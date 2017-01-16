naturewn.com

Quantum in the Real World: Scientists Are Able to See Quantum Effects With Naked Eye for the First TIme

By Rhenn Anthony Taguiam
Jan 16, 2017 08:57 AM EST
Quantum in the Real World: Scientists Are Able to See Quantum Effects With Naked Eye for the First TIme
Scientists may finally have brought "nonsensical" quantum physics into the real world for the first time using a new experiment. They have frozen a drum lust large enough to be seen by the naked eye to close to absolute zero, and then the magic happened that is normally confined to the world of atoms.
Scientists may finally have brought "nonsensical" quantum physics into the real world for the first time using a new experiment. They have frozen a drum lust large enough to be seen by the naked eye to close to absolute zero, and then the magic happened that is normally confined to the world of atoms.

According to the Independent, the general idea of quantum physics is that things can be in two places at once. Merely looking at one particle can alter a twin on the other side instantaneously, meaning theoretical cats can be both alive and dead. Certainty is somehow replaced by chance, an idea which perplexed Albert Einstein to famously say that "God doesn't play dice with the universe."

Such strange, almost magical effects, have always been confined to atoms. At least until now. 

In the journal Nature, scientists at the US National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) in Colorado reported the first "glimpses" of quantum effects, on a scale just large enough to be seen by the naked eye.

This is a breakthrough in itself that could have quite the large number of implications. This ranges from creating quantum computers that are a million times faster than our current machines.

John Teufel, one of the researchers, told the Independent that we are in an exciting time where this technology gives access to things that we can only talk about.

The way they achieved this is weird in itself. They created an aluminum drum, about the diameter of "a very skinny hair." It was cooled to only just fractionally above absolute zero, which is at minus 273.15 degrees Celsius or zero Kelvin. They used this using microwave light.

While shining a light on something normally means heating it up, the case now is that it "steals" energy from the drum as it vibrates. They were able to "squeeze" the light so all photons "know about each other."

According to National Geographic, this allowed them to cool the drum to a point that was previously thought impossible. It's hard to express the temperature in Celsius as it is so cold. However, the standard microwave-cooling method allowed the researcher to get the drum to within a few hundred microKelvin of absolute zero or 0.4 quanta. 

At these temperatures, it appears they were able to observe "glimpses of quantum effects."

This just proves researchers such as one in 2004 where scientists in Austria reported they were able to teleport photos across the Danube river. However, Teufel and his colleagues are thinking of dreams coming to reality, such as teleporting something large enough to be seen. 

This research could help establish the point at which the rules of quantum mechanics are replaced by more ordinary physics and how the rules of the very small fit into those governing the movements of stars and planets.

