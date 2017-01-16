naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA us Earth moon asteroid

Scientists Explain the Mystery Behind Killer Whale's Menopause

By John Raphael
Jan 16, 2017 09:01 AM EST
Killer Whales
Older female orcas tend to put off their reproduction to give wat for younger females that were more likely to mate and reproduce.
(Photo : SeaWorld via Getty Images)

A new study may have finally uncovered the mystery behind why female killer whales experience menopause, just like humans, when they get older.

The study, published in the Current Biology, showed that older female orcas tend to put off their reproduction to give wat for younger females that were more likely to mate and reproduce. Additionally, the researchers found that the level of relatedness of killer whales in a single pod might also be a driving factor in the menopause of older females.

"When females are born, they have a relatively low relatedness to the males in their group, because their father isn't around," explained Darren Croft, a professor of animal behavior at the University of Exeter in England and one of the authors of the study, in a report from New York Times. "But as a female starts to reproduce, her relatedness to males increases, because her sons stay with her."

Killer whales are just one of the three species of mammals that are known to undergo menopause, the other two are humans and short-finned pilot whales. Orcas could live for 90 years or even longer. However, female orcas experience menopause between 30 and 40 years old.

For the study, the researchers analyzed over 43 years of demographic data of two killer whale populations in the northwest Pacific. Killer whales groups are matriarchal, which means sons and daughter live with their mother throughout their life. Due to this, older females in the pod become more related with the other members, while younger females are less related with the pod. This could mean that younger females could secure more resources for herself and her future offspring, while the older females are more likely to cooperate, sharing resources and knowledge.

If by chance an older female in the pod gave birth simultaneously with a younger member, their calves were 1.7 times as likely to die in the first 15 years of life compared to those calves that were born to the younger mothers.

TagsMenopause, orcas, Killer whales, Reproduction, Pods, whale pods

© 2016 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Male Orca Found Dead in Canadian Waters Most Likely Died Due to Human Error

California Bans Breeding of Killer Whales in Captivity, Entertainment Shows

Global Right Whale Population Faces Extinction Due to Fish Ropes, Birth Decline

Rare Sighting: 4 Killer Whales Spotted Off Chatham

Oldest Known Orca 'Granny' Now Considered Dead After Missing for 3 Months

Join the Conversation

Sheepdogs Are Auctioned At Skipton

‘Puppy Talk’: What Dogs Really Think of Your Silly Baby Voice
Feral cat
WEIRD! Australian National Park Is Luring Feral Cats With KFC --- Here's Why
Pig
Behold, the King of Pigs!
Tarantula
Terrifying: Large Tarantula Devours a Foot-long Snake
Cobwebs Catch The Early Morning Mist
Amazing! Scientists Create Antibiotic Spider Silk for Treating Wounds via 'Click-Chemistry'
Obese Mice Refuse to Move, Even if They Can - Scientists Unveil Big Mystery Behind Weight Gain
Obese Mice Refuse to Move, Even if They Can -- Scientists Unveil Big Mystery Behind Weight Gain
Scientists Plan to "De-Extinct" A Big Ancient Cow - How to Bring Back the Auroch?
Scientists Plan to 'De-Extinct' a Big Ancient Cow -- How to Bring Back the Auroch?
space

The Real Rogue One? Scientists Explain the Origins of Mysterious Planet Nine

Look! NASA Reveals Image of Earth And Moon Photographed from Mars

NASA Unveils Two New Asteroid Missions, To Launch Lucy and Psyche

Powerful Solar Storms Could Vaporize, Melt Soil in Moon's Polar Regions
science

ALERT: Superbug Resistant to 26 Antibiotics Killed a Woman in Nevada

Quantum in the Real World: Scientists Are Able to See Quantum Effects With Naked Eye for the First TIme

Scientists Find the Kill Switch in Mice's Brains That Turns Them Into Zombie-Like Predators

Chemists Just Tied the Tightest Knot of All Time
tech

US Just Launched 103 Mini Drones in California Test Flight, Future of Warfare?

Researchers Build Robo-Rhinos to Integrate, Guard Packs, Stop Poaching

Mini-brains Made from Teeth Reveal New Discoveries on Human Interaction, Neurology

Alphabet: Waymo Cars Offline to Avoid Hacking, Company Reveals
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Polar Bear
News

Alert! Polar Bears Will Soon Be Extinct Without Decisive Action on Climate Change
surgery
News

Surgery Gone Wrong: Girl Dies After Routine Tonsillectomy That Lasted For Hours
NASA's Operation IceBridge Maps Changes To Antartica's Ice Mass
News

Uh-Oh! There's a Gigantic Iceberg About to Break Off From the Antarctic
Superhero
News

Is the Superhero Culture More Villain Than Hero? Kids Tend to Focus on Aggressive Behavior, Study Says

Most Popular

  1. 1 Earth Scientists Have Finally Figured Out the Mysterious 'Missing Element' in Earth's Core
  2. 2 Sheepdogs Are Auctioned At Skipton ‘Puppy Talk’: What Dogs Really Think of Your Silly Baby Voice
  3. 3 Google: New Auto-Driving Minivans to be Released at the End of January 2017 Google: New Auto-Driving Minivans to be Released at the End of January 2017
  4. 4 Surgery Pointless Organ No More: Appendix Biological Function Discovered
  5. 5 Scar Yes to Flawless! Scientists Figure Out How to Heal Wound Without Leaving Scar
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
Real Time Analytics