New Fast Food Elimates Small Talk With Robot Waiters, Cashiers

By Rhenn Anthony Taguiam
Dec 19, 2016 08:02 AM EST
New York is yet to be the site of a new revolution. Eatsa, an innovative vegetarian automated restaurant chain has just opened its first East Coast location with a one of a kind experience. This time, there's no room for small talk.
New York is yet to be the site of a new revolution. Eatsa, an innovative vegetarian automated restaurant chain, just opened its first East Coast location with a one-of-a-kind experience. This time, there's no room for small talk.

This is good news for introverts as the tech-savvy restaurant wants to offer fresh, affordable, fast food without even having to interact. Cashiers and waiters are now robots.

Customers at the restaurant can simply order the food by in-store kiosks, online, or through an app on their phone. The food "mysteriously" appears on location in a glass "cubby" that displays the customer's name.

This means there are no lines, no counters, and no human interaction.

This, of course, is a terrifying concept, given there is no interaction available. However, according to Mashable, the restaurant is an intriguing prospect.

The establishment had pumping noise, the customers were chatty, and a "mascot" greets visitors. Eatsa still has employees stationed to offer assistance just to ensure you are not "entirely" left alone. 

According to Motherboard, the right part of the room has a ton of electronic kiosks, and there are tables to the left to those who want the casual dining experience. This all seemed normal, except the back.

The back part is an entire wall of electronic, microwave looking "cubbies" that somehow reveal your meal.

The cubby turns dark to prevent people from seeing the "secrets" of the kitchen. And then the cubby lights green for customers to check the order. It was even quick and easy.

However, Eatsa remains private with just how it works "behind" the scenes. There are robots back in the kitchen with the chefs, but customers are having more fun with their theories.

According to the New York Business Journal, intriguingly, this poses another question: is this the end of human interaction? Possibly, but the restaurant presents a future where people can simply go to restaurants and get food on their own.

The "lack" of human interaction seems to be even encouraging people to be more social and talk with one another.

