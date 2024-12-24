What Is the Coldest Temperature Ever Recorded on Earth?

The coldest temperature ever recorded on Earth was a bone-chilling -89.2°C (-128.5°F), documented at the Vostok Research Station in Antarctica on July 21, 1983.

Located on the East Antarctic Ice Sheet, the Russian station sits at an elevation of 3,420 meters (11,220 feet) and experiences extreme conditions, making it one of the coldest places on the planet.

NASA Satellites Reveal -93.2°C Surface Temperatures at Antarctica's Dome Argus

The frigid temperature resulted from clear skies, calm air, and a lack of vertical mixing in the atmosphere — perfect conditions for an extraordinary cold snap.

While this remains the official record for the coldest temperature on Earth, other parts of Antarctica have also demonstrated the region's ability to push the limits of human endurance. For example, Plateau Station, another high-elevation research site, recorded a low of -86.2°C (-123.1°F) on July 20, 1968.

Additionally, Dome Argus (Dome A), the continent's highest ice peak, has been the focus of recent studies due to its potential to break existing records.

Remote sensing by NASA satellites detected surface temperatures as low as -93.2°C (-135.8°F) near Dome A in 2010, though these readings are not officially recognized by the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) because they were not measured using standard methods.

Outside of Antarctica, the coldest temperature in the Northern Hemisphere was recorded in Greenland. On December 22, 1991, an automatic weather station documented a temperature of -69.6°C (-93.3°F) on the Greenland Ice Cap, a record only recently verified by the WMO after nearly three decades, WMO said.

Siberian Towns vs. Antarctic Stations: The Global Race for Coldest Temperatures

This reading surpassed previous records from Russia, where Verkhoyansk and Oymyakon, two Siberian towns, each reported temperatures of -67.8°C (-90.0°F) in 1892 and 1933, respectively.

According to CurrentResult, these towns are not research stations but permanent settlements with hardy residents who endure the extreme climate.

In the Western Hemisphere, Greenland's Northice Station recorded a temperature of -66.1°C (-87.0°F) on January 9, 1954. This research station, established by the British North Greenland Expedition, recorded frigid conditions during its brief operation, with temperatures plunging below -59.4°C (-75°F) on multiple occasions.

Extreme cold temperatures typically occur in regions with specific geographic and atmospheric conditions: high altitudes, polar locations, and significant distances from oceans.

The absence of sunlight during polar winters, combined with clear skies and still air, creates the perfect environment for record-breaking lows. While technological advances continue to uncover new data, the Vostok record remains a testament to the extremes of our planet's climate.