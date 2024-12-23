A Flat Earth believer from California, Jeran Campanella, recently faced a challenging reality after traveling to Antarctica to observe the phenomenon of a 24-hour sun.

The journey, part of an experiment organized by Colorado pastor Will Duffy, aimed to debunk the Flat Earth theory by providing firsthand evidence of the Earth's spherical nature.

$37,000 Antarctic Trip Challenges Flat Earth Beliefs

Campanella, a prominent Flat Earther and YouTuber from Salinas, California, had long dismissed the existence of continuous daylight in Antarctica, a phenomenon observable during the Southern Hemisphere's summer.

Determined to verify his beliefs, he joined a group of Flat Earth and globe Earth proponents on a trip to Union Glacier, Antarctica.

The $37,000 venture involved traveling from California to Punta Arenas, Chile, before embarking on a flight to the icy continent, according to NDTV.

Upon arrival, the team set up cameras to monitor the sun's movement. Within hours, Campanella and others observed what they had previously denied: the sun remained visible for 24 consecutive hours.

This observation directly contradicted the Flat Earth model, which asserts that the sun must rise and set daily.

Acknowledging his error, Campanella admitted in a livestream from Antarctica: "Sometimes you are wrong in life. I thought there was no 24-hour sun. In fact, I was pretty sure of it."

While he conceded the existence of the phenomenon, he stopped short of abandoning all Flat Earth beliefs, saying, "The Azimuthal Equidistant map no longer works, but that doesn't mean I'm right about everything else."

Flat Earther Austin Whitsitt Also Faces Evidence

Another participant, Austin Whitsitt, also grappled with the implications of the evidence. He meticulously tracked the journey to ensure they were heading south and admitted the experience raised questions requiring reevaluation.

According to SFGate, despite witnessing the 24-hour sun, Whitsitt maintained that the observation was merely a "singular data point" and did not conclusively prove a spherical Earth.

The trip, dubbed "The Final Experiment," sought to challenge Flat Earthers with undeniable evidence.

For Duffy, the experiment was an effort to end the debate surrounding Earth's shape. However, the aftermath highlighted the resilience of deeply held beliefs, as some participants and their supporters resorted to accusations of deception.

Critics from the Flat Earth community have since targeted Campanella and Whitsitt, accusing them of faking the trip and betraying their cause. Both have defended their observations, emphasizing the importance of confronting evidence honestly.

While the experiment revealed cracks in the foundation of Flat Earth beliefs, it also underscored the complexities of changing deeply ingrained worldviews. For many, it served as a reminder of the power of firsthand experience — and the challenges of embracing inconvenient truths.