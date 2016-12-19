naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA climate change asteroid alien global warming

Ancient Giant: Footprint of Our Tallest Ancestor Unearthed, Fuels Debate On Their Sex Life

By Alixandra Caole Vila
Dec 19, 2016 04:24 AM EST
Footprints
A series of footprints left behind by one of our pre-human ancestors have been found in Tanzania. The footprints suggested that our ancestors were tall and that we could have grown much taller than previously thought.
(Photo : Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

A series of footprints left behind by one of our pre-human ancestors have been found in Tanzania. The footprints were left in volcanic ash that later hardened into rock.

As per The Guardian, Marco Cherin, a palaeontologist at the University of Perugia in Italy, helped to excavate the tracks after the first prints were discovered by a team in Tanzania.

"When we reached the footprint layer and started to clean it with a soft brush and saw the footprints for the first time, it was really one of the most exciting times of my life," he told The Guardian.

According to Science Alert, a total of 13 footprints were unearthed and they are estimated to date back about 3.7 million years ago. The footprints suggested that our ancestors were tall and that we could have grown much taller than previously thought.

One of the prints measure 26 centimeters which suggested that the owner of the prints stood roughly 165 centimeters (5.5 feet) tall, and weighed 45 kilograms (100 pounds). CBC News noted that the owner of the footprint, which was temporarily named S1 is evidently the tallest known member of the pre-human species best known for the fossil skeleton nicknamed "Lucy."

Researchers named the new creature S1, for the first discovery made at the "S" site.

"The footprints of one of the new individuals are astonishingly larger than anyone else's in the group, suggesting that he was a large male member of the species. In fact, the 165cm stature indicated by his footprints makes him the largest Australopithecus specimen identified to date," Cherin said.

Phys.org reported that they found the footprints in Laetoli, the same location where they found in 1978, footprints left by Australopithecus afarensis. The newly discovered prints are only about 160 yards (150 meters) away and scientists believe that they also belong the same species.

Other footprints allegedly belonged to two to three adult females and two to three juveniles, National Geographic reported.

Because of this, many are debating that our ancestors lived a polygamous lifestyle in a a gorilla-like social arrangement where there is one dominant male and several females. Further implying that the male had more than one mate at a time. Meanwhile, Dr. William Jungers, a research associate at the Association Vahatra in Madagascar disagrees to this theory and said it is difficult to distinguish between adult females and large juveniles by footprints alone.

The report, written by Giorgio Manzi of Sapienza University in Rome, Marco Cherin of the University of Perugia in Italy, and others was released Wednesday by the journal eLife.

TagsAustralopithecus afarensis, Lucy, Tanzania, ancestors, Human Ancestors, prints, fossil, footprints

© 2016 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

'Ocean Bacteria' Injection Is the Latest Prostate Cancer Treatment

Stunning Timelapse Video: This is How an Ice Cloud Is Born...In Laboratories

Boeing Gets $90M Funding to Develop Laser Pods for Fighter Jets in 2021

MIT Scientists Make Functioning Printable Stamp Electronics

North Korea's Nuclear Missile Submarine Sets Out to Sea

Join the Conversation

Cornish Fishermen Deliver Directly To London's Finest Restaurants

This Russian Fisherman Catches the Weirdest Fish that Will Make Your Skin Crawl
Sperm Whale Found Dead Along Philippine Shores Ingested Too Much Plastic
Sperm Whale Found Dead Along Philippine Shores Ingested Too Much Plastic
Cow Facial Recognition Becoming a Reality, Set to Revolutionize Farming
Cow Facial Recognition Becoming a Reality, Set to Revolutionize Farming
Silkworms Programmed to Produce Super-Strong, Conductive Silk via Graphene
Silkworms Programmed to Produce Super-Strong, Conductive Silk via Graphene
We May Be on the Verge of Earth’s Sixth Mass Extinction, Humans Included
We May Be on the Verge of Earth’s Sixth Mass Extinction, Humans Included
Sea lion predation on salmon poses a serious wildlife challenge
Saving Salmon From Becoming Sea Lion Share: Early Conservation Effort Is Key!
Plastic Pollution
Nearly 22 Million Pounds of Plastic Pollution Enter the Great Lakes Every Year
space

China's EM Drive Explained: Reinvigorate Space Race vs. US, Russia

WATCH: Black Helicopter Chases Mysterious UFO

LOOK: World's Largest Digital Survey of Universe Released

How Japan's Newly Launched Satellite Will Study Earth's Radiation Belts
science

ALERT: Preservatives in Cured Meat Could Make Asthma Symptoms Worse

High Amount of Chemical Similar to Highly Toxic Substances Found in 3 Great Lakes

New Earth Feature: Mysterious Molten Iron River As Hot As Sun Found Beneath Alaska and Siberia

Ancient Toothpick: Cavemen Cleaned Their Teeth, Research Shows
tech

Boeing Gets $90M Funding to Develop Laser Pods for Fighter Jets in 2021

MIT Scientists Make Functioning Printable Stamp Electronics

North Korea's Nuclear Missile Submarine Sets Out to Sea

New Airbus Concept Makes Every Airliner Customizable
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Santa Claus
News

Einstein's Theory of Relativity Explains How Santa Can Fit in Chimneys, Deliver Gifts Without a Trace
Early Morning Frost In Knutsford As Temperatures Fall Around The UK
News

Winter is Here: 2017 Will Be 'Cooler' Than 2016, According to Forecasts
10,000 metric tons of plastic enter Great Lakes every year
News

10,000 Metric Tons of Plastic Pollute Great Lakes Annually
The World's Most Realistic Love Dolls
News

Love, Sex and Wires: Robots May Soon Satisfy Man's Daily Carnal Needs

Most Popular

  1. 1 Sahara Desert Snow Falls in Sahara Desert for the Second Time in Human History
  2. 2 Black helicopter WATCH: Black Helicopter Chases Mysterious UFO
  3. 3 Pope Francis Visits Sweden - Day 1 From Climate Change to Big Bang Theory: Shocking Things Pope Francis Said in the Name of Science
  4. 4 The World's Most Realistic Love Dolls Love, Sex and Wires: Robots May Soon Satisfy Man's Daily Carnal Needs
  5. 5 Grand Canyon's New 'Skywalk' Opens With Grand Ceremony UFO Alert! Alien Spaceship Arriving Via Wormhole Caught on Video
© Copyright 2016 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
Real Time Analytics