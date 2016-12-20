naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA climate change global warming asteroid alien

Silkworms Programmed to Produce Super-Strong, Conductive Silk via Graphene

By Rhenn Anthony Taguiam
Dec 20, 2016 10:53 AM EST
Silkworms Programmed to Produce Super-Strong, Conductive Silk via Graphene
Silk is a widely used naturally sourced fiber that is popular in textile applications not just for its beauty but also for its mechanical strength.
(Photo : Photo by China Photos/Getty Images)

Silk is a widely used naturally sourced fiber that is popular in textile applications not just for its beauty but also for its mechanical strength. However, it appears they can also be stronger and tougher when silkworms are fed carbon nanotubes and graphene.

According to Futurism, it can be remembered that graphene is a carbon nanoparticle that is considered a "miracle" material. It has shown potential in fields such as energy, electronics, and medicine. Silkworms, the larvae form of silk moths, spin threads from silk proteins in their salivary glands.

A study led by Yingying Zhang from Tsinghua University examines the effects of adding graphene to the worms' diet of mulberry leaves. 

Results have shown that not only did the carbon-enhanced silk conduct electricity, it's also twice as tough as regular silk and can withstand at least 50-percent higher stress before breaking.

This "smart" textile can be used in medicine, athletics, wearable electronics and more.

According to their study, the researchers sprayed mulberry leaves with an aqueous solution that has 0.2 percent by weight of either carbon nanotubes or graphene and then collected the silk after the worms spun their cocoons.

Collecting the as-spun silk fibers is standard in silk production, so feeding the silkworms the carbon nanotubes and graphene was simpler than treating regular silk with the nanomaterials dissolved in chemical solvents.

The study said the carbon-enhanced silk was twice as tough as regular silk. Zhang's team tested conductivity and structure after heating the silk fibers at 1,050 degrees Celsius to "carbonize" the silk protein and even resulted in conduction.

Additionally, the silk fibers had a more ordered crystal structure.

Garments that are made from these "smart textiles" have so many practical and potential uses than those created using traditional materials. A conductive fabric with this carbon-enhanced silk could have applications in biomechanics, as these could show athletes where the tension and pressure is applied on areas of the body while exercising.

They could also be used for electronic clothing that can "talk to phones" and can make biodegradable medical implants. 

TagsTsinghua University

© 2016 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

India Coal No More? Country to Stop Building New Coal Plants in 2022

Fat Is Bad: Doctors Discover More Proof that Fat May Fuel Cancer Spread

General Relativity Standard Model Is Breaking Down, Black Hole Data Reveals

Couch Potato No More: Nanogenerator Harvests Can Let You Power LCD Screens by Just Swiping

Game Over for Coal? Fossil Fuel Divestment Doubles in a Year

Join the Conversation

Cornish Fishermen Deliver Directly To London's Finest Restaurants

This Russian Fisherman Catches the Weirdest Fish that Will Make Your Skin Crawl
Sperm Whale Found Dead Along Philippine Shores Ingested Too Much Plastic
Sperm Whale Found Dead Along Philippine Shores Ingested Too Much Plastic
Cow Facial Recognition Becoming a Reality, Set to Revolutionize Farming
Cow Facial Recognition Becoming a Reality, Set to Revolutionize Farming
Silkworms Programmed to Produce Super-Strong, Conductive Silk via Graphene
Silkworms Programmed to Produce Super-Strong, Conductive Silk via Graphene
We May Be on the Verge of Earth’s Sixth Mass Extinction, Humans Included
We May Be on the Verge of Earth’s Sixth Mass Extinction, Humans Included
Sea lion predation on salmon poses a serious wildlife challenge
Saving Salmon From Becoming Sea Lion Share: Early Conservation Effort Is Key!
Plastic Pollution
Nearly 22 Million Pounds of Plastic Pollution Enter the Great Lakes Every Year
space

China's EM Drive Explained: Reinvigorate Space Race vs. US, Russia

WATCH: Black Helicopter Chases Mysterious UFO

LOOK: World's Largest Digital Survey of Universe Released

How Japan's Newly Launched Satellite Will Study Earth's Radiation Belts
science

ALERT: Preservatives in Cured Meat Could Make Asthma Symptoms Worse

High Amount of Chemical Similar to Highly Toxic Substances Found in 3 Great Lakes

New Earth Feature: Mysterious Molten Iron River As Hot As Sun Found Beneath Alaska and Siberia

Ancient Toothpick: Cavemen Cleaned Their Teeth, Research Shows
tech

Boeing Gets $90M Funding to Develop Laser Pods for Fighter Jets in 2021

MIT Scientists Make Functioning Printable Stamp Electronics

North Korea's Nuclear Missile Submarine Sets Out to Sea

New Airbus Concept Makes Every Airliner Customizable
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Santa Claus
News

Einstein's Theory of Relativity Explains How Santa Can Fit in Chimneys, Deliver Gifts Without a Trace
Early Morning Frost In Knutsford As Temperatures Fall Around The UK
News

Winter is Here: 2017 Will Be 'Cooler' Than 2016, According to Forecasts
10,000 metric tons of plastic enter Great Lakes every year
News

10,000 Metric Tons of Plastic Pollute Great Lakes Annually
The World's Most Realistic Love Dolls
News

Love, Sex and Wires: Robots May Soon Satisfy Man's Daily Carnal Needs

Most Popular

  1. 1 Sahara Desert Snow Falls in Sahara Desert for the Second Time in Human History
  2. 2 Black helicopter WATCH: Black Helicopter Chases Mysterious UFO
  3. 3 Pope Francis Visits Sweden - Day 1 From Climate Change to Big Bang Theory: Shocking Things Pope Francis Said in the Name of Science
  4. 4 The World's Most Realistic Love Dolls Love, Sex and Wires: Robots May Soon Satisfy Man's Daily Carnal Needs
  5. 5 Grand Canyon's New 'Skywalk' Opens With Grand Ceremony UFO Alert! Alien Spaceship Arriving Via Wormhole Caught on Video
© Copyright 2016 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
Real Time Analytics