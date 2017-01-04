naturewn.com

Big and Adorable: Meet Freddy, The World's Tallest Dog

By Alixandra Caole Vila
Jan 04, 2017 11:42 AM EST
Great dane
A woman sits with her Great Danes on the second day of Crufts dog show at the National Exhibition Centre on March 6, 2015 in Birmingham, England.
(Photo : Carl Court/Getty Images)

Meet Freddy, the 7-foot-tall great dane named as the world's tallest dog.

In a public post, the owner of the dog, Claire Stoneman announced that the Guinness World Record Officials officially declared that Freddy has the title.

 

 

Reports said the organization has already recognized Freddy back in September, but it was only in December when it was allowed to be declared in public.

IB Times said Freddy lives in Leigh-on-Sea with his sister Fleur. Given his size, the 4-year-old dog also has a massive appetite. Stoneman spends almost £100 a week to feed him, and among his favorites are a whole roast chicken or peanut butter on toast.

Freddy had been with Stoneman since he was a pup.

"I got him a couple of weeks earlier than I should have done because he wasn't feeling off mum, so he was pretty poorly" she explained in an interview with the news site.

"He was half the size of Fleur when he was tiny so I had no idea he was going to be this big at all."

Freddy officially measures 40.75 inches tall. He reaches 7 feet, 5.5 inches when standing on his hind legs. He was so big that he can reach the cabinets to get his treats.

Huffington Post said his measurements come close to Zeus, who previously held the record at 44 inches tall and 7 feet, 4 inches on his hind legs. Zeus passed away in 2011 at the age of five.

Great Danes, according to American Kennel Club are generally loving and devoted dogs, making them ideal as a family companion. They have a majestic stance given their well formed and muscular body.

Their incredible physical and mental characteristics make them admirable and almost unique among dog breeds. In early years, they are developed as boar hounds by Germans.

 

 

 

science

ALERT: Cleaning Your Ears Might Actually Do More Damage Than Good

Who You Calling Bird-Brained? Chickens Smarter, More Self-Aware than Previously Thought

Researchers Develop New Non-Invasive Technique to Diagnose, Treat Eye Diseases

WARNING: Too Much Alcohol Could Increase the Risk of Fatal Heart Conditions
tech

Scientists Are Trying to Find Ways to Capture Carbon From Air!

Researchers Build FIRST Reprogrammable Quantum Computer!

Amazing! New Tesla Autopilot Tech Predicts Car Accident Before It Happens

Google Translate Invents Own AI Language 'Translation' -- How Does It Work?
