Project Plans to Plant 3 Million Trees in Greater Manchester in 25 Years -- One for Every Citizen!

By Rhenn Anthony Taguiam
Feb 02, 2017 07:12 AM EST
A project is planning to plant a whopping three million trees in Greater Manchester -- equivalent to every man, woman and child -- for the next 25 years.
This project, called the City of Trees initiative, hopes that the effort will not only help make the region "green" but also bolster the overall understanding of its citizens to how nature interacts with society.

According to BBC, the benefits will include both psychological and biological benefits. This includes improving the air quality and the amount of time shoppers will spend in retail areas, as well as help reduce stress in citizens. The project will also be able to test just how the trees will be able to reduce flooding in built-up areas.

Tony Hothersall, City of Trees director, explained how the scheme had three objectives it wants to fulfill within the 25-year timeframe. The first is to plant three million trees, each for every man, woman and child living in the region. The next part of the objective is to bring existing woodland into "management." This is because there is "no point" in planting new woodland if managing them is not possible.

Lastly, Hothersall also seeks to engage people "a lot" in their natural environment. This means teaching how to plant and manage trees, and understanding the benefits that trees and woodlands bring to the society.Hothersall also explained that the team plans to plant all the trees in the Greater Manchester area. People who are interested in the initiative can check the official website of the project.

Hotehersall explained that they are working with partners and landowners to identify parcels of land for tree planting. This can be extending existing woodland and building up biodiversity, as well as to link woodlands. He added that there's also a focus on street tree planting and in private gardens and parks.

He explained the essence of Manchester's City of Trees was to raise awareness, especially for policymakers, about the roles trees play in supporting and improving urban development areas.

The City of Trees is working with researchers from the University of Manchester in an experiment to see just how trees can help reduce surface water flooding in built-up areas and clean up storm water.

TagsCity of Trees, Greater Manchester, Tony Hothersall, manchester, Greater Manchester, tree planting, green city

© 2016 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

