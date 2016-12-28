naturewn.com

Woman to Marry 3D-Printed InMoov Robot

By Rhenn Anthony Taguiam
Dec 28, 2016 12:19 PM EST
Woman to Marry 3D-Printed InMoov Robot!
2016 is indeed a year of reckoning. Minus the tensions and uncertianty in terms of politics and social upheaval, 2016 has been a huge year for the realm of technology and science.
The year 2016 is indeed a period of reckoning. Minus the tensions and uncertainty in terms of politics and social upheaval, 2016 has been a huge year for the realm of technology and science.

According to 3Ders, it appears humans marrying robots will be the norm within the next 35 years. According to robotics expert David Levy, who spoke at a Love and Sex with Robots conference at Goldsmiths University, London, humans marrying robots will be more common given how AI technologies are being refined.

While we haven't gone full Westworld yet, there is already evidence of human and robot relations. A woman from France named Lilly identifies herself as a robosexual and has a "happy" relationship with a robot she 3D printed and has been living for a year.

The robot, called InMoovator, was created with the help of open-source technologies provided by French InMoov designer Gael Langevin.

His platform not only supplies the necessary files for 3D Printing the open-source life-size robots, but also the instructions how to build it.

Lilly explained she has known for some time that she's only attracted to robots, and she realized at the age of 19 that she wasn't attracted to humans but only to droids. Currently, she is engaged to robot partner and plans to marry it by the time France legalizes human-robot marriage.

According to 3Ders, whether this is part of the French government's agenda is not yet clear.

She explained her alternative lifestyle to the press, adding she's only attracted to robots. Her only two relationships with men confirmed such an orientation, as she dislikes really physical contact with the human flesh.

Lilly built InMoovator for herself using open-source technology and 3D printing. Though it's not yet clear what the robot is actually capable of, it does bear a human likeness, especially in the eyes. Lilly is reportedly a roboticist in training.

While the relationships is admittedly strange, there is perhaps something appealing about being able to update, adjust and correct your partner to suit your needs perfectly. However, if Levy is any indication, then this may be the beginning of a growing trend.  

