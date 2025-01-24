Corals Walking in Search of Light Discovered in Groundbreaking Study

A new study has uncovered an astonishing behavior in corals: some species can walk across the seafloor in search of better light conditions.

The discovery, made by researchers at the Queensland University of Technology, highlights the adaptability of free-living corals, such as the mushroom coral Cycloseris cyclolites.

Corals 'Walk' Across Seafloor in Search of Light

Unlike most corals that are stationary, these corals use a unique method of movement, rolling, sliding, or pulsing in pursuit of optimal light.

The study, published in PLOS ONE, found that movement is crucial for the corals' survival because light exposure directly affects their health and growth.

According to Independent, light plays a vital role in photosynthesis, providing energy for the corals' symbiotic algae.

The researchers used high-resolution time-lapse imaging to study these corals' responses to different light wavelengths.

They found that the coral moves by inflating and deflating its tissues in rhythmic bursts, much like jellyfish. The corals preferred blue and white light, with blue being the dominant choice.

Corals Display Unexpected Neurological Sophistication, Study Finds

"The ability of Cycloseris cyclolites to move towards specific light sources is a fascinating parallel to other marine species like jellyfish, which suggests they are more neurologically sophisticated than previously thought," said Dr. Brett Lewis, one of the study's authors.

He emphasized that this behavior suggests corals are more neurologically sophisticated than previously believed, ScienceAlert reported.

This light-seeking behavior also aids the corals in survival functions.

The movement allows the corals to self-right when turned upside down and reject sediment when buried during storms.

It also helps them navigate to areas with more favorable light conditions, which is crucial for their long-term survival and reproduction.

The corals' preference for blue light is tied to their natural habitat in deeper waters, where blue light dominates.

White light, which is more common in shallow waters, can be harmful to their symbiotic algae, contributing to coral bleaching.