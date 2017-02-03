naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA Elon Musk Donald Trump technology Spacex

Goodbye, Selfie Sticks: What About Flying Drone Photographers?

By Rhenn Anthony Taguiam
Feb 03, 2017 11:12 AM EST
Goodbye Selfie Sticks: What About Flying Drone Photographers?
Who needs a selfie stick if a drone can take photos for you? This is the objective of the AirSelfie, a pocket-sized drone that can help users remotely capture aerial photos and videos.
(Photo : David Becker/Getty Images)

Who needs a selfie stick if a drone can take photos for you? This is the objective of the AirSelfie, a pocket-sized drone that can help users remotely capture aerial photos and videos.

According to Live Science, AirSelfie is the brainchild of Edoardo Stroppiana, an Italian entrepreneur who came up with the idea in 2014. He said the device is basically designed and produced for people who think drone cameras are very complicated, expensive and bulky.

The AirSelfie is equipped with a 5-megapixel camera that can even shoot full-high-definition 1080p video and even has a 4GB microSD card. This allows people, groups and companies to take pictures of themselves, their backgrounds and projects from distances, heights and angles that they couldn't use using arms or a stick.

The flying camera is only 3.72 x 2.65 x 0.42 inches. It's smaller than a smartphone and even weighs 1.83 ounces.The drones use solar power to measure its altitude and keep itself stable with the help of tiny extra cameras to monitor its surroundings for signs of jitter. It even has gyroscopes, barometers and geomagnetic sensors to help it navigate.

Live Science says the AirSelfie is controlled via a free iOS or Android app. The app can make it take off, adjust height and direction, let it do its thing autonomously, and even let users take an HD aerial shot or video with just a push of a button. It even comes with a 10-second timer, giving people enough time to hide their phones so they don't appear in the picture or video.The AirSelfie uses Wi-Fi to send photos and videos wirelessly to smartphones. It even allows users to post photos and videos taken with the drone immediately on social media.

It has a rechargeable lithium polymer battery gives the AirSelfie a flight time of three minutes. A Power Bank accessory slips over the AirSelfie like a smartphone case and can recharge it in 30 minutes. It can hold 20 charges before it needs to be recharged itself. Photographers interested in the prospect can develop a fully-functioning prototype by August.

TagsAirSelfie, Edoardo Stroppiana, selfie, drones, technology, photography, selfie stick

© 2016 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Chimeras and How They Work: What It Meant When Researchers Built the First Human-Pig Hybrid

Project Plans to Plant 3 Million Trees in Greater Manchester in 25 Years -- One for Every Citizen!

Tesla: Elon Musk Advises Consumers to Expect Annual Hardware Revisions, Innovation 'Won't Stop"

Canada On Its Way to be Global Leader in Nuclear Fusion

Massachusetts Proposes Aggressive Bill Mandating 100 Percent Renewable Energy by 2035 -- Is it Possible?

Join the Conversation

Labrador

Keep Marijuana Away From Dogs, Vets Say
Chimpanzees
Shocking Video: Chimpanzees Conspire, Kill, Cannibalize Former Leader
Bat
New 'Bat Bot' Mimics Bats' Sophisticated Flight Mechanics
Shark
Keep Swimming! This Mako Shark Traveled Through Half of the Earth In Just 600 Days
Ancestor
Big Mouth, No Butt: Oldest Human Ancestor Found?
Orangutans
Tinder for Orangutans: Dutch Researchers Use Tablets to Gauge Apes’ Preferences for Potential Mates
hamster
This Diet Turns Hamsters Into Cannibals
Baby Dolphin
Selfie-Seeking Tourists Dragged and Killed Baby Dolphin for the Perfect Instagram Photo
Bengal tiger
White Bengal Tiger on the Loose, Spreads Mass Panic in Italy
space

NASA Cassini Beams Back New Stunning Images of Saturn's Rings

NASA Tests Pressure-Sensitive Paint for its Rockets

NASA's Juno Spacecraft Just Had A Close Encounter With Jupiter's Little Red Spot

Bus-Sized Asteroid Captured Passing by the Earth and Moon
science

This New Hand-held Device Can Detect Flu Virus by Analyzing Patient's Breath

Scientists Design First Blueprints for an Ultra-Powerful Quantum Computer to Solve Currently Unsolvable Problems

Rare Ice that Sparkles Like Diamonds Found in Japan

Greenpeace Releases Stunning Image of Unique Coral Reef System at the Mouth of the Amazon
tech

Mind-Reading Machine Decodes the Thoughts of Paralyzed Patients

Canada On Its Way to be Global Leader in Nuclear Fusion

NASA Unveils New Test for Life on Other Planets

Success! Scientists Transform Hydrogen to Metal; Could Revolutionize Spaceflight, Computers
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Coral Reef
News

This Wrinkly Bag-Like Sea Creature Was Humans' Oldest Known Ancestor
Chimeras and How They Work: What It Meant When Researchers Built the First Human-Pig Hybrid
News

Chimeras and How They Work: What It Meant When Researchers Built the First Human-Pig Hybrid
NHS Healthcare Organisation Looks To The Future
News

Woman Survives 6 Days Without Lungs -- How?
Mauritius
News

Lost Continent Found? Scientists Reveal Ancient Continent Deep Under the Indian Ocean

Most Popular

  1. 1 Cassini Spacecraft Sends Picture Of Backlit Saturn NASA Released Stunning Image of Saturn's Wavemaker Moon Daphnis
  2. 2 Scientists Have Just Transformed Hydrogen Into Metal; Application to Technology, Spaceflight Explained Success! Scientists Transform Hydrogen to Metal; Could Revolutionize Spaceflight, Computers
  3. 3 Farm Becomes First to Use Solar Power and Seawater to Grow Crops Utopia on Earth: Green Village Grows Own Food in Shared Local Ecosystem
  4. 4 France Unveils World's First Solar-Paneled Roadway France Unveils World's First Solar-Paneled Roadway
  5. 5 Scientists Confirm Existence of Time Crystals: Implications to Technology, Quantum Computing Explained Scientists Confirm Existence of Time Crystals: Implications to Technology, Quantum Computing Explained
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
Real Time Analytics