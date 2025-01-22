In an unexpected discovery, scientists at Kyoto University have confirmed that chimpanzees experience contagious urination, similar to humans.

This behavior, where one chimp's urination triggers others to follow suit, was observed for the first time in animals. Researchers believe this behavior plays a role in the chimpanzees' social structure.

Chimpanzee Behavior Reveals Surprising Social Influence on Urination

The team spent over 600 hours observing chimpanzees at the Kumamoto Sanctuary in Japan, documenting 1,328 urination events.

They found that chimpanzees were more likely to urinate within 60 seconds of each other, especially if they were physically close, StudyFinds reported.

This synchronization wasn't random; the behavior seemed to be contagious among the animals.

Surprisingly, the study also revealed that chimpanzees of lower social rank were more likely to follow others in urinating.

Lower-ranking chimps appeared more sensitive to the behaviors of others, whereas higher-ranking individuals did not show the same pattern. This suggests that social rank may influence how behaviors spread within a group.

From Tsureshon to Chimpanzees: Synchronized Peeing as a Social Bonding Tool

Lead researcher Ena Onishi explained that the study highlights how basic biological functions can serve a social purpose, promoting group cohesion.

According to IFLScience, the phenomenon of contagious urination isn't just seen in chimpanzees. Humans also experience this behavior, known in Italian as "chi non piscia in compagnia o è un ladro o è una spia," meaning "whoever doesn't pee in company is either a thief or a spy."

In Japan, it's called "Tsureshon." Researchers now think this behavior may have evolutionary roots shared by both humans and chimpanzees, suggesting that synchronized actions can help strengthen social bonds.

Scientists plan to study other primates and wild chimpanzee groups to learn more about the social functions of this behavior.

As Onishi noted, "I hope my study inspires others to look at urination in different animals or explore this phenomenon in greater detail."