naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA climate change asteroid alien global warming

Las Vegas Now Runs in 100% Clean Energy Capacity

By Rhenn Anthony Taguiam
Dec 22, 2016 11:03 AM EST
Las Vegas Now Runs in 100% Clean Energy Capacity
Las Vegas is finally drawing 100 percent of its power from renewable energy sources. This is a dream finally achieved by its officials for the better part of the decade.
(Photo : Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Las Vegas is finally drawing 100 percent of its power from renewable energy sources. This is a dream finally achieved by its officials for the better part of the decade.

According to the Review Journal, this effort moved closer to reality last 2015 when the city expanded its partnership with NVEnergy to deliver the power to run its facilities -- from the City Hall to parks to streetlights -- using clean energy sources.

This goal has been fully realized last week when Boulder Solar 1, the large-scale project near Boulder City, had become online.

Las Vegas mayor Carolyn Goodman said the city has now become a "world leader in sustainability."

According to Review Journal, aside from streetlights powered by kinetic energy, a portion of what's powered at the Boulder Solar 1 site is dedicated to the city.

The city also generates energy to power on-site facilities with tree-shaped panels in the City Hall plaza, solar shade canopies at parks and arrays on roofs and other facilities.

According to Review Journal, the city also draws power from hydropower energy. By the end of 2017, Las Vegas will for the first time draw power from the Hoover Dam, which will complement existing renewable sources. 

Not to mention, NVEnergy's GreenEnergy program will allow large customers to contract for an added cost with the company to power their facilities. 

It can be remembered that Las Vegas began building its sustainable energy programs back in 2008, first with energy-saving measures across the city and putting solar arrays on and around city facilities. This is a big move alongside other cities and countries who are aiming for a more "green" society, where they are starting to get more dependent on renewable energy sources and are cutting costs on methods that spend fossil fuel.

For instance countries such as Canada are starting to opt out of coal to support this push. Meanwhile, investments on diesel are starting to drop due to this campaign towards using cleaner fuel. 

The city energy's saving because of this shift jumped to $5-million annually. 

TagsLas Vegas, Carolyn Goodman, Boulder Solar 1

© 2016 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Poop Power: Canada's New Plant Will Make Fuel Out of Poop

South Korea Breaks Nuclear Fusion Record AGAIN; Nuclear Fusion Potential Too Great to Miss?

Silkworms Programmed to Produce Super-Strong, Conductive Silk via Graphene

India Coal No More? Country to Stop Building New Coal Plants in 2022

Fat Is Bad: Doctors Discover More Proof that Fat May Fuel Cancer Spread

Join the Conversation

Cornish Fishermen Deliver Directly To London's Finest Restaurants

This Russian Fisherman Catches the Weirdest Fish that Will Make Your Skin Crawl
Sperm Whale Found Dead Along Philippine Shores Ingested Too Much Plastic
Sperm Whale Found Dead Along Philippine Shores Ingested Too Much Plastic
Cow Facial Recognition Becoming a Reality, Set to Revolutionize Farming
Cow Facial Recognition Becoming a Reality, Set to Revolutionize Farming
Silkworms Programmed to Produce Super-Strong, Conductive Silk via Graphene
Silkworms Programmed to Produce Super-Strong, Conductive Silk via Graphene
We May Be on the Verge of Earth’s Sixth Mass Extinction, Humans Included
We May Be on the Verge of Earth’s Sixth Mass Extinction, Humans Included
Sea lion predation on salmon poses a serious wildlife challenge
Saving Salmon From Becoming Sea Lion Share: Early Conservation Effort Is Key!
Plastic Pollution
Nearly 22 Million Pounds of Plastic Pollution Enter the Great Lakes Every Year
space

LOOK: Some Real-Life 'Star Wars’ and ‘Rogue One' Destinations

China's EM Drive Explained: Reinvigorate Space Race vs. US, Russia

WATCH: Black Helicopter Chases Mysterious UFO

LOOK: World's Largest Digital Survey of Universe Released
science

ALERT: Preservatives in Cured Meat Could Make Asthma Symptoms Worse

High Amount of Chemical Similar to Highly Toxic Substances Found in 3 Great Lakes

New Earth Feature: Mysterious Molten Iron River As Hot As Sun Found Beneath Alaska and Siberia

How Japan's Newly Launched Satellite Will Study Earth's Radiation Belts
tech

Robots Are Good For You: Experts Explain Advantages of a Robot-Enabled Society

Las Vegas Now Runs in 100% Clean Energy Capacity

Boeing Gets $90M Funding to Develop Laser Pods for Fighter Jets in 2021

MIT Scientists Make Functioning Printable Stamp Electronics
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Santa Claus
News

Einstein's Theory of Relativity Explains How Santa Can Fit in Chimneys, Deliver Gifts Without a Trace
Early Morning Frost In Knutsford As Temperatures Fall Around The UK
News

Winter is Here: 2017 Will Be 'Cooler' Than 2016, According to Forecasts
10,000 metric tons of plastic enter Great Lakes every year
News

10,000 Metric Tons of Plastic Pollute Great Lakes Annually
The World's Most Realistic Love Dolls
News

Love, Sex and Wires: Robots May Soon Satisfy Man's Daily Carnal Needs

Most Popular

  1. 1 Sahara Desert Snow Falls in Sahara Desert for the Second Time in Human History
  2. 2 Black helicopter WATCH: Black Helicopter Chases Mysterious UFO
  3. 3 NEW Airbus Concept Makes Every Airliner Customizable New Airbus Concept Makes Every Airliner Customizable
  4. 4 Pope Francis Visits Sweden - Day 1 From Climate Change to Big Bang Theory: Shocking Things Pope Francis Said in the Name of Science
  5. 5 The World's Most Realistic Love Dolls Love, Sex and Wires: Robots May Soon Satisfy Man's Daily Carnal Needs
© Copyright 2016 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
Real Time Analytics