naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA ESA china star wars climate change

Experts on AI Morality: Manufacturers May Need to Program 'Choice"

By Rhenn Anthony Taguiam
Dec 29, 2016 04:25 AM EST
Experts on AI Morality: Manufacturers May Need to Program 'Choice"
Robots are inevitably marking the future of mankind with their undeniably big contributions to science and technology. But with obedience in the question, should they do everything we ask them to?
(Photo : Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

Robots are inevitably marking the future of mankind with their undeniably big contributions to science and technology. But with obedience in the question, should they do everything we ask them to?

Maybe we have to ask ourselves the question, should we always do what other people say?

At first glance, it might seem robots should be obedient all the time. However, if we think of all the times we should not mindlessly carry the instructions of others, we may want to put robots in the same place.

According to Inverse, Matthias Scheutz explained that these situations may merit robots the value to say no.

For instance, an elderly care robot being asked by a forgetful owner to wash "dirty clothes" even if they had just come out. Or a preschooler who orders the daycare robot to throw a ball out the window, or a student commanding her tutor to do the homework instead of herself.

These are plenty of morally upright cases where robots receive innocent commands that ideally should not be carried out because they lead to slightly unwanted outcomes. But not all cases will be that innocuous, even if commands appear to be.

For example, a robot car can be instructed to back up while the dog is sleeping in the driveway behind it. Or a kitchen robot may be asked to move forward with a knife on a hand with a chef in front of it.

According to Inverse, these kinds of "innocent" robot obedience can still be avoided. Either way, it's important for both autonomous machines to detect the potential harm their actions would cause and to react to it by either attempting to avoid it, or if harm cannot be avoided, by refusing to carry it out.

So how do they know what will happen next? According to Inverse, we may have to develop robotic controls that make simple inferences based on human commands. These can determine whether the robot should carry them out as instructed or reject them completely because they violate an ethical principle the robot is programmed to obey.

Telling the robots when and why to disobey is far easier said than done. Figuring out what harm or problems may result from actions is not a matter of looking at outcomes. Context can make all the difference.

It's difficult for robots today to determine when it's okay to throw a ball, like a child playing catch, and when it's not, like out of the window.

Understand these dangers involves a lot of background knowledge as the robot needs to also consider action outcomes by themselves and to contemplate the intentions of people giving the instructions.

In general, robots should never perform illegal actions nor should they perform legal actions that are not desirable. Therefore, robots need 'representations" of laws, moral norms and even etiquette in order to be able to determine whether the outcomes of an instructed action might violate these principles.

TagsMatthias Scheutz, Tufts University

© 2016 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Electronic Telepathy May Come in 2017, Experts Say

Woman to Marry 3D-Printed InMoov Robot

Rise of the Robot Workforce: More Robots to Arrive Beginning 2017

Robots Are Good For You: Experts Explain Advantages of a Robot-Enabled Society

China's EM Drive Explained: Reinvigorate Space Race vs. US, Russia

Join the Conversation

Cornish Fishermen Deliver Directly To London's Finest Restaurants

This Russian Fisherman Catches the Weirdest Fish that Will Make Your Skin Crawl
Sperm Whale Found Dead Along Philippine Shores Ingested Too Much Plastic
Sperm Whale Found Dead Along Philippine Shores Ingested Too Much Plastic
Cow Facial Recognition Becoming a Reality, Set to Revolutionize Farming
Cow Facial Recognition Becoming a Reality, Set to Revolutionize Farming
Silkworms Programmed to Produce Super-Strong, Conductive Silk via Graphene
Silkworms Programmed to Produce Super-Strong, Conductive Silk via Graphene
We May Be on the Verge of Earth’s Sixth Mass Extinction, Humans Included
We May Be on the Verge of Earth’s Sixth Mass Extinction, Humans Included
Sea lion predation on salmon poses a serious wildlife challenge
Saving Salmon From Becoming Sea Lion Share: Early Conservation Effort Is Key!
Plastic Pollution
Nearly 22 Million Pounds of Plastic Pollution Enter the Great Lakes Every Year
space

New Evidence Shows Proxima B Could Really Be Habitable

NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope Spotted Spiral Galaxy in the Hunting Dog Constellation

How the International Space Station Crew Celebrates the Holidays

Cassini Captures Stunning Image of Saturn's Moons Pandora, Mimas
science

3 Critically Endangered Hawaiian Crows Found Dead Weeks After Reintroduced into the Wild

Consuming Fish Oil Supplement During Pregnancy Linked to Reduced Risk of Asthma in Children

Caffeine Overload: Man Charged with DUI for Too Much Coffee

Dark Matter Down Under? Scientists are Looking for Mysterious Matter in Australian Gold Mine
tech

2016 Year Ender: Small Businesses Should Focus on AI, Mobile in 2017

Experts on AI Morality: Manufacturers May Need to Program 'Choice"

Rise of the Robot Workforce: More Robots to Arrive Beginning 2017

Woman to Marry 3D-Printed InMoov Robot
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Santa Claus
News

Einstein's Theory of Relativity Explains How Santa Can Fit in Chimneys, Deliver Gifts Without a Trace
Early Morning Frost In Knutsford As Temperatures Fall Around The UK
News

Winter is Here: 2017 Will Be 'Cooler' Than 2016, According to Forecasts
10,000 metric tons of plastic enter Great Lakes every year
News

10,000 Metric Tons of Plastic Pollute Great Lakes Annually
The World's Most Realistic Love Dolls
News

Love, Sex and Wires: Robots May Soon Satisfy Man's Daily Carnal Needs

Most Popular

  1. 1 Alien Megastructure Mystery to be Answered in 2017? The Case so Far Alien Megastructure Mystery to be Answered in 2017? The Case so Far
  2. 2 Brainless Slime Can Share Memories By Bonding! Brainless Slime Can Share Memories By Bonding!
  3. 3 FILE PHOTO - Cassini Spacecraft Prepares To Enter Saturn's Orbit Cassini Captures Stunning Image of Saturn's Moons Pandora, Mimas
  4. 4 Italy volcano Uh-Oh, The Ancient Volcano That Wiped Out Neanderthals Is About to Blow Again
  5. 5 FIRST Solar Panel Road Just Opened in France! Scientists Experiment With Potential World's First Solar Panel Road Just Opened in France!
© Copyright 2016 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
Real Time Analytics