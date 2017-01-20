naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA climate change vampire ISS animals

LOOK: World's First Floating City is Underway in French Polynesia

By Alixandra Caole Vila
Jan 20, 2017 09:54 AM EST
Island
Aerial view of an island
(Photo : Mark Kolbe/Getty Images)

The French Polynesia has signed a memorandum of understanding with California's Seasteading Institute in San Francisco on Friday, which is aimed at building the world's first autonomous floating city.

According to the institute's page, the executive director Randolph Hencken supposes that the seasteading offers a solution to create new, resilient territory, as parts of the French Polynesia is currently facing threats of disappearance due to its low-lying nature. It is also seen as a tool for climate change adaptation.

Science Alert said that if ocean levels continue to rise at their current rate, French Polynesia could lose up to two-thirds of its land to the sea. While the developers have already laid out the impressive plan, further investigations are yet to be carried to out to determine its environmental and economic impact.

"What we're interested in is societal choice and having a location where we can try things that haven't been tried before. I don't think it will be that dramatically radical in the first renditions. We were looking for sheltered waters, we don't want to be out in the open ocean - it's technologically possible but economically outrageous to afford," Hencken told ABC News.

"If we can be behind a reef break, then we can design floating platforms that are sufficient for those waters at an affordable cost. We don't have to start from scratch as this is a pilot project. They also have very stable institutions so we're able to work with a government that wants us there, that we have respect for and they have respect for us," he continued.

The floating island will start small but will be self-sufficient as basic facility will be made available on the island itself. The MoU stipulates that the plans will be incorporated into draft legislation. If passed by the end of 2018, construction can start some time in 2019.

 

 

 

Tagsfrench polynesia, floating city, Island, floating, climate change, first floating city, floating city in french polynesia

© 2016 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Goodbye Herpes! Powerful Vaccine in the Works, Shows Promise in Trials

LOOK: World's First Floating City is Underway in French Polynesia

Bill Gates Warns About the Potential Damage of Bioterrorism

NASA Meets Football: Astronaut Mark Kelly Gives Tips to Green Bay's Aaron Rogers

It's a Girl! World's First Three-Parent Baby Using New Technique Born in Ukraine

Join the Conversation

Sheepdogs Are Auctioned At Skipton

‘Puppy Talk’: What Dogs Really Think of Your Silly Baby Voice
Feral cat
WEIRD! Australian National Park Is Luring Feral Cats With KFC --- Here's Why
Pig
Behold, the King of Pigs!
Tarantula
Terrifying: Large Tarantula Devours a Foot-long Snake
Cobwebs Catch The Early Morning Mist
Amazing! Scientists Create Antibiotic Spider Silk for Treating Wounds via 'Click-Chemistry'
Obese Mice Refuse to Move, Even if They Can - Scientists Unveil Big Mystery Behind Weight Gain
Obese Mice Refuse to Move, Even if They Can -- Scientists Unveil Big Mystery Behind Weight Gain
Scientists Plan to "De-Extinct" A Big Ancient Cow - How to Bring Back the Auroch?
Scientists Plan to 'De-Extinct' a Big Ancient Cow -- How to Bring Back the Auroch?
space

NASA Meets Football: Astronaut Mark Kelly Gives Tips to Green Bay's Aaron Rogers

NASA Reveals Stunning Photo of Crescent Jupiter With Great Red Spot

NASA's Curiosity Rover Detects Possible Mud Cracks on Mars -- Does the Red Planet Have Water?

Mysterious Dark Force is Killing Galaxies Across the Universe
science

Bill Gates Warns About the Potential Damage of Bioterrorism

WARNING: Almost Half of Men in the US have Genital HPV Infections

Shocking: Sitting for More Than 10 Hours a Day Could Make You Age Faster

New Moth Species With Yellowish-White Scales, Small Genitals Named After Donald Trump
tech

Critics Raise Concerns on $8K 'Young Blood' Vampire Anti-Aging Transfusion

Robots Should be Considered as 'Electronic Persons,' EU Proposes

Self-Driving Cars a 'Threat' to Driving Industries, Drivers Push for 50-Year Ban

No More Scars: Researchers Crack Code to Regenerate Human Skin
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Polar Bear
News

Alert! Polar Bears Will Soon Be Extinct Without Decisive Action on Climate Change
surgery
News

Surgery Gone Wrong: Girl Dies After Routine Tonsillectomy That Lasted For Hours
NASA's Operation IceBridge Maps Changes To Antartica's Ice Mass
News

Uh-Oh! There's a Gigantic Iceberg About to Break Off From the Antarctic
Superhero
News

Is the Superhero Culture More Villain Than Hero? Kids Tend to Focus on Aggressive Behavior, Study Says

Most Popular

  1. 1 Three Generations Of Cloned Mice Scientists Find the Kill Switch in Mice's Brains That Turns Them Into Zombie-Like Predators
  2. 2 Earth Scientists Have Finally Figured Out the Mysterious 'Missing Element' in Earth's Core
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
Real Time Analytics