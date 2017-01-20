naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA climate change vampire us ISS

Robots Should be Considered as 'Electronic Persons,' EU Proposes

By Rhenn Anthony Taguiam
Jan 20, 2017 04:15 AM EST
Robots Should be Considered as "Electronic Persons," EU Proposes
There appears to be a resolution that grants robots legal status in order to hold them "responsible for acts or omissions" that may be passed by the European Parliament legal affairs committee.
(Photo : Tomohiro Ohsumi/Getty Images)

There appears to be a resolution that grants robots' legal status in order to hold them "responsible for acts or omissions" that may be passed by the European Parliament legal affairs committee.

If this pushes through, this effectively grants legal status to "robots" and categorizes them as "electronic persons." According to the Independent, MEPs have voted to proposes such legal status, adding that the legislation is needed to focus on how the machines can be held responsible for their "acts or omissions."

The draft report, as tabled by Mady Delvaux-Stehres, states that current rules are "insufficient" for what it calls the "technological revolution." The proposal pushes for the EU to establish "basic ethical principles to avoid parental pitfalls."

Delvaux-Stehres' resolution has easily gone through the EU's legal affairs committee. The vote by the full parliament is expected to take place in February. The report suggests that robots and other manifestations of AI, i.e., bots and androids, will likely "leave no stratum of society untouched" as they are poised to "unleash a new industrial revolution."

The more autonomous the robots are, the less they can be considered as "tools" for actors such as owners, users and manufacturers. This effectively calls for new rules which focus on how a machine can be held -- partly or entirely -- responsible for its actions.

This legal framework is needed, according to Delvaux-Stehres, to ensure that robots "are and will remain in the service of humans."

In an Independent report, just last year, Google introduced a life-like "robot dog" that can clean houses, while in May, the teach company announced that German researchers were already in the process of creating an artificial nervous system that can let robots experience pain.

The Independent, however, this highlights an important moral dilemma: in some situations, for instance self-driving robots, the robot driver might have to deliberately crash a car, effectively killing everyone in it, in order to avoid killing others outside of it.  

TagsEU, European Parliament, European Union, Europe

© 2016 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Scientists Create Genetically-Modified Salmonella to Eat Cancer Tumors

Self-Driving Cars a 'Threat' to Driving Industries, Drivers Push for 50-Year Ban

Ever Want to Sequence Your Genome? Illumina Wants to do it For Just $100!

US Just Launched 103 Mini Drones in California Test Flight, Future of Warfare?

Researchers Build Robo-Rhinos to Integrate, Guard Packs, Stop Poaching

Join the Conversation

Sheepdogs Are Auctioned At Skipton

‘Puppy Talk’: What Dogs Really Think of Your Silly Baby Voice
Feral cat
WEIRD! Australian National Park Is Luring Feral Cats With KFC --- Here's Why
Pig
Behold, the King of Pigs!
Tarantula
Terrifying: Large Tarantula Devours a Foot-long Snake
Cobwebs Catch The Early Morning Mist
Amazing! Scientists Create Antibiotic Spider Silk for Treating Wounds via 'Click-Chemistry'
Obese Mice Refuse to Move, Even if They Can - Scientists Unveil Big Mystery Behind Weight Gain
Obese Mice Refuse to Move, Even if They Can -- Scientists Unveil Big Mystery Behind Weight Gain
Scientists Plan to "De-Extinct" A Big Ancient Cow - How to Bring Back the Auroch?
Scientists Plan to 'De-Extinct' a Big Ancient Cow -- How to Bring Back the Auroch?
space

NASA Reveals Stunning Photo of Crescent Jupiter With Great Red Spot

NASA's Curiosity Rover Detects Possible Mud Cracks on Mars -- Does the Red Planet Have Water?

Mysterious Dark Force is Killing Galaxies Across the Universe

Venus Has a Massive Bulge: What Does It Reveal About The Deadliest Planet?
science

WARNING: Almost Half of Men in the US have Genital HPV Infections

Shocking: Sitting for More Than 10 Hours a Day Could Make You Age Faster

New Moth Species With Yellowish-White Scales, Small Genitals Named After Donald Trump

Scientists Have Finally Solved the Mystery Behind Namibia's Strange Fairy Circles
tech

Critics Raise Concerns on $8K 'Young Blood' Vampire Anti-Aging Transfusion

Robots Should be Considered as 'Electronic Persons,' EU Proposes

Self-Driving Cars a 'Threat' to Driving Industries, Drivers Push for 50-Year Ban

No More Scars: Researchers Crack Code to Regenerate Human Skin
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Polar Bear
News

Alert! Polar Bears Will Soon Be Extinct Without Decisive Action on Climate Change
surgery
News

Surgery Gone Wrong: Girl Dies After Routine Tonsillectomy That Lasted For Hours
NASA's Operation IceBridge Maps Changes To Antartica's Ice Mass
News

Uh-Oh! There's a Gigantic Iceberg About to Break Off From the Antarctic
Superhero
News

Is the Superhero Culture More Villain Than Hero? Kids Tend to Focus on Aggressive Behavior, Study Says

Most Popular

  1. 1 Three Generations Of Cloned Mice Scientists Find the Kill Switch in Mice's Brains That Turns Them Into Zombie-Like Predators
  2. 2 Earth Scientists Have Finally Figured Out the Mysterious 'Missing Element' in Earth's Core
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
Real Time Analytics