How Atmospheric Conditions Shape Snowflakes, According to NOAA

Snowflakes are more than just tiny, frozen bits of water that fall from the sky during winter storms. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), snowflakes are unique ice crystals that form under specific atmospheric conditions.

These conditions, such as temperature and humidity, determine the shape and structure of each snowflake, making them one of nature's most fascinating phenomena.

How Temperature and Humidity Shape the Unique Journey of Snowflakes

Snowflakes begin their journey as liquid water droplets in the clouds. As the temperature drops, the water freezes into small particles like dust or pollen in the air, forming the beginning of a crystal.

The ice crystals grow as they collect more water vapor from the air, eventually taking on the six-sided, symmetrical shape we recognize as a snowflake.

However, not all snowflakes are the same. The shape of a snowflake depends on the temperature and humidity at the time it forms, WKRN reported. For example, at colder temperatures, snowflakes often take on flat, plate-like forms, while warmer conditions lead to rod-shaped columns or thin needles.

One of the most famous snowflake shapes is the "stellar dendrite," which has tree-like branches that spread out from the center. These intricate branches form because frozen water droplets easily accumulate on them.

However, not all snowflakes are so perfectly shaped. Many snowflakes are irregular, especially when they encounter warmer temperatures or collide with supercooled water droplets in the clouds.

This process, called "riming," causes the snowflake to become coated with frost, giving it a more chaotic, irregular appearance.

As snowflakes fall to the ground, their journey through the atmosphere is affected by the conditions they encounter. In particular, warmer temperatures are causing snowflakes to become denser and fall faster.

Warmer Temperatures Affect Snowflake Formation and Storm Intensity

Studies from the University of Utah show that when snowflakes are denser, the precipitation falls more quickly, which can lead to more intense snowstorms.

By measuring the density of snowflakes, scientists can better predict how much snow will fall in a storm and how fast it will accumulate.

The shape of snowflakes is also linked to the microphysics of their formation. When snowflakes grow at different temperatures, they develop flat, smooth surfaces, known as facets.

According to the Washington Post, these facets help to determine whether a snowflake grows as a column or a plate.

For instance, if the smooth facets are on the top and bottom of the crystal, the snowflake will likely grow into a column. If the facets are on the sides, it will form a plate.

As the planet warms, these atmospheric changes are influencing how snowflakes form. In areas with higher temperatures, snowflakes are more likely to be irregular, and they may melt more quickly as they fall.

Scientists are closely studying these changes because they can help improve weather forecasting, including predictions about snowfall, storms, and even avalanches.

The more scientists learn about snowflakes, the better they can predict the weather and understand the effects of climate change.