naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA alien Alien life climate change china

Cassini Captures Stunning Image of Saturn's Moons Pandora, Mimas

By Jess F.
Dec 27, 2016 10:12 PM EST
FILE PHOTO - Cassini Spacecraft Prepares To Enter Saturn's Orbit
The Cassini spacecraft captured the beauty of Saturn's moons Mimas and Pandora during its recent ring-grazing orbits.
(Photo : NASA via Getty Images)

NASA's Cassini-Huygens mission is exploring other lesser-explored bodies in the Saturn region including the ringed planet's moons. Recently, the spacecraft managed to capture the beauty of Saturn's moon Pandora.

The agency released the high-resolution image taken by Cassini that shows the unobstructed surface of Pandora. The said image is one of the most detailed images taken of the Saturn's moon.

Pandora is about 52 miles (84 kilometers) across. The moon orbits the planet near the F-ring. The current ring-grazing orbit of the spacecraft, designed to plunge into the planet's ring to give an unprecedented view of the planet's mysterious rings, allowed the spacecraft to explore the planet's moonlets.

The photograph was taken last Dec. 18 during the spacecraft's closest flyby of Saturn's moon Pandora. Cassini managed to get close to Pandora on its third ring-grazing orbit.

To produce a high-resolution image, Cassini used green light with its narrow-angle camera from about 25,200 miles (40,500 kilometers) away from the said moon. With the given distance, the spacecraft produced an image with 787 feet (24- meters) per pixel resolution size.

Aside from Pandora, Cassini also managed to capture Saturn's moon Mimas crashing into the planet's rings. This was, however, only an optical illusion produced due to the spacecraft's positioning when the image was taken. During this time, the moon Mimas was actually about 28,000 miles (45,000 kilometers) from Saturn's rings.

"There is a strong connection between the icy moon and Saturn's rings, though," a NASA official said in a statement. "Gravity links them together and shapes the way they both move," the official added.

Although an optical illusion, Mimas, which is about 246 miles (396 kilometers) and it's gravitational pull indeed created a disturbance that affected Saturn's rings. Waves were visible. The gravitational pull of Mimas also created the division between Saturn's A and B rings.

The Cassini mission is a collaboration between NASA, ESA, and the Italian Space Agency. The spacecraft is currently performing a series of ring-grazing orbits before its final "death dive" into Saturn.


TagsMimas, Pandora, Saturn, Saturn Rings, Cassini, NASA Cassini, Cassini Spacecraft

© 2016 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

NASA Launched Out-of-this-world GIFs For Pinterest and GIPHY That Everyone Should See

Cassini's Images from First Orbit Reviewed, Saturn's Moons Could Be Younger Than Previously Thought

NASA Cassini Spacecraft Beams Back First Images from Ring-Grazing Orbit to Saturn's Rings

NASA Cassini 'Ring-Grazing' Has Begun on Saturn, Grand Finale in Sight [VIDEO]

Cassini Prepares For 'Ring-Grazing' Orbits Near Saturn as Part of Its End Game

Join the Conversation

Cornish Fishermen Deliver Directly To London's Finest Restaurants

This Russian Fisherman Catches the Weirdest Fish that Will Make Your Skin Crawl
Sperm Whale Found Dead Along Philippine Shores Ingested Too Much Plastic
Sperm Whale Found Dead Along Philippine Shores Ingested Too Much Plastic
Cow Facial Recognition Becoming a Reality, Set to Revolutionize Farming
Cow Facial Recognition Becoming a Reality, Set to Revolutionize Farming
Silkworms Programmed to Produce Super-Strong, Conductive Silk via Graphene
Silkworms Programmed to Produce Super-Strong, Conductive Silk via Graphene
We May Be on the Verge of Earth’s Sixth Mass Extinction, Humans Included
We May Be on the Verge of Earth’s Sixth Mass Extinction, Humans Included
Sea lion predation on salmon poses a serious wildlife challenge
Saving Salmon From Becoming Sea Lion Share: Early Conservation Effort Is Key!
Plastic Pollution
Nearly 22 Million Pounds of Plastic Pollution Enter the Great Lakes Every Year
space

NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope Spotted Spiral Galaxy in the Hunting Dog Constellation

How the International Space Station Crew Celebrates the Holidays

Cassini Captures Stunning Image of Saturn's Moons Pandora, Mimas

Scientists to Send Messages to Alien Worlds by 2018
science

The World's Smallest Diamonds are Used to Make Wires Just Three Atoms Wide

This Protein Could Help in Treating Neurodegenerative Diseases

Want to Try Scuba Diving? You Should Visit Your Dentist First, Study Suggests

ALERT: Stress, Diet During Christmas Linked to Increased Deaths from Heart Attack
tech

Scientists Plan to Go to Saturn to Search for Alien Life!

Scientists Tackle Physical Source of Depression, Potential Developments

Graphene Can Handle 1,000x More Current, Practical Applications on the Way!

Uber Can Now Let You Use People as Destinations
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Santa Claus
News

Einstein's Theory of Relativity Explains How Santa Can Fit in Chimneys, Deliver Gifts Without a Trace
Early Morning Frost In Knutsford As Temperatures Fall Around The UK
News

Winter is Here: 2017 Will Be 'Cooler' Than 2016, According to Forecasts
10,000 metric tons of plastic enter Great Lakes every year
News

10,000 Metric Tons of Plastic Pollute Great Lakes Annually
The World's Most Realistic Love Dolls
News

Love, Sex and Wires: Robots May Soon Satisfy Man's Daily Carnal Needs

Most Popular

  1. 1 Italy volcano Uh-Oh, The Ancient Volcano That Wiped Out Neanderthals Is About to Blow Again
  2. 2 Cornish Fishermen Deliver Directly To London's Finest Restaurants This Russian Fisherman Catches the Weirdest Fish that Will Make Your Skin Crawl
  3. 3 Brainless Slime Can Share Memories By Bonding! Brainless Slime Can Share Memories By Bonding!
  4. 4 Lisa path Finder Proof or It Did Not Happen: China Claims Successful Test of their Own EM Drive
  5. 5 Scientists Plan to Go to Saturn to Search for Alien Life! Scientists Plan to Go to Saturn to Search for Alien Life!
© Copyright 2016 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
Real Time Analytics