Reusing single-use plastics, like water bottles and takeout containers, may seem like an eco-friendly habit, but it comes with significant health risks, according to recent studies.

Experts warn that these plastics can release harmful chemicals and shed microplastics into food and beverages, posing threats to human health, especially for children and people of reproductive age.

How Everyday Plastic Reuse Could Expose You to Harmful Chemicals

Single-use plastics are designed for one-time use, but many people repurpose them for convenience. This practice can result in the release of microplastics — tiny particles that shed from the plastic's surface — into the contents.

According to the Washington Post, research has shown that these particles, some smaller than a micrometer, can transfer into food and beverages, increasing exposure to harmful substances.

Studies reveal that single-use plastics contain thousands of chemicals, over 4,200 of which are classified as highly hazardous. These include known carcinogens like styrene and other chemicals linked to hormone disruption and reproductive issues.

Heat exposure exacerbates this problem, as heating plastic — whether in a microwave, dishwasher, or by adding hot food — causes these chemicals to leach more readily.

Experts recommend avoiding single-use plastics entirely for food and beverages. Glass, metal, or BPA-free reusable containers are safer alternatives. Additionally, it's crucial never to microwave food in plastic containers and to transfer hot foods from takeout containers into non-plastic dishes immediately.

Some plastics, such as black plastic used in sushi trays and cooking utensils, present unique risks. Research indicates that these materials may contain toxic flame retardants, likely from recycled electronic waste. These substances are linked to severe health issues, including increased cancer risk.

Microplastics Found in 93% of Bottled Water

Microplastics in bottled water have also raised concerns. A 2018 study analyzing bottled water across nine countries found microplastics in 93% of samples.

The bottling process and plastic packaging are significant sources of these contaminants, which may accumulate in the body over time, Medindia reported.

While the health impacts are alarming, single-use plastics also harm the environment. These items take centuries to decompose, contributing to pollution and threatening wildlife. By switching to reusable, non-plastic alternatives, individuals can reduce exposure to harmful chemicals and minimize environmental damage.

Experts note that making small changes, like using stainless steel or glass bottles, can significantly improve health and sustainability. These choices help reduce waste, limit chemical exposure, and promote a healthier planet.