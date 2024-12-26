Why Are Accidents More Common During Christmas Holidays?

The holiday season is a time for celebration, but it also brings a higher risk of accidents, especially on the roads. Between Thanksgiving and New Year's Eve, more car accidents occur than at any other time of the year.

This period, which is filled with travel, shopping, and family visits, leads to dangerous driving conditions. Several factors contribute to the increase in accidents, but with awareness, drivers can take steps to reduce their risks.

Increased Traffic and Road Rage

One of the biggest reasons for more accidents during the holidays is the sheer number of cars on the road. People travel to visit family, shop for gifts, and attend holiday events. This means more cars are driving at all hours of the day, leading to congestion.

As the roads get more crowded, some drivers become frustrated or impatient. They may drive faster, tailgate, or make reckless decisions like running red lights. This aggressive driving is often referred to as road rage, and it can easily lead to accidents, especially in busy areas.

Drunk and Buzzed Driving

Another serious risk during the holidays is drunk driving. Many people celebrate the season with parties where alcohol is served. Some drivers may think they are fine to drive after a few drinks, but even small amounts of alcohol can impair a person's ability to drive safely.

Driving with a "buzz" can be just as dangerous as driving while drunk. Alcohol slows reaction times and impairs vision, making it harder for drivers to respond quickly to hazards, GreenLawFirm said. Sadly, this leads to more accidents, many of which result in injuries or even fatalities.

Stress and Distracted Driving

The holidays can also be stressful. People are often juggling multiple tasks, like shopping for presents, preparing for gatherings, or traveling long distances. This stress can affect a driver's focus.

When drivers are stressed or tired, they may be more likely to make mistakes or become distracted. Fatigue can also impair a driver's attention, making it harder to stay alert on the road. Just like alcohol, fatigue can slow reaction times and increase the chance of an accident.

Bad Weather Conditions

In some parts of the world, the holidays fall during winter, which can bring dangerous driving conditions. According to TMR, Snow, ice, and sleet can make the roads slippery and reduce visibility. Drivers who are not used to these conditions may have trouble controlling their vehicles.

Even slight distractions, like checking a phone or talking to passengers, can result in a serious crash in bad weather. For drivers in colder climates, it's important to check the weather forecast before hitting the road and to drive cautiously when conditions are poor.

Vehicle Maintenance Neglect

During the holiday rush, many people focus on shopping and gift-giving, sometimes neglecting routine car maintenance. This can lead to problems like worn-out tires or faulty brakes.

In the chaos of holiday travel, a breakdown or accident caused by poorly maintained vehicles can make a dangerous situation even worse. Regularly checking your vehicle's brakes, tires, and lights is important to ensure safety.

The Deadly Holiday Period

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), two of the deadliest days for car accidents are December 23rd and 24th. This is due to the combination of high traffic, bad weather, and people driving after drinking.

In fact, during the holiday season, drunk driving is responsible for over 40% of traffic-related deaths. Studies show that the period between Christmas and New Year's sees 18% more accidents than other times of the year.