Residents across parts of the U.S. could witness a dazzling display of the northern lights as a geomagnetic storm is set to strike Earth on January 24-25.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has forecasted G1 storm conditions, with auroras possibly visible in 10 northern states, including Michigan, Maine, New York, Vermont, and New Hampshire.

Geomagnetic Storm with Kp Index 5.33 May Trigger Stunning Aurora Borealis

According to NOAA's Space Weather Prediction Center, the Kp index, which measures geomagnetic activity, is expected to peak at 5.33 during the storm, Space reported.

The best time to view the auroras is between 10:00 pm and 2:00 am local time, ideally from a dark, elevated location away from city lights. Under optimal conditions, the phenomenon may be visible from as far as 620 miles away.

The northern lights, or Aurora Borealis, occur when charged particles from the sun, carried by a coronal mass ejection (CME), collide with Earth's magnetic field. These interactions release energy as light, producing the vivid green, red, and purple hues often associated with the auroras.

Northern Lights Forecast: Geomagnetic Storm to Illuminate Skies from Alaska to Northern U.S.

For this event, NOAA predicts the auroral view line will dip just below the Canadian border, offering a higher chance of visibility across northern Canada and Alaska.

According to Forbes, states like Washington, Montana, North Dakota, Wisconsin, and northern Iowa may also catch glimpses, though the likelihood decreases further south.

Photographers hoping to capture the northern lights should enable night mode on their smartphones or use a regular camera with a wide-angle lens and high ISO settings. NASA advises focusing the lens at its farthest setting for the best results.

This geomagnetic storm follows increased solar activity as the sun reaches its solar maximum, part of an 11-year cycle of heightened space weather.

Similar solar storms in recent months have produced some of the most vibrant auroras in decades, including displays as far south as Texas and Florida last May.

While this storm is rated as minor, space weather can be unpredictable, with events occasionally exceeding initial forecasts. Stay prepared to check the skies and consider downloading a space weather app for real-time updates.