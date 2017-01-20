naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA climate change animals vampire Dogs

NASA Meets Football: Astronaut Mark Kelly Gives Tips to Green Bay's Aaron Rogers

By Jess F.
Jan 20, 2017 06:30 AM EST
LocationWorld 2016 - Day 1
Astronaut Mark Kelly shared some tip to top football player Aaron Rodgers. NASA also said that there are similarities between space and football.
(Photo : Brian Ach/Getty Images for LocationWorld 2016)

Apparently, there are quite a few number of similarities between space and football. NASA recently enumerated what makes the two field somehow relatable.

While seasoned astronaut Mark Kelly shared his tips to top Green Bay player Aaron Rogers. The revelation was shared by the agency just before the Super Bowl.

The Super Bowl is one of the most anticipated events for football fans. But as it turns out, even pro players can learn a thing or two from NASA astronauts. While NASA strives to be on top of their space exploration programs, players journey on to reach the goal; the vision that according to the agency brings space and football together.

"Football players must be quick and powerful, honing the physical skills necessary for their unique positions," a NASA official said in a statement. "In space, maintaining physical fitness is a top priority, since astronauts will lose bone and muscle mass if they do not keep up their strength and conditioning, which will result in a reduced capacity to work in space."

Exercise is one thing that both the athletes and the astronauts can't live without. On the ISS alone, NASA says the crew must work out for two hours every day. Despite microgravity, the equipment was designed to function as usual by using straps and harnesses.

But players might also learn some tips and tricks from astronauts. Green Bay's Aaron Rogers, for example, may be able to perfectly execute his Hail Mary technique through an advice given to him by top NASA astronaut Mark Kelly, according to Fox News.

"His Hail Mary passes are like a spaceship re-entering orbit. We should start calling it the Hail Rodgers." NASA astronaut Mark Kelly said in an interview with Sports Illustrated. "Timing is everything and fortunately it is so cold in Green Bay there isn't significant re-entry heating," Kelly added.

This means the astronaut also has knowledge about the game aside from his space exploration expertise.

Aside from exercise, NASA says nutrition, communication, innovative technology, and teamwork is also important in both space and football.

 

 

TagsNASA and football, NASA, football, Super Bowl, space exploration, Green Bay, Mark Kelly, Aaron Rodgers

© 2016 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

NASA's Curiosity Rover Detects Possible Mud Cracks on Mars -- Does the Red Planet Have Water?

NASA To Explore An Asteroid Composed of 'Quadrillion' of Metals

Grow Virtual Plants On The ISS: NASA's New App is Like 'Sims' in Space

Former CIA Officer and the First African-American Female Astronaut to Board the International Space Station

Astronauts Peggy Whitson and Shane Kimbrough Complete First January Spacewalk Outside the ISS

Join the Conversation

Sheepdogs Are Auctioned At Skipton

‘Puppy Talk’: What Dogs Really Think of Your Silly Baby Voice
Feral cat
WEIRD! Australian National Park Is Luring Feral Cats With KFC --- Here's Why
Pig
Behold, the King of Pigs!
Tarantula
Terrifying: Large Tarantula Devours a Foot-long Snake
Cobwebs Catch The Early Morning Mist
Amazing! Scientists Create Antibiotic Spider Silk for Treating Wounds via 'Click-Chemistry'
Obese Mice Refuse to Move, Even if They Can - Scientists Unveil Big Mystery Behind Weight Gain
Obese Mice Refuse to Move, Even if They Can -- Scientists Unveil Big Mystery Behind Weight Gain
Scientists Plan to "De-Extinct" A Big Ancient Cow - How to Bring Back the Auroch?
Scientists Plan to 'De-Extinct' a Big Ancient Cow -- How to Bring Back the Auroch?
space

NASA Meets Football: Astronaut Mark Kelly Gives Tips to Green Bay's Aaron Rogers

NASA Reveals Stunning Photo of Crescent Jupiter With Great Red Spot

NASA's Curiosity Rover Detects Possible Mud Cracks on Mars -- Does the Red Planet Have Water?

Mysterious Dark Force is Killing Galaxies Across the Universe
science

Bill Gates Warns About the Potential Damage of Bioterrorism

WARNING: Almost Half of Men in the US have Genital HPV Infections

Shocking: Sitting for More Than 10 Hours a Day Could Make You Age Faster

New Moth Species With Yellowish-White Scales, Small Genitals Named After Donald Trump
tech

Critics Raise Concerns on $8K 'Young Blood' Vampire Anti-Aging Transfusion

Robots Should be Considered as 'Electronic Persons,' EU Proposes

Self-Driving Cars a 'Threat' to Driving Industries, Drivers Push for 50-Year Ban

No More Scars: Researchers Crack Code to Regenerate Human Skin
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Polar Bear
News

Alert! Polar Bears Will Soon Be Extinct Without Decisive Action on Climate Change
surgery
News

Surgery Gone Wrong: Girl Dies After Routine Tonsillectomy That Lasted For Hours
NASA's Operation IceBridge Maps Changes To Antartica's Ice Mass
News

Uh-Oh! There's a Gigantic Iceberg About to Break Off From the Antarctic
Superhero
News

Is the Superhero Culture More Villain Than Hero? Kids Tend to Focus on Aggressive Behavior, Study Says

Most Popular

  1. 1 Three Generations Of Cloned Mice Scientists Find the Kill Switch in Mice's Brains That Turns Them Into Zombie-Like Predators
  2. 2 Earth Scientists Have Finally Figured Out the Mysterious 'Missing Element' in Earth's Core
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
Real Time Analytics