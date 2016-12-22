naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA climate change asteroid alien global warming

Boeing Gets $90M Funding to Develop Laser Pods for Fighter Jets in 2021

By Rhenn Anthony Taguiam
Dec 22, 2016 06:42 AM EST
Boeing Gets $90M Funding to Develop Laser Pods for Fighter Jets in 2021
Star Wars won't be on a long time ago in a galaxy far, far away. It appears Boeing may actually bring the epic laser battles of the franchise on Earth for real.
(Photo : Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Star Wars won't be on a long time ago in a galaxy far, far away. It appears Boeing may actually bring the epic laser battles of the franchise on Earth for real.

Boeing has just been awarded an estimated $90-million indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract for the development and delivery of experimental laser pods.

This means the contractor will provide research and development of high energy laser tech through the next five years.

According to Inside Defense, the laser pod referred to the award is likely to be the Self-Protect High Energy Laser Demonstrator (SHIELD). It can be remembered that in August, Northrop Grumman was selected to develop the laser beam director turret for his high energy laser weapons system designed to protect tactical fighter planes from incoming missiles.

However, it appears lasers can be used offensively as well, akin to space battles we see in the famous films.

According to Next Big Future, Grumman was awarded a $39.3 million contract related to the development of a laser-based self-defense system for the US Air Force (USAF).

Grumman was contracted by the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) on August 23 for the SHIELD Turret Research in Aero-Effects (STRAFE) program. He was to develop and deliver an advanced beam control system for integration as part of a complete laser weapon system into a tactical pod for USAF fighter aircraft.

According to Defense Update, his work is expected to be finished by August 2021. And while his work may not resemble the epic space battles between ships of the Galactic Empire and the Rebel Alliance, the innovation would surely revolutionize the future of aerial warfare.

It appears it is intended that the SHIELD pod would enable the USAF's fourth-generation fighter fleet. This includes the Boeing F-15 Eagle and Lockheed Martin F-16 Fighting Falcon to survive in contested airspace. The fifth-generation Lockheed Martin F-22 Raptor and the F-35 Lightning II may probably not carry the pod, as it may negate their stealth characteristics. 

TagsBoeing, shield

© 2016 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Cow Facial Recognition Becoming a Reality, Set to Revolutionize Farming

AI, Cloud Wars: Facebook, Amazon, Microsoft, Google in Robot Race?

New Fast Food Elimates Small Talk With Robot Waiters, Cashiers

'Drone City' May Be Built in Tokyo Before 2020, in Time for the Olympics

Amazon Prime Completes First Drone-Based Delivery; Success Marks Revolution in Delivery Systems

Join the Conversation

Cornish Fishermen Deliver Directly To London's Finest Restaurants

This Russian Fisherman Catches the Weirdest Fish that Will Make Your Skin Crawl
Sperm Whale Found Dead Along Philippine Shores Ingested Too Much Plastic
Sperm Whale Found Dead Along Philippine Shores Ingested Too Much Plastic
Cow Facial Recognition Becoming a Reality, Set to Revolutionize Farming
Cow Facial Recognition Becoming a Reality, Set to Revolutionize Farming
Silkworms Programmed to Produce Super-Strong, Conductive Silk via Graphene
Silkworms Programmed to Produce Super-Strong, Conductive Silk via Graphene
We May Be on the Verge of Earth’s Sixth Mass Extinction, Humans Included
We May Be on the Verge of Earth’s Sixth Mass Extinction, Humans Included
Sea lion predation on salmon poses a serious wildlife challenge
Saving Salmon From Becoming Sea Lion Share: Early Conservation Effort Is Key!
Plastic Pollution
Nearly 22 Million Pounds of Plastic Pollution Enter the Great Lakes Every Year
space

China's EM Drive Explained: Reinvigorate Space Race vs. US, Russia

WATCH: Black Helicopter Chases Mysterious UFO

LOOK: World's Largest Digital Survey of Universe Released

How Japan's Newly Launched Satellite Will Study Earth's Radiation Belts
science

ALERT: Preservatives in Cured Meat Could Make Asthma Symptoms Worse

High Amount of Chemical Similar to Highly Toxic Substances Found in 3 Great Lakes

New Earth Feature: Mysterious Molten Iron River As Hot As Sun Found Beneath Alaska and Siberia

Ancient Toothpick: Cavemen Cleaned Their Teeth, Research Shows
tech

Boeing Gets $90M Funding to Develop Laser Pods for Fighter Jets in 2021

MIT Scientists Make Functioning Printable Stamp Electronics

North Korea's Nuclear Missile Submarine Sets Out to Sea

New Airbus Concept Makes Every Airliner Customizable
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Santa Claus
News

Einstein's Theory of Relativity Explains How Santa Can Fit in Chimneys, Deliver Gifts Without a Trace
Early Morning Frost In Knutsford As Temperatures Fall Around The UK
News

Winter is Here: 2017 Will Be 'Cooler' Than 2016, According to Forecasts
10,000 metric tons of plastic enter Great Lakes every year
News

10,000 Metric Tons of Plastic Pollute Great Lakes Annually
The World's Most Realistic Love Dolls
News

Love, Sex and Wires: Robots May Soon Satisfy Man's Daily Carnal Needs

Most Popular

  1. 1 Sahara Desert Snow Falls in Sahara Desert for the Second Time in Human History
  2. 2 Black helicopter WATCH: Black Helicopter Chases Mysterious UFO
  3. 3 Pope Francis Visits Sweden - Day 1 From Climate Change to Big Bang Theory: Shocking Things Pope Francis Said in the Name of Science
  4. 4 The World's Most Realistic Love Dolls Love, Sex and Wires: Robots May Soon Satisfy Man's Daily Carnal Needs
  5. 5 Grand Canyon's New 'Skywalk' Opens With Grand Ceremony UFO Alert! Alien Spaceship Arriving Via Wormhole Caught on Video
© Copyright 2016 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
Real Time Analytics