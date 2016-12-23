naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA climate change alien Earth Mars

Hoaxy, IU’s New Online Tool Tracks How Fake News Spread in Mainstream Medias

By John Raphael
Dec 23, 2016 11:40 AM EST
Social Media
IU researchers develop new online tool to track how news spread online.
(Photo : Oli Scarff/Getty Images)

The recent rise of different social media platforms made it possible for anyone with the Smartphone or laptop to share and spread stories and news to people all over the globe. However, experts have warned many times that not everything you read online is real.

Due to the potential of fake news and misinformation to lead the general public into believing something that is completely made up and acting upon that belief, a team of researchers from Indiana University developed a new online tool that could track how news are spread through the web.

"It is a very serious problem," said Filippo Menczer, director of IU's Center for Complex Networks and Systems Research and the brain behind the new online tool, in a report from Reuters. "Social media makes it more likely that I am more exposed to false information that I am likely to believe."

The online tool, dubbed as Hoaxy, was not made to determine the authenticity of online news. However, it can track how the news spread online.

In order to use Hoaxy, a user must first search news or a claim. The tool will then search articles related to what the user search. Articles related to the search will be shown in green, while fact check articles from third party websites appear in yellow.

The visualize button on top of the tool's webpage will create a virtual web of the people who publicly shared a related article. Clicking each link will show what was shared and who passed it on.

While the their website can't really show if a certain news is fake, the researchers noted that journalists, students and lay people could use their online tool to track the news and check fact checking articles. By doing so, users of Hoaxy could decide by themselves if they will believe a certain news or not.

 

 

TagsHoaxy, social media, Fake News, Indiana University, Online Tool

© 2016 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Around 50 Percent of Humans Easily Believe in False Memory, Fake Facts

Taking a Break From Facebook Linked to Better Emotional Well-being, Satisfaction with Life

China Responds to Donald Trump's Climate Change Hoax Allegations

Feel the Burn: Sanders Questions Misleading Climate Change Tweet of House Science Committee

People Addicted to Internet More Likely to Suffer From Mental Health Problems

Join the Conversation

Cornish Fishermen Deliver Directly To London's Finest Restaurants

This Russian Fisherman Catches the Weirdest Fish that Will Make Your Skin Crawl
Sperm Whale Found Dead Along Philippine Shores Ingested Too Much Plastic
Sperm Whale Found Dead Along Philippine Shores Ingested Too Much Plastic
Cow Facial Recognition Becoming a Reality, Set to Revolutionize Farming
Cow Facial Recognition Becoming a Reality, Set to Revolutionize Farming
Silkworms Programmed to Produce Super-Strong, Conductive Silk via Graphene
Silkworms Programmed to Produce Super-Strong, Conductive Silk via Graphene
We May Be on the Verge of Earth’s Sixth Mass Extinction, Humans Included
We May Be on the Verge of Earth’s Sixth Mass Extinction, Humans Included
Sea lion predation on salmon poses a serious wildlife challenge
Saving Salmon From Becoming Sea Lion Share: Early Conservation Effort Is Key!
Plastic Pollution
Nearly 22 Million Pounds of Plastic Pollution Enter the Great Lakes Every Year
space

Alien Megastructure Mystery to be Answered in 2017? The Case so Far

Finally! Mystery Behind Alien Megastructure Solved...and It Does Not Involve ET

Europe's Moon Base Plan Explained

Proof or It Did Not Happen: China Claims Successful Test of their Own EM Drive
science

Rudolph and Friends Help Mitigate Warming Effect of Climate Change, Here's How

Spice Up Your Life: Active Ingredient in Chili or Peppers Could Kill Breast Cancer Cells

WARNING: These Commonly Used Medication Linked to Increased Risk of Hospitalization in Older Adults

This Artificial Leaf Could Produce Drugs Cheaply Using Sunlight
tech

Honda and Waymo Partnership is Innovation on Self Driving Cars

China to Set Communication Standard for Post-2018 Driverless Cars, Industry Official Says

Hoaxy, IU’s New Online Tool Tracks How Fake News Spread in Mainstream Medias

Electronic Telepathy May Come in 2017, Experts Say
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Santa Claus
News

Einstein's Theory of Relativity Explains How Santa Can Fit in Chimneys, Deliver Gifts Without a Trace
Early Morning Frost In Knutsford As Temperatures Fall Around The UK
News

Winter is Here: 2017 Will Be 'Cooler' Than 2016, According to Forecasts
10,000 metric tons of plastic enter Great Lakes every year
News

10,000 Metric Tons of Plastic Pollute Great Lakes Annually
The World's Most Realistic Love Dolls
News

Love, Sex and Wires: Robots May Soon Satisfy Man's Daily Carnal Needs

Most Popular

  1. 1 One of the World's Largest Supervolcanoes are Showing Signs of Imminent Eruption One of the World's Largest Supervolcanoes Is Showing Signs of Imminent Eruption
  2. 2 Sahara Desert Snow Falls in Sahara Desert for the Second Time in Human History
  3. 3 Cornish Fishermen Deliver Directly To London's Finest Restaurants This Russian Fisherman Catches the Weirdest Fish that Will Make Your Skin Crawl
  4. 4 Italy volcano Uh-Oh, The Ancient Volcano That Wiped Out Neanderthals Is About to Blow Again
  5. 5 Spiral galaxy Finally! Mystery Behind Alien Megastructure Solved...and It Does Not Involve ET
© Copyright 2016 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
Real Time Analytics