While Christmas is often associated with cold weather and snow in many parts of the world, Australia experiences a very different kind of holiday season.

Since Christmas falls during the Australian summer, the weather is generally warm or even hot, making the holiday celebrations uniquely different from the traditional "white Christmas" many people imagine. Here's a closer look at how Australians celebrate Christmas, along with a breakdown of the weather you can expect in different parts of the country.

Christmas in the Australian Summer

Unlike northern countries where Christmas is part of the winter season, Australians celebrate the holiday in the heat of summer.

Christmas Day, which falls on December 25th, is typically marked by sunny weather and temperatures that can reach into the high 20s or even low 30s Celsius (80°F to 90°F).

As a result, many Australians spend their Christmas Day at the beach, enjoying the ocean to cool off, or hosting outdoor parties with barbecues and picnics.

Even though the weather is hot, some Christmas traditions stay the same.

According to StudyAustralia, many people still enjoy traditional Christmas meals like roast turkey, ham, and potatoes. Still, seafood and fresh salads are also prevalent, offering a lighter option that fits better with the summer heat.

For dessert, Australians often indulge in Pavlova — a meringue-based cake topped with fresh fruit — or a rich Christmas pudding with custard.

In terms of gift-giving, it's customary for Australians to exchange presents with close family and friends.

Secret Santa or Kris Kringle gift exchanges are popular among friends and colleagues, making it a fun and budget-friendly way to celebrate.

How the Weather Changes Across Australia

Australia's vast size means that Christmas weather can vary greatly depending on the region. Here's a glimpse at what you might experience in major cities around the country:

Sydney- Expect sunny skies with temperatures ranging from 21°C to 28°C. This makes it a great day for the beach or an outdoor Christmas lunch, though it might get cooler in the evening.

Melbourne- Known for its unpredictable weather, Melbourne will likely see temperatures between 17°C and 28°C, so it's smart to wear layers. The weather may shift throughout the day, but sunshine is likely to make an appearance, WHO said.

said. Brisbane- Christmas Day in Brisbane will be warm, with temperatures from 23°C to 28°C. The sky may be cloudy, with a chance of rain, so it's ideal for an outdoor BBQ or poolside celebration.

Perth- If you're in Perth, expect perfect Christmas weather, with plenty of sunshine and temperatures reaching up to 29°C. Whether you're going to the beach or having a barbecue, it's a great day to be outdoors.

Hobart- Tasmania will be on the cooler side, with temperatures ranging from 11°C to 19°C. Some rain is expected, making it ideal for cozy indoor celebrations with a hot drink.

Adelaide- Adelaide is set to have mild and sunny weather at 25°C, perfect for outdoor dining or a picnic in the park.

Canberra- Canberra will see temperatures between 14°C and 28°C. While it's mostly sunny, a cool breeze could make it a little chillier in the evening.

Darwin- In northern Australia, Darwin will experience hot and humid conditions with temperatures soaring to 32°C. A chance of thunderstorms adds to the tropical Christmas vibe, so it's best to celebrate indoors with air conditioning.

In addition to the festive food and gifts, Christmas Day in Australia is also a time for relaxation and enjoying time with loved ones.

While some families attend church services on Christmas Eve or Christmas morning, many take the day to enjoy nature, whether by swimming, hiking or simply relaxing in the sun.

Public celebrations like carol services, local festivals, and fireworks displays are common in cities across the country.

Although many businesses close for the day, there are still options for entertainment, such as movie theaters and zoos, which remain open for those looking for something to do.