naturewn.com

Trending Topics Robots artificial intelligence NASA Saturn Cassini

Program Preps to Send Alien Messages Despite Warnings; Could Trigger Invasion, Experts Say

By Rhenn Anthony Taguiam
Jan 02, 2017 09:30 AM EST
NASA’s Kepler Mission Discovers A World Orbiting Two Stars
This is it, mankind will finally begin to try and speak to aliens. This is despite warnings that could lead to the destruction of the human race itself.
(Photo : NASA/JPL-Caltech/T. Pyle via Getty Images)

This is it, mankind will finally begin to try and speak to aliens. This is despite warnings that could lead to the destruction of the human race itself.

The mission, to be launched by the METI project, will be a revolutionary take on the concept of extraterrestrial communication. It stands for Messaging Extraterrestrial Intelligence, and it's a new project that will be sending out signals in space that extraterrestrials can pick.

Independent says the project will officially begin in 2018. This will allow humanity to get in touch with aliens, rather than waiting for them to talk to us.

However, scientists have already warned about the dangerous nature of sending such messages. Alerting aliens of the existence of man, of a civilization that is barely space-faring, could lead to our destruction.

According to Xinhua, Stephen Hawking has been an astute nay-sayer in the idea of sending signals to space. He added earlier this year that humans should be "wary" of responding to any messages from aliens. He said doing so would probably be like when the Native Americans first met Christopher Columbus, where it "didn't out so well."

Hawking also suggested any civilization we did make contact with is likely to see us no more developed than bacteria. As a consequence, it may not even want to kill us, and just wipe us out because they don't care.

According to People, there are no regulations governing whether or not messages can be sent out into space, or what they should say. This means MET and other groups can send out their own signals without any objections.

However, those behind METI says it can be used to "learn" and share information, if it's successful. The team is now currently working on how best to tackle this problem, and put out a message that could potentially be understood by other living things in the distant universe. The initial message may use basic mathematical and scientific concepts. 

The group wants to raise approximately $1 nillion to start their work. This money will go to building or borrowing a powerful transmitter that can send a message to the universe. 

TagsStephen Hawking, METI, Aliens, alien communication, extraterrestrial, extraterrestrial life, Alien life, alien signals

© 2016 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

National Defense Authorization Act: Obama's New Defense Bill May Start Space Arms Race

Scientists Detect 6 MORE Radio Signals from Deep Space - Potential Alien Communication Considered

Scientists Plan to Go to Saturn to Search for Alien Life!

Graphene Can Handle 1,000x More Current, Practical Applications on the Way!

Starshot: Stephen Hawking's Ambitious Alpha Centauri Project - Where is it Now?

Join the Conversation

Cornish Fishermen Deliver Directly To London's Finest Restaurants

This Russian Fisherman Catches the Weirdest Fish that Will Make Your Skin Crawl
Sperm Whale Found Dead Along Philippine Shores Ingested Too Much Plastic
Sperm Whale Found Dead Along Philippine Shores Ingested Too Much Plastic
Cow Facial Recognition Becoming a Reality, Set to Revolutionize Farming
Cow Facial Recognition Becoming a Reality, Set to Revolutionize Farming
Silkworms Programmed to Produce Super-Strong, Conductive Silk via Graphene
Silkworms Programmed to Produce Super-Strong, Conductive Silk via Graphene
We May Be on the Verge of Earth’s Sixth Mass Extinction, Humans Included
We May Be on the Verge of Earth’s Sixth Mass Extinction, Humans Included
Sea lion predation on salmon poses a serious wildlife challenge
Saving Salmon From Becoming Sea Lion Share: Early Conservation Effort Is Key!
Plastic Pollution
Nearly 22 Million Pounds of Plastic Pollution Enter the Great Lakes Every Year
space

LOOK: NASA's Favorite Photos of 2016

Program Preps to Send Alien Messages Despite Warnings; Could Trigger Invasion, Experts Say

Ice Homes the Future of Housing in Mars, NASA Reveals

New Evidence Shows Proxima B Could Really Be Habitable
science

Obesity and Laziness: Scientists Explain Biological Causes of Inactivity in Obese Individuals

AMAZING! Arizona Twins Born in Different Years

Leap Second: Last Day of 2016 Will Have Its Extra Second

1,000 Times Thinner Than Human Hair! Scientists Create Thinnest Electrical Wire
tech

Move Along, VR: Augmented Reality Will Overtake Apps in 2017

2017 in Microbes and Machines: How is Big Data Redefining Biotechnology?

Researchers Develop NEW Synthetic Stem Cells Without Cancer Risks

Company Develops 'Therapy AIs' For Trauma Management, Psychotherapy
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Santa Claus
News

Einstein's Theory of Relativity Explains How Santa Can Fit in Chimneys, Deliver Gifts Without a Trace
Early Morning Frost In Knutsford As Temperatures Fall Around The UK
News

Winter is Here: 2017 Will Be 'Cooler' Than 2016, According to Forecasts
10,000 metric tons of plastic enter Great Lakes every year
News

10,000 Metric Tons of Plastic Pollute Great Lakes Annually
The World's Most Realistic Love Dolls
News

Love, Sex and Wires: Robots May Soon Satisfy Man's Daily Carnal Needs

Most Popular

  1. 1 NASA’s Kepler Mission Discovers A World Orbiting Two Stars Program Preps to Send Alien Messages Despite Warnings; Could Trigger Invasion, Experts Say
  2. 2 Twins AMAZING! Arizona Twins Born in Different Years
  3. 3 Wires 1,000 Times Thinner Than Human Hair! Scientists Create Thinnest Electrical Wire
  4. 4 FILE PHOTO - Cassini Spacecraft Prepares To Enter Saturn's Orbit Cassini Captures Stunning Image of Saturn's Moons Pandora, Mimas
  5. 5 Aging This Protein Could Help in Treating Neurodegenerative Diseases
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
Real Time Analytics