risk cities that have a lot of air pollution.

Researchers from Lancaster, Oxford, Manchester and now from Indiana University have discovered more of the microscopic spheres of the mineral magnetite in the brains of people recently studied who had suffered neurological diseases.

The mineral magnetite is known to be toxic and has been linked to the production of free radicals that are associated with Alzheimer's disease.

Although magnetite has been previously found in the brains of people who died of Alzheimer's, it was thought to be occurring naturally. However, the tiny balls spotted by scientists had a fused surface, which suggests that they have been formed during extreme heat like in a car engine. Science Magazine notes that magnetite -- a form of iron oxide -- is known to be produced in car and diesel engines that emit up to 22 times more particulates than their petrol counterparts. This is very well more apparent if brakes are used, both by cars and trains.

According to Michelle Block of Indiana University, this can open yet another avenue to the possible causes of dementia. The discovery improves studies last year that also had evidence that linked the involvement of magnetite to the development of Alzheimer's.

The results have indicated that magnetite nanoparticles in the atmosphere can enter the human brain where they might pose health risks.

Reuters said the particles are strikingly similar to magnetite nanospheres that are usually abundant in the airborne pollution found in urban settings.

The Telegraph added that in Britain alone, more than 800,000 people suffer from dementia, and the figure is expected to increase with the growing population. Scientists have also reported that a drug has been formed to halt the progress of the disease by clearing the sticky plaques from the brain, which block brain cells, but no one knows what causes the plaques to form in the first place.

TagsBarbara Maher, Lancaster University, Michelle Block, Indiana University, Alzheimer's disease, Alzheimers, dementia, Alzheimers, air pollution causes dementia, pollution, air pollution

© 2016 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

China Builds World's Biggest Solar Farm: Quest for Green Superpower

In Perspective: China's New Climate Change Plan an Assault vs Coal?

Paris Combats Air Pollution With FREE Public Transportation, Car Bans

Canada to Set First Natonal Carbon Price at C$10 Per Ton

China Unveils 5-Year Anti-Pollution Plan: Reduce Pollutants, Better Ecology, Coal Control in 2020

Join the Conversation

Geckos

Sexy or Freaky? This Gecko Gets Naked to Escape Predators
Australia Day Feature - Cockroach Racing
WATCH: Live Full-Grown Cockroach Found in Woman's Brain
Whales
Solar Storms Could Be Driving Hundreds of Whales to Death
White Rats Used For Gene Therapy Research At The State Key Laboratory of Biotherapy
New Gene Therapy Gives Deaf Mice Incredibly Detailed Hearing
Company Equips Insects With Gadgets For Special Services, Deliveries
This Tiny Backpack Drone Creates Hybrid Insects for Surveillance Delivery, Pollination
Dinosaur
Jurassic Surprise: Dinosaur Soft Tissue Discovered Inside 195-Million-Year-Old Fossil
Python
Snake Earring Anyone? Snake Gets Stuck on Woman's Earlobe
Labrador
Keep Marijuana Away From Dogs, Vets Say
Chimpanzees
Shocking Video: Chimpanzees Conspire, Kill, Cannibalize Former Leader
space

Tornado Hits NASA Facility Where Space Launch System Rocket Parts are Manufactured

Three's a Charm! Eclipse, Comet and Full Moon All Set to Make an Appearance on Friday Night

This Supermassive Black Hole Spent Over a Decade Devouring a Star

Ocean World Nearby: Near-Earth Exoplanet Proxima B Could Have a Lot of Water
science

Misophonia: Why Some People Get Easily Angered by Eating or Breathing Sounds

Warning: More Than 2 Dozens of Toxic Chemicals Found in Fast Food Packages

Beware of the Killer Fruit: Lychees Linked to the Death of 122 Children in India

This New Hand-held Device Can Detect Flu Virus by Analyzing Patient's Breath
tech

Southeast Asia Gears for Cyberwarfare, India Turns to Artificial Intelligence

Solar Officially Becomes Global Leader in Renewable Energy: How Did This Happen?

Apparently, Cooking Oil is 200 Times Stronger Than Steel

Scientists Design First Blueprints for an Ultra-Powerful Quantum Computer to Solve Currently Unsolvable Problems
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Fukushima
News

ALERT! Radiaton Level at Fukushima Reactor Increasing
If Torture Does Not Work, Why Do We Use It? Psychology Reveals The Reason
News

If Torture Doesn't Work, Why Do We Use It? Psychology Reveals the Reason
Botanical Gardens Present Meat-Eating Plants
News

Taste for Meat: Scientists Trace Genetic Route of Carnivorous Plants
Fat
News

130-Pound Tumor Removed From Man Who'd Been Told It's Just Fat

Most Popular

  1. 1 Whales Solar Storms Could Be Driving Hundreds of Whales to Death
  2. 2 Monkey They're Alive! Dryas Monkey Thought to be Extinct Caught on Cam for the First Time
  3. 3 Solar Officially Becomes Global Leader in Renewable Energy: How Did This Happen? Solar Officially Becomes Global Leader in Renewable Energy: How Did This Happen?
  4. 4 Botanical Gardens Present Meat-Eating Plants Taste for Meat: Scientists Trace Genetic Route of Carnivorous Plants
  5. 5 LED Street Light Scientists Explore Potential Impact of LED Street Lighting on Wildlife
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics